2020 NFL Draft grades: Seahawks get a 'C+' for selecting Jordyn Brooks at No. 27 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Texas Tech linebacker after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Seahawks selected Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Brooks, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
27. Seattle Seahawks: C+
Pete Prisco: I like Brooks. The issue is this is a pick for the future for a team that should be picking to win right now. They have other issues like pass rusher. Yetur Gross-Matos was sitting there, I would have taken him.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: I don't get the pick by the Seahawks. The one area of their defense where they're solid is at linebacker. Why take one? And why Brooks? He's a great linebacker who can slam on the run, so maybe this is a move Seattle is doing with an eye toward the future. It has to be. Brooks is a late-rounder at best in seasonal IDP leagues.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: A.J. Klein
Best trait: Athleticism, range vs. run
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Texas Tech
Strengths
- Sudden, dynamic mover with high-end straight-line speed
- Change of direction is outstanding
- Flashes of brilliance as a block-defeater
Weaknesses
- Instincts aren't up to par with normal NFL LB standards
- Was used mostly as a spy, simply doesn't have much coverage
- Block-shedding ability is very inconsistent
- Raw overall game
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.54
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Draft grades: Packers trade, take Love
Here's what you need to know about the Utah State quarterback after his selection in the NFL...
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
Eagles bet on Reagor over Jefferson
Contrary to popular opinion, Philly passing on Jefferson may have been for the better
-
Draft grades: 49ers trade for Aiyuk
Here's what you need to know about the Arizona State wide receiver after his selection in the...
-
Draft grades: Saints select Ruiz
Here's what you need to know about the Michigan center after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft