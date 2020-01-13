2020 NFL Draft order: Where the Vikings, Ravens, Texans, and Seahawks will pick in the first round
See who owns the first 28 picks of next year's NFL Draft with the divisional round in the books
Four more spots in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft solidified this weekend, with the Vikings, Ravens, Texans, and Seahawks all seeing their Super Bowl hopes end in the divisional round. That means those four teams are locked in to pick in the 25-28 range in April's draft -- barring any trades between now and the time those picks are made, of course.
The Vikings land the No. 25 pick after finishing with the same record as the Texans, who were also eliminated during the divisional round weekend because they had an easier strength of schedule.
The Texans land the No. 26 pick, after the Vikings, as a result of having a more difficult regular season schedule. The Texans blew a 24-point second-quarter lead against the Chiefs in what will go down as one of the biggest collapses in the history of the divisional round weekend.
Next comes the Seahawks with the No. 27 pick. Seattle rallied to nearly overcome an 18-point deficit, but they fell short against the Packers in the end.
Finally, the Ravens went down 14 points early and could never rally back against 2019's Cinderella story -- the Titans. The stats from the following Tweet say it all:
Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order:
2020 NFL Draft order
|Pick
|Team
|Record
|SOS
|1
|Bengals
|2-14
|0.553
|2
|Redskins
|3-13
|0.502
|3
|Lions
|3-12-1
|0.506
|4
|Giants
|4-12
|0.473
|5
|Dolphins
|5-11
|0.484
|6
|Chargers
|5-11
|0.514
|7
|Panthers
|5-11
|0.549
|8
|Cardinals
|5-10-1
|0.529
|9
|Jaguars
|6-10
|0.484
|10
|Browns
|6-10
|0.533
|11
|Jets
|7-9
|0.473
|12
|Raiders
|7-9
|0.482
|13
|Colts
|7-9
|0.492
|14
|Buccaneers
|7-9
|0.500
|15
|Broncos
|7-9
|0.510
|16
|Falcons
|7-9
|0.545
|17
|Cowboys
|8-8
|0.479
|18
|Dolphins (f/PIT)
|8-8
|0.502
|19
|Raiders (f/CHI)
|8-8
|0.508
|20
|Jaguars (f/LAR)
|9-7
|0.535
|21
|Eagles
|9-7
|0.455
|22
|Bills
|10-6
|0.461
|23
|Patriots
|12-4
|0.469
|24
|Saints
|13-3
|0.486
|25
|Vikings
|10-6
|0.488
|26
|Dolphins (f/MIA)
|10-6
|0.520
|27
|Seahawks
|10-6
|0.531
|28
|Ravens
|14-2
|0.494
|29
|Titans*
|9-7
|0.488
|30
|Chiefs*
|12-4
|0.510
|31
|Packers*
|13-3
|0.453
|32
|49ers*
|13-3
|0.504
* TBD by playoff finish
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB prospect reset: Stock up and down
The 2020 running back class is coming into focus
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
WR prospect reset: Stock up and down
Maybe you've heard: This wide receiver class is bursting at the seams with talent
-
Examining early NFL Draft declarations
Who made the right call? Who didn't? We break down all the key names to know
-
2020 Mock Draft: Pats land next Gronk
Miami gets flashy in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft projections
-
Senior Bowl: What's at stake for QBs
With Herbert, Love and Jalen Hurts in Mobile, it'll be a compelling Senior Bowl week at the...