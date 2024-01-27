The NBA has 10 games scheduled on Saturday, with the day beginning in Detroit. The Washington Wizards visit the Detroit Pistons for a matinee battle at Little Caesars Arena. Washington aims to stop a six-game losing streak, and the Wizards are 7-37 this season. Detroit is 5-39 overall and 3-20 at home, though the Pistons are coming off a win over Charlotte in their last game. Cade Cunningham (knee) is probable to play after missing the last eight games.

Tip-off is at 12 p.m. ET in Detroit. The Pistons are 3-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 240.5 in the latest Wizards vs. Pistons odds.

The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Wizards vs. Pistons:

Wizards vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -3

Wizards vs. Pistons over/under: 240.5 points

Wizards vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -146, Wizards +124

Washington: The Wizards are 13-9-1 against the spread in road games

Detroit: The Pistons are 10-12-1 against the spread in home games



Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has strong offensive metrics as the Wizards are in the top three of the NBA in fast break points (17.3 per game) and points in the paint (55.5 per game). Washington is also in the top 10 in assists (28.0 per game), and the Wizards are above-average in field goal percentage (47.7%), 2-point percentage (55.2%), and turnover rate (13.2%). In two games against Detroit, Washington put up more than 1.19 points per possession with a 60.4% true shooting mark, and the Pistons are yielding more than 1.2 points per possession to opposing offenses this season.

On the opposite end, Detroit's offense is in the bottom five of the NBA in efficiency, scoring only 110.5 points per 100 possessions. The Pistons also commit a turnover on 15.3% of possessions, with Detroit converting only 35% of its 3-point attempts. Washington has been able to create defensive havoc all season, headlined by 14.7 turnovers created per game to land in the top six of the NBA. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit has several potential advantages in this matchup, headlined by the rebounding battle. On defense, the Pistons are in the top 10 of the NBA in rebounding, securing 72.2% of missed shots by opponents. Washington is dead-last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (23.1%), and the Wizards are also in the league's basement with a 66.5% defensive rebound rate this season. In addition, Washington's defense is porous in an overall sense.

The Wizards are second-worst in the NBA in giving up 120.5 points per 100 possessions, and no team allows more assists (30.3 per game) or second-chance points (17.4 per game) than Washington. From there, the Wizards are No. 29 in the NBA in points allowed in the paint (58.9 per game), with bottom-five metrics in opponent 2-point percentage (56.8%) and opponent field goal percentage (49.8%). Detroit is in the top 10 in points in the paint (52.5 per game) on offense, and the Pistons are solidly above the league average in producing 26.4 assists per contest. See which team to pick here.

