2020 NFL Draft: TCU's Jeff Gladney to miss 4-5 weeks in recovery from meniscus surgery, report says

TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney will undergo a meniscus trim Thursday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Gladney revealed that he had been dealing with the injury for the entirety of the season and "got used to the pain.'' The recovery should take four to five weeks.

The defensive back measured in at 5-foot-10, 191 pounds while at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month. He ran a 4.48 second 40-yard dash in addition to a 7.26 second 3-cone drill. He also posted a 37.5 vertical jump and a 124-inch broad jump.

Gladney is considered the No. 6 cornerback and the No. 36 prospect overall by CBS Sports. Few players have gotten their hands on the football more than Gladney over the past two seasons. He has recorded three interceptions and 27 pass deflections during that time. In 2019, the senior recorded 31 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 14 pass deflections and one interception for the 5-7 Horned Frogs.

CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson had Gladney being selected No. 31 overall by the San Francisco 49ers. Pete Prisco had the Texas native going a little higher to the Tennessee Titans and No. 29 overall. R.J. White also had the Chiefs selecting Gladney. Fans can find mock drafts from all of our NFL Draft experts here. On Wednesday, NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso released his seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft,

The 2020 NFL Draft takes place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada.