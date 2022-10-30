New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will make his return to the lineup on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced. Williamson has been sidelined with a hip contusion since a scary fall against the Utah Jazz last weekend.

"Z's fall could've been much worse and doesn't seem like it is," Pelicans head coach Willie Green said on Monday. "Sore. Bruises. Nothing catastrophic, but something we have to monitor over the next few days."

Williamson's injury was the most notable, not only because of his injury history but the way in which it happened. Late in the fourth quarter, he got free on the fastbreak for what looked like it was going to be a showtime dunk. Instead, Jordan Clarkson came out of nowhere for an incredible block.

The force of Clarkson's block knocked Williamson off balance, and he crashed to the floor on his back. Williamson did not return to the game, as the Pelicans used a 17-point comeback to force an extra frame before ultimately losing on a last-second shot by Kelly Olynyk.

Before exiting the game against the Jazz, Williamson was already up to 25 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Through the first three games of the season, he averaged 22 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, and he was back to his bulldozing ways whenever he was headed downhill toward the rim.

When Williamson is healthy, the Pelicans looked like a threat in the Western Conference. We'll see how he performs in his return following a short layoff.