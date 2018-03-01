2018 NFL combine results: Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb turn heads on the bench press
Barkley and Chubb put up massive numbers in the bench press on Thursday at the combine
INDIANAPOLIS -- Saquon Barkley is a freak of nature. Beyond seemingly winning the genetic lottery, the Penn State running back put in countless hours in the weight room during his time with the Nittany Lions.
Nick Chubb is rather impressive physically too. I mean, after a 1,547-yard, 14-touchdown campaign as a freshman in 2014, he was averaging 8.1 yards per carry before his knee-ligament tear ... then toted the rock 447 more times and accumulated 2,475 rushing yards (5.53 yards per carry) with 23 scores on the ground.
Both decorated running backs gave a glimpse of their physical prowess on Thursday at the combine on the bench press.
Barkley -- who measured 6-foot and weighed in at 233 pounds on Wednesday -- did 29 reps on the bench, an astounding number at the running back spot. Chubb, the former Georgia star, did 29 reps of his own, as the two led the way at their position in that event. He measured in at 5-foot-11 and 227 pounds on Wednesday.
Time for perspective on this feat: only six running backs who've participated at the combine since 1999 have done more than 29 reps on the bench. One was Samaje Perine, who managed 30 reps of 225 pounds at last year's combine.
Yeah, Barkley and Chubb are specimens.
I'm pumped for their workouts tomorrow. You should be too.
