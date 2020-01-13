2020 NFL Draft order: Where the Vikings, Ravens, Texans, and Seahawks will pick in the first round

Four more spots in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft solidified this weekend, with the Vikings, Ravens, Texans, and Seahawks all seeing their Super Bowl hopes end in the divisional round. That means those four teams are locked in to pick in the 25-28 range in April's draft -- barring any trades between now and the time those picks are made, of course.

The Vikings land the No. 25 pick after finishing with the same record as the Texans, who were also eliminated during the divisional round weekend because they had an easier strength of schedule.

The Texans land the No. 26 pick, after the Vikings, as a result of having a more difficult regular season schedule. The Texans blew a 24-point second-quarter lead against the Chiefs in what will go down as one of the biggest collapses in the history of the divisional round weekend.

Next comes the Seahawks with the No. 27 pick. Seattle rallied to nearly overcome an 18-point deficit, but they fell short against the Packers in the end.

Finally, the Ravens went down 14 points early and could never rally back against 2019's Cinderella story -- the Titans. The stats from the following Tweet say it all:

Ravens had drives that ended at the:



Titans 36

Titans 31

Titans 4

Titans 18

Titans 31

Titans 15

Titans 16

Titans 21



And finished with 12 points. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 12, 2020

Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order:

Pick Team Record SOS 1 Bengals 2-14 0.553 2 Redskins 3-13 0.502 3 Lions 3-12-1 0.506 4 Giants 4-12 0.473 5 Dolphins 5-11 0.484 6 Chargers 5-11 0.514 7 Panthers 5-11 0.549 8 Cardinals 5-10-1 0.529 9 Jaguars 6-10 0.484 10 Browns 6-10 0.533 11 Jets 7-9 0.473 12 Raiders 7-9 0.482 13 Colts 7-9 0.492 14 Buccaneers 7-9 0.500 15 Broncos 7-9 0.510 16 Falcons 7-9 0.545 17 Cowboys 8-8 0.479 18 Dolphins (f/PIT) 8-8 0.502 19 Raiders (f/CHI) 8-8 0.508 20 Jaguars (f/LAR) 9-7 0.535 21 Eagles 9-7 0.455 22 Bills 10-6 0.461 23 Patriots 12-4 0.469 24 Saints 13-3 0.486 25 Vikings 10-6 0.488 26 Dolphins (f/MIA) 10-6 0.520 27 Seahawks 10-6 0.531 28 Ravens 14-2 0.494 29 Titans* 9-7 0.488 30 Chiefs* 12-4 0.510 31 Packers* 13-3 0.453 32 49ers* 13-3 0.504

* TBD by playoff finish