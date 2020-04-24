2020 NFL Draft grades: Seahawks get a 'C+' for selecting Jordyn Brooks at No. 27 overall

Here's what you need to know about the Texas Tech linebacker after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Seahawks selected Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Brooks, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

27. Seattle Seahawks: C+

Pete Prisco: I like Brooks. The issue is this is a pick for the future for a team that should be picking to win right now. They have other issues like pass rusher. Yetur Gross-Matos was sitting there, I would have taken him.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: I don't get the pick by the Seahawks. The one area of their defense where they're solid is at linebacker. Why take one? And why Brooks? He's a great linebacker who can slam on the run, so maybe this is a move Seattle is doing with an eye toward the future. It has to be. Brooks is a late-rounder at best in seasonal IDP leagues.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: A.J. Klein
Best trait: Athleticism, range vs. run

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Texas Tech 6-02409 1/8 32 7/8 79 3/8

 Strengths  

  • Sudden, dynamic mover with high-end straight-line speed
  • Change of direction is outstanding
  • Flashes of brilliance as a block-defeater

Weaknesses 

  • Instincts aren't up to par with normal NFL LB standards
  • Was used mostly as a spy, simply doesn't have much coverage
  • Block-shedding ability is very inconsistent 
  • Raw overall game 
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.54n/an/an/an/an/a

