2020 NFL Draft order: Where the Vikings, Ravens, Texans, and Seahawks will pick in the first round

See who owns the first 28 picks of next year's NFL Draft with the divisional round in the books

Four more spots in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft solidified this weekend, with the Vikings, Ravens, Texans, and Seahawks all seeing their Super Bowl hopes end in the divisional round. That means those four teams are locked in to pick in the 25-28 range in April's draft -- barring any trades between now and the time those picks are made, of course.

The Vikings land the No. 25 pick after finishing with the same record as the Texans, who were also eliminated during the divisional round weekend because they had an easier strength of schedule. 

The Texans land the No. 26 pick, after the Vikings, as a result of having a more difficult regular season schedule. The Texans blew a 24-point second-quarter lead against the Chiefs in what will go down as one of the biggest collapses in the history of the divisional round weekend.

Next comes the Seahawks with the No. 27 pick. Seattle rallied to nearly overcome an 18-point deficit, but they fell short against the Packers in the end.

Finally, the Ravens went down 14 points early and could never rally back against 2019's Cinderella story -- the Titans. The stats from the following Tweet say it all:

Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order:

2020 NFL Draft order

PickTeamRecordSOS
1Bengals2-140.553
2Redskins3-130.502
3Lions3-12-10.506
4Giants4-120.473
5Dolphins5-110.484
6Chargers5-110.514
7Panthers5-110.549
8Cardinals5-10-10.529
9Jaguars6-100.484
10Browns6-100.533
11Jets7-90.473
12Raiders7-90.482
13Colts7-90.492
14Buccaneers7-90.500
15Broncos7-90.510
16Falcons7-90.545
17Cowboys8-80.479
18Dolphins (f/PIT)8-80.502
19Raiders (f/CHI)8-80.508
20Jaguars (f/LAR)9-70.535
21Eagles9-70.455
22Bills10-60.461
23Patriots12-40.469
24Saints13-30.486
25Vikings10-60.488
26Dolphins (f/MIA)10-60.520
27Seahawks10-60.531
28Ravens14-20.494
29Titans*9-70.488
30Chiefs*12-40.510
31Packers*13-30.453
3249ers*13-30.504

* TBD by playoff finish  

