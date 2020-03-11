Seven-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jerry Jeudy lands outside Top 10, Colts trade back into Round 1 for a QB
The time has come to mock the entire 2020 NFL Draft
With the NFL assigning compensatory picks Tuesday night, we have the full draft order, therefore it's time for a seven-round mock.
Below, you'll find five quarterbacks in the first round, a fall for Jerry Jeudy and, of course, Giants GM Dave Gettleman making an interior defensive lineman Mr. Irrelevant at No. 255 overall.
Enjoy.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
No craziness to start. Bengals land their franchise quarterback who just so happens to be from Ohio.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Redskins look into a trade down but ultimately go with Young to give their defense even more juice up front.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
First curve ball of the draft, with Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia adding the ultra-athletic playmaker to their defense with Jeffrey Okudah on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
This should be a no-brainer for the Giants given Wirfs supreme athletic gifts and two stellar seasons of play at left and right tackle for Iowa.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Tua falls into the Dolphins' lap, and they jump on the opportunity to make him their franchise quarterback even if he doesn't have the play instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Chargers have a playoff-caliber defense but have a hole at quarterback, especially when thinking about that position long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Panthers need upgrades at many positions on their defense, and with James Bradberry set to strike it rich in free agency, they're happy to pick Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Cardinals pass on an offensive lineman and give Kyler Murray a familiar face in the receiver group with Lamb, a true YAC monster.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
The Jaguars need to rebuild the defensive line and they start with the super-powerful Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
If Cleveland can't swing a trade for Trent Williams, left tackle is a must at No. 10 overall, and they get a mountain of a man with light feet in Becton.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Jets GM Joe Douglas knows how vital an offensive line is after his time in Philadelphia. Thomas was outstanding the past two seasons at Georgia and has length for days.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Thinking about the depth at receiver and how it lacks at linebacker, the Raiders snatch Queen here to patrol the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The Colts love the idea of Ruggs as a downfield option who can also hit big plays on short, horizontal routes in Frank Reich's system.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Buccaneers are somewhat likely to sign a free-agent quarterback or trade for one, and they need to upgrade the right tackle position. Wills is the best at his specific position in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The Broncos are overjoyed when they see the Alabama star on the board. Suddenly, Drew Lock has two young weapons on the outside in Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Falcons have to get younger in their secondary, and Henderson has glue-like tendencies in man plus high-end speed.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
McKinney can do it all in the Cowboys defense. He was a trusted defender of Nick Saban for years at Alabama and carried out a multitude of responsibilities well.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Jones is a very experienced, decently athletic, nasty offensive tackle with his best football in front of him.
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Vegas' patience pays off. They get Queen at No. 12 and Jefferson here to add some juice to the receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
After the A.J. Bouye trade, you better believe the Jaguars will prioritize cornerback decently early in this draft. Fulton's film is pretty darn clean.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Mims' meteoric rise lands him inside the top 25 with a team in desperate need of speed and play-making ability at wideout.
Round 1 - Pick 22
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Tee Higgins is considered here, but Buffalo believes in the depth of the receiver class and picks a young, athletic, and pretty advanced pass rusher to add more strength to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa has some similarities to former Patriots star Trey Flowers in that he's legitimately versatile and wins with his hands over pure athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Saints love what they have in Demario Davis, but he's getting older. Murray is a freaky mover with star potential.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The Vikings stop Kinlaw's slide, and this is a pairing that should strike fear into quarterbacks in the NFC North.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
The Dolphins need more weapons on offense, and Taylor is a Saquonian-type running back prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Seattle's adoration for top-end athletes and a need on the offensive line leads them to grabbing Cleveland, who crushed his combine.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
This is the point of the first round when surprises happen. Harrison tested better than many expected and is an outstanding blitzer, which makes him a perfect fit in Baltimore's blitz-happy scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Even if Ryan Tannehill is retained or Tennessee lands a big-name free-agent quarterback, stashing Love seems like a good idea at this juncture.
Round 1 - Pick 30
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Packers can't pass on the upside of the athletic Jackson given the uncertainty surrounding Bryan Bulaga's future.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
The 49ers need to get more draft picks, and the Colts would like to get a fifth-year option for the uber-talented Eason, as he'll start his career learning behind a veteran.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Chiefs need to address cornerback early, and Johnson has been a premier playmaker over the past two seasons at Utah.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
The Bengals get a super-feisty, fast, and productive cornerback with the first pick in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Ruiz could eventually be a Weston Richburg replacement, and Kyle Shanahan loves the Michigan blocker's athletic gifts working in his stretch run based offense.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Gross-Matos may still have to develop slightly, but he has the length, power and advancing pass-rush moves to eventually be a star.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Giants are desperate for game-changing players on defense, and Delpit had many first-round flashes in his LSU career, especially in coverage.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
With Melvin Gordon likely playing elsewhere in 2020, the Chargers snag another back to pair with recently extended Austin Ekeler.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Gallimore spent time as a space-eating nose tackle, lost weight, and is now a penetrator on the inside.
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
The Cardinals need to add some talent at offensive tackle, and while Tega Wanogho's play is up and down, he's capable of dominant stretches.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
With Blacklock, the Browns get a twitchy interior penetrator who can disrupt through the middle of the line as a rookie.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Winfield is a smaller, fast, rangy center fielder who'll make plays instantly for Jacksonville in coverage and on run plays
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
The Bears could use more talent on the interior of their offensive line to pair with James Daniels. Cushenberry gives them just that.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Davis is a stout, menacing run defender with long arms. If he can tap into the pass-rushing prowess he showed early in his Alabama career, this could be a steal for Indy.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Buccaneers are constructing a new defensive line, and adding Madubuike to it would give it more polished talent.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Brooks doesn't have much experience sinking in coverage, yet he flies around and makes plays all over the field against the run.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Reagor slips into Round 2, and Douglas snatches him to give Sam Darnold a serious downfield and yards-after-the-catch weapon.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Pittsburgh is elated Shenault fell to No. 49 overall and makes this pick almost instantly.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
After going safety in Round 1, Dallas stays in the secondary and adds the ultra-athletic Igbinoghene.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
The Rams were at their best when the line was sturdy. Jackson doesn't have a typical offensive guard build or athletic profile but gets the job done. He's Rob Havenstein-like.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
No-brainer here for the Eagles, drafting a big corner with plenty of experience (and production) in critical situations against top competition.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Teams being worried about Higgins' speed and separation ability catalyze this fall for the Clemson star. Buffalo is happy to end his plummet.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Hennessy is an NFL-ready center who needs to get a little stronger before he can become a legit star at the position.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Hunt has tackle/guard versatility thanks to good size, awesome balance, and deceptive power. Building the trenches needs to be vital for Miami.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Even with Duke Johnson in the mix, the Texans add another receiving specialist at the running back spot who can routinely make defenders miss.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Minnesota reunites the Diggs brothers, and Trevon represents the filling of a major need for the Vikings.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Lewis is a toolsy edge rusher who flashed first-round potential in a healthy 2019. Seattle needs more outside juice in its defensive front beyond Jadeveon Clowney.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Davidson just feels like a Baltimore defensive lineman. Rugged, versatile with a refined game.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
With Jack Conklin unlikely to be re-signed in free agency, Tennessee picks a road-grader at right tackle in Wilson.
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Oh boy. Andy Reid getting the pass-catching stud D'Andre Swift is a nightmare for defenses
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Muti is impossibly strong and has high-end athleticism for the guard position. If he can stay healthy, he can be a quality starter in Seattle.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Home-run of a pick for Cincinnati here. Minus the off-field issues, Gay is an early second-round talent.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Peoples-Jones had a crazy combine that showed off ridiculous explosiveness, and after a down career at Michigan relative to expectations, he is primed to be better as a pro.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Lions need to give Kenny Golladay a complement on the outside. Aiyuk is a little raw but can hit big plays immediately.
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Weaver is a thick, bendy, decently polished edge rusher who'll be a major contributor for Gang Green as a rookie.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Matt Rhule will love the athleticism of Hurts and that he can aid the offense in a variety of ways.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
A slow 40 pushes Dantzler to Round 3, but the Dolphins aren't ashamed to stop his fall. If his speed isn't an issue, Dantzler can be a really good value pick here.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Peart measured in as one of the longest offensive tackles at the combine, and his film is squeaky clean. Plug and play right tackle for Los Angeles.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 308 lbs
Lawrence won't give much as a pass rusher, yet has awesome run-stuffing ability thanks to his power and block-shedding skills.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Troy Dye LB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 231 lbs
Dye lacks flash yet will provide Jacksonville with steady play in coverage and nice range on outside runs.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Dugger is the Isaiah Simmons Lite in this class thanks to his size, electric athleticism, and positional versatility.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Pride has all the athleticism you'd ever want in a cornerback, he just has problems finding the football at times.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Bruce Arians likes the smarts and big-game experience Fromm brings along with his deceptive production down the field earlier in his Georgia career.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Arnette is a sticky man coverage cornerback with shorter arms and lacking top-end speed. The Broncos could use more cornerback talent.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Okwara is a long, somewhat inconsistent, speed-to-power rusher with a fair amount of boom-or-bust to his game.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Nick Harris OL
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs
Harris is the most light-footed center in this class, and he lacks length. But Douglas would likely be enamored by his movement abilities after spending time with Jason Kelce in Philly.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 201 lbs
Gilman is an average athlete for the safety spot but really produced -- especially in 2018 -- for the Fighting Irish.
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Hall likely would've been picked much higher than his had he not gotten injured early in 2019. He has stellar instincts and the perfect build to play outside cornerback.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Hamilton has some juice at the nose tackle position to get up the field and disrupt when he's not two gapping and finding the ball carrier.
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Bartch has the size, balance, and recovery skills to stick at left tackle in the NFL. Music to the ears of John Elway at this juncture of the draft.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Niang's movements can be a little sloppy, but not many men can move the way he does at 6-6 and 315 pounds.
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Evan Weaver LB
California • Sr • 6'2" / 237 lbs
Weaver plays faster than his timed speed because of awesome instincts and a revved motor. He will be around the football often behind the Eagles defensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
The Bills just created a "nickel coach" position on their staff, and Chinn is an ideal big nickel safety at 6-3, 220 pounds with lightning speed.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
With a heavier anchor, Charles can be a stud on the left side thanks to his chiseled frame, smooth athleticism, and long arms.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
The Saints get a crafty, route-running extraordinaire to complement Michael Thomas.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Stenberg is a mauler in the run game, and Minnesota is at its best when Dalvin Cook is humming along.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
More interior offensive line help never hurt anybody, and after what we saw from Cleveland's group in 2019, no Browns fan will be mad if the team places a major onus on fortifying the blocking unit for Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield.
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Uche is an outside linebacker capable of doing it all, but he's best flying around the corner with power or countering back to the inside.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
More defensive line talent for Baltimore. What Kareem lacks in athletic juice he makes up for with lead pipes for hands, and he's very active with them.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Greenard is a rocked-up edge rusher with All-Pro type of flashes. With more consistency, he can be the steal of this round.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
The Packers get their athletic linebacker to roam the middle portion of the field.
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
NC State • Sr • 6'3" / 297 lbs
Murchison has a nose tackle body but flashes like a penetrating defensive tackle thanks to good hand work and burst off the snap.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
Lewis is a bulldozer in the run game and has a concrete anchor in pass protection.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (97)
UCLA • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs
When Holmes is on his "A" game, he looks like a first rounder. His bad games make him look undraftable. With electric speed and aggression, he has starter tools.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
K.J. Hill WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
While not necessarily explosive, Hill's route-running chops makes him stand out to Bill Belichick at this juncture of the draft.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Bryant has a lot of similarities to Evan Engram, whom the Giants could trade. If they don't, New York will have two, athletic, yards-after-the-catch tight ends. Not a bad scenario for Daniel Jones.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Davis' fall was precipitated by an injury keeping him from participating in the pre-draft process. He has stellar range and hits like a linebacker.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Purdue • Sr • 6'4" / 245 lbs
Hopkins is a plus receiving tight end with drops on film then moments of high-point skills.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Anae won't beat NFL tackles with burst or speed around the counter. He'll beat them with power in his hands and a plethora of pass-rushing moves.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 306 lbs
Driscoll is a swing tackle capable of starting at guard for a team -- like the Eagles -- that prioritizes athleticism up front.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Iowa • Jr • 5'10" / 207 lbs
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Josiah Scott CB
Michigan State • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Round 4 - Pick 1 (107)
Trautman was the Rob Gronkowski in his conference and looked like he belonged at the Senior Bowl.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (108)
LSU • Soph • 6'2" / 250 lbs
Moss gives the Redskins a serious blocking presence at tight end who'll be reliable catching the football at the short areas of the field.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (109)
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 198 lbs
Jones is a chippy, assertive safety with some cornerback-like coverage skills.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (110)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Taylor looked like a potential top 50 pick in 2018 but dealt with injuries as a senior. He has heavy hands and, when healthy, can really turn the corner in a hurry.
Round 4 - Pick 5 (111)
North Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 275 lbs
Strowbridge is making the conversion to edge rusher, yet has the power behind his pads to play along the defensive line like he did at North Carolina.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (112)
Danny Pinter OL
Ball State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Pinter had a phenomenal combine and comparative pass-blocking skills. With more weight, he can be an above-average guard.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (113)
Purdue • Sr • 6'0" / 235 lbs
Bailey has second or third-round film, he just has dealt with multiple injuries in his career at Purdue.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (114)
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Wallace looks like a lockdown slot corner on one play, then ranges from the deep middle on the next. He'll be a valuable piece in Arizona's secondary.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (115)
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Robertson is always around the football despite his smaller size. His instincts, twitch, and ball skills are among the best in the class. He doesn't let himself get bullied against bigger receivers.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (116)
Eno Benjamin RB
Arizona State • Jr • 5'9" / 207 lbs
Benjamin has outstanding vision, contact balance, and cutting ability. Plus, he's a real weapon in the screen game.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (117)
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Burgess is another safety/slot corner hybrid with flashes of magnificent range from the middle of the field to the sideline.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (118)
Washington State • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
The Broncos get a young backup behind Lock in Gordon, who lacks physically but typically makes the right decision and is accurate.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (119)
Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs
Dan Quinn loves speed at linebacker and the raw Taylor has plenty of that.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (120)
Missouri • Jr • 6'6" / 258 lbs
Okwuegbunam blew away the competition at his position in the 40-yard dash. He'll provide Darnold with a nice seam-stretching option.
Round 4 - Pick 17 (121)
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Lemieux is a battler at guard who wins with leverage and angles in the run game. While not a freak athletically, he's typically in the right position.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (122)
Florida Atlantic • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Bryant looks like a bulked-up receiver on the field and will be a mismatch right away for the Colts.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (123)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Claypool showed shades of Vincent Jackson during his time at Notre Dame. On the field, he's not as fast as his timed speed, he plays to every inch of his huge frame.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (124)
Kansas • Sr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Adeniji is a college tackle likely to convert to guard in the NFL and his combination of strength and movement skills should entice the Steelers.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (125)
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 337 lbs
Kindley is a people-mover on the inside who can be beaten by counter moves on pass plays but when he can sink his anchor, it's over.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (126)
Alex Highsmith EDGE
Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Highsmith is a cut-up, decently twitch edge with heavy hands. At times he's stiff when trying to bend the edge, but he represents good value here for Los Angeles.
Round 4 - Pick 23 (127)
Leki Fotu DL
Utah • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Fotu will help Philadelphia's run defense the moment he steps on the field, but even at his mammoth size, he can get upfield and disrupt the quarterback too.
Round 4 - Pick 24 (128)
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Ojemudia is a tall, long, zone-savvy specialist who tested better than expected at the combine. Perfect fit in Buffalo.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (130)
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Bredeson is a seasoned veteran on the inside and, it isn't often that he's driven backward or completely whiffs in pass protection.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (131)
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
A broken foot leads to Edwards' fall, and the Vikings, looking for more receiver help, are happy to scoop him up here.
Round 4 - Pick 28 (132)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Robinson flashes around the edge at times. Other times, he looks like he doesn't have the ability to bend/dip. His hands are good at the point of attack. So is his burst.
Round 4 - Pick 29 (133)
Wake Forest • Sr • 5'9" / 191 lbs
Bassey thrives in zone and will find the football in the air thanks to his football IQ and bouncy click-and-close abilities.
Round 4 - Pick 30 (134)
Utah • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Blackmon can play cornerback or safety, and play either spot well. The Ravens like that about him.
Round 4 - Pick 31 (135)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Elliott can play high but has some of the most effective pass-rushing moves of any interior defensive lineman in the class.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (136)
Memphis • Sr • 6'0" / 228 lbs
Gibson is an offensive weapon who can spring a long run on a pitch play or run by everybody on a post route. Fun addition in Green Bay.
Round 4 - Pick 33 (137)
• Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Davis didn't have amazing production at Texas A&M, but has electric footwork and some speed down the field.
Round 4 - Pick 34 (138)
Joe Bachie LB
Michigan State • Sr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Bachie gets after it against the run with good instincts and above-average range.
Round 4 - Pick 35 (139)
Kenny Willekes EDGE
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 264 lbs
Willekes knows how to use his hands to win the leverage battle but is a limited athlete.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (140)
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Duvernay is a faster-than-quick (yes, you read that correctly) slot receiver with super-reliable hands.
Round 4 - Pick 37 (141)
Anfernee Jennings EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 256 lbs
Jennings knows how to defeat blocks and has NFL-caliber strength to be a powerful edge-setter for the Dolphins.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (142)
Taylor has unbelievable physical tools to be molding into a stellar pass protector. He's worth the pick here for the Redskins.
Round 4 - Pick 39 (143)
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Johnson was an enigma during this pre-draft process after a superb career at Minnesota. The Ravens love the value of the pick here.
Round 4 - Pick 40 (144)
Arkansas • Sr • 6'3" / 309 lbs
Agim is a long, sleek, and disruptive interior defensive lineman who'll be valuable in obvious passing situations in a sub-package role in the NFL.
Round 4 - Pick 41 (145)
Maryland • Soph • 5'8" / 208 lbs
McFarland is a big-play waiting to happen especially with a team like the Eagles that can pave lanes in the run game.
Round 4 - Pick 42 (146)
Oregon State • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Hodgins add more depth to the Eagles' receiver room with a large catch radius and very reliable hands.
From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 5 - Pick 1 (147)
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Gandy-Golden is another power forward on the outside for the Bengals.
Round 5 - Pick 2 (148)
Nebraska • Sr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Jackson has the length and just enough athleticism to be disruptive against the bigger receivers in the NFL.
Round 5 - Pick 3 (149)
Temple • Jr • 5'11" / 197 lbs
Hand tested well at the combine and had a productive college career. The Lions need more reinforcement in the secondary.
Round 5 - Pick 4 (150)
Logan Wilson LB
Wyoming • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Wilson is a strong coverage linebacker with good size. The Giants have to address this position.
Round 5 - Pick 5 (151)
Tulane • Sr • 5'10" / 176 lbs
Mooney is a super-fast, twitchy wideout who contorts his body to make catches outside his small frame.
Round 5 - Pick 6 (152)
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 344 lbs
Onwenu is a giant guard with adequate movement skills but rare moments of power.
Round 5 - Pick 7 (153)
Arkansas • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
O'Grady plays faster than how he tested at the combine and gives Mike Gesicki some competition in Miami.
Round 5 - Pick 8 (154)
Devin Asiasi TE
UCLA • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Asiasi is a large pass-catching tight end with flashes of impressive athleticism.
Round 5 - Pick 10 (156)
Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Reed has NFL bloodlines and was a consistent performer on the back end during his Georgia career.
Round 5 - Pick 11 (157)
Bravvion Roy DL
Baylor • Sr • 6'1" / 333 lbs
Roy looks like a mostly stationary nose tackle but can really explode off the snap.
Round 5 - Pick 12 (158)
Trevis Gipson EDGE
Tulsa • Sr • 6'3" / 261 lbs
Gipson plays with plenty of pop in his pads and moments of impressive dip around the corner.
Round 5 - Pick 13 (159)
LSU • Sr • 6'5" / 248 lbs
Sullivan is a former receiver turned tight end who shined at the Senior Bowl and has rare length.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 5 - Pick 14 (160)
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'3" / 238 lbs
Had he not gotten hurt in 2019, Strnad would've been tracking toward the second day of the draft, because he's a springy, long linebacker.
Round 5 - Pick 15 (161)
Stanford • Jr • 6'7" / 252 lbs
Parkinson is the latest in a long line of Stanford tight ends to enter the league with a polished game.
Round 5 - Pick 16 (162)
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 222 lbs
Johnson never really progressed in his collegiate career. His wingspan and big-play potential makes him a worthwhile selection here for the Dolphins.
Round 5 - Pick 17 (163)
Tulsa • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Robinson is a tall, traits-based cornerback who needs some coaching but has major upside.
Round 5 - Pick 18 (164)
Dalton Keene TE
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
The Cowboys could use another young tight end on offense, and Keene surprised many with an excellent combine.
Round 5 - Pick 19 (165)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Zuniga needs to learn pass-rushing moves. If he does, he can be a quality contributor on the outside because of his natural twitchiness.
Round 5 - Pick 20 (166)
Jonathan Garvin EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Why not add more edge-rusher depth in Philadelphia. Garvin is a little raw but has NFL-caliber talent.
Round 5 - Pick 21 (167)
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'5" / 331 lbs
Phillips played tackle at Mississippi State but could kick inside to guard at 340-plus pounds with jaw-dropping power.
Round 5 - Pick 22 (168)
A.J. Green CB
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Green can move around in the secondary after spending time at corner and safety at Oklahoma State.
Round 5 - Pick 23 (169)
Kendall Coleman EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Coleman doesn't bring typical defensive end athleticism. His pass-rush move toolbox is loaded though.
Round 5 - Pick 24 (170)
Kevin Dotson OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Dotson is a rock in the run game with enough athleticism to hold up against counters in pass protection.
Round 5 - Pick 25 (171)
Boise State • Sr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Hightower absolutely flies down the field and has good height at over 6-0 for being a speedster.
Round 5 - Pick 26 (172)
James Lynch DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Lynch is a defensive end/defensive tackle hybrid with above-average athleticism for the latter position.
Round 5 - Pick 27 (173)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 229 lbs
The Dolphins have some uncertainty at linebacker and Phillips, the other LSU linebacker, had over 110 tackles in 2019.
Round 5 - Pick 28 (174)
Yasir Durant OL
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 331 lbs
Durant is a wide-bodied offensive lineman who gets the job done with power and solid balance for someone of his size.
Round 5 - Pick 29 (175)
Jake Hanson OL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 303 lbs
Hanson brings loads of experience at the center spot and more depth on the interior for Green Bay.
Round 5 - Pick 30 (176)
UCF • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Clarke had two strong seasons at UCF with 24 pass breakups and ran sub-4.50 at the combine.
Round 5 - Pick 31 (177)
Maryland • Sr • 5'11" / 220 lbs
Brooks plays much bigger than his size as an ultra-aggressive run-support safety.
Round 5 - Pick 32 (178)
UCLA • Sr • 5'11" / 212 lbs
Kelley has crushed the pre-draft process and showcased a complete game at UCLA.
Round 5 - Pick 33 (179)
James Smith-Williams EDGE
NC State • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Smith-Williams is a physical specimen who will set the edge strongly right away in Dallas.
Round 6 - Pick 1 (180)
Minnesota • Sr • 6'3" / 236 lbs
Coughlin looked like a potential Day 2 pick off the edge in 2018 but regressed as a senior. The Bengals get a hybrid for their defense.
Round 6 - Pick 2 (181)
Azur Kamara LB
Kansas • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Kamara is part-linebacker, part-edge rusher with long limbs and flashes of high-level athleticism. Perfect developmental guy for the sixth round.
Round 6 - Pick 3 (183)
Charlie Heck OL
North Carolina • Sr • 6'8" / 311 lbs
Heck is very tall for the offensive tackle position but knows how to sink his hips to anchor. With more strength, he'll have starter ability.
Round 6 - Pick 4 (183)
Cohl Cabral OL
Arizona State • Sr • 6'5" / 300 lbs
Cabral moves like an athletic tackle at the center spot and had long stretches of boring (which is good) play at Arizona State, especially in pass protection.
Round 6 - Pick 5 (184)
Tuszka proved to be one of the most athletic edge rushers in this class at the combine, which puts him on the radar for Rhule in Carolina.
Round 6 - Pick 6 (185)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
A three-year full-time starter at Ohio State, Fuller is a big safety who reeled in five interceptions in that time frame.
Round 6 - Pick 7 (186)
Dane Jackson CB
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Jackson plays bigger than his size thanks to a feisty attitude on the field, and his click-and-clock skills were on full display at the Senior Bowl.
Round 6 - Pick 8 (187)
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 242 lbs
Divinity has sub-package pass rusher tools in a smaller, shorter frame.
Round 6 - Pick 9 (188)
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Jennings is not going to separate consistently in the NFL, but he's ridiculous after the catch thanks to vision, deceptive cutting ability, and the fact that he's a load to bring to the turf. His contact balance is awesome.
Round 6 - Pick 10 (189)
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'4" / 308 lbs
Herron glides in pass protection and is typically under control. He just needs to get bigger up top to deal with the power of NFL edge rushers.
Round 6 - Pick 11 (190)
Utah • Jr • 5'9" / 191 lbs
Guidry flew at the combine at 4.29 in the 40, and he was a decently productive player at Utah.
Round 6 - Pick 12 (191)
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'3" / 308 lbs
Coatney is a nose tackle with some burst and pop in his punch to get upfield in a hurry.