NBA trade season is in full swing, and while most of the league is currently focused on the Bradley Beal sweepstakes, he isn't the only star shooting guard to hit the market this week. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Chicago Bulls have quietly been gauging interest in Zach LaVine. According to Fischer, the Bulls have placed a steep valuation on LaVine and would expect to get more back for him than the Wizards are likely to get for Beal.

On some level, that makes sense. LaVine is almost two years younger than Beal, his numbers have been a bit better over the past two seasons, and most importantly, he does not have a no-trade clause limiting his market. The Wizards can only trade Beal to a team he wants to play for, but the Bulls can send LaVine to any team that is willing to give them a fair offer.

Of course, finding one won't be easy. LaVine has dealt with a number of serious lower body injuries, including a torn ACL. He had left knee surgery last offseason and it caused him to get off to a very slow start in 2022. He eventually bounced back, but those injuries present a serious long-term concern. LaVine has four years left on the max contract he signed last offseason, so if he can't stay healthy, his new team would be stuck with him for quite some time. LaVine has never been a stout defender, so his ability to stay healthy and score is paramount.

The Bulls are stuck in the dreaded middle of the Eastern Conference standings. Right now, they are too good to easily rebuild, but after losing in the play-in round, aren't good enough to jump into true contention. DeMar DeRozan will turn 34 this offseason. There are serious long-term question marks about Lonzo Ball's health. Nikola Vucevic is a free agent. If the Bulls are going to make serious changes to their roster, LaVine almost has to be the player that gets moved.

That doesn't mean he can or should come cheap. Three-level scorers are a rarity, and LaVine is as comfortable above the rim as he is behind the arc. His contract and injury history are scary, but he's still an All-Star in his prime, and such players always fetch considerable returns on the trade market.