Zion Williamson's fitness level has been a frequent topic of discussion since he entered the NBA. It's been back in the spotlight recently after Williamson and the Pelicans lost to the Lakers in the In-Season Tournament semifinals last week. Reports from New Orleans indicated the Pelicans are frustrated with Williamson's diet and conditioning.

Williamson scored just 13 points in the Pels' blowout loss to the Lakers last Tuesday, and he had been held under 15 points in three of his last four games prior to Monday night. Williamson responded by scoring a season-best 36 points on 13-of-17 against Minnesota's second-ranked scoring defense in a 14-point Pelicans win over the Wolves.

"All I can do is control the things I can control. Lock in on myself. Lock in on my teammates, coaches, and everybody with the Pelicans," Williamson said to reporters when asked whether public criticism of him has gone too far.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal compared their early struggles staying in shape with Williamson's last week. The Pelicans star hopes the two Hall of Fame big men turned broadcasters meant well.

"If it comes from a place where they just wanna see me do better, thank you," Williamson said. "But if it comes from anywhere else, everybody (is) entitled to their own opinion. Can't control that."

Williamson's scoring average (22.9) is the lowest it's been since his rookie season. However, he remains one of the league's most efficient scorers. Whether he'll pick up the pace as the year goes on remains to be seen.