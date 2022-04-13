A woman reportedly attempted to glue herself to the court late in the second quarter of the play-in tournament game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. She was removed after a short delay.

According to TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce, security guards said the woman glued herself to the floor by her wrists and "refused to lift her wrists up." The reason for the interruption was not immediately known. However, following the incident, a global grassroots network of animal rights activists named Direct Action Everywhere claimed responsibility for the protest saying in a press release that it was in response to an alleged animal rights issue at Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor's egg farm.

The incident took place with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter. Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt was attempting free throws at the other end of the court with Minnesota trailing 45-38. It took just a few minutes to remove the woman and clear the court of the bizarre scene.

After the fan was removed, Vanderbilt made his second free throw as Minnesota closed the half on a 15-6 run to take a 53-51 lead into halftime.