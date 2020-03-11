Seven-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jerry Jeudy lands outside Top 10, Colts trade back into Round 1 for a QB

The time has come to mock the entire 2020 NFL Draft

With the NFL assigning compensatory picks Tuesday night, we have the full draft order, therefore it's time for a seven-round mock.

Below, you'll find five quarterbacks in the first round, a fall for Jerry Jeudy and, of course, Giants GM Dave Gettleman making an interior defensive lineman Mr. Irrelevant at No. 255 overall. 

Enjoy.

Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
No craziness to start. Bengals land their franchise quarterback who just so happens to be from Ohio.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Redskins look into a trade down but ultimately go with Young to give their defense even more juice up front.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
First curve ball of the draft, with Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia adding the ultra-athletic playmaker to their defense with Jeffrey Okudah on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This should be a no-brainer for the Giants given Wirfs supreme athletic gifts and two stellar seasons of play at left and right tackle for Iowa.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tua falls into the Dolphins' lap, and they jump on the opportunity to make him their franchise quarterback even if he doesn't have the play instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chargers have a playoff-caliber defense but have a hole at quarterback, especially when thinking about that position long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Panthers need upgrades at many positions on their defense, and with James Bradberry set to strike it rich in free agency, they're happy to pick Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals pass on an offensive lineman and give Kyler Murray a familiar face in the receiver group with Lamb, a true YAC monster.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars need to rebuild the defensive line and they start with the super-powerful Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
If Cleveland can't swing a trade for Trent Williams, left tackle is a must at No. 10 overall, and they get a mountain of a man with light feet in Becton.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
Jets GM Joe Douglas knows how vital an offensive line is after his time in Philadelphia. Thomas was outstanding the past two seasons at Georgia and has length for days.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Thinking about the depth at receiver and how it lacks at linebacker, the Raiders snatch Queen here to patrol the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Colts love the idea of Ruggs as a downfield option who can also hit big plays on short, horizontal routes in Frank Reich's system.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Buccaneers are somewhat likely to sign a free-agent quarterback or trade for one, and they need to upgrade the right tackle position. Wills is the best at his specific position in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Broncos are overjoyed when they see the Alabama star on the board. Suddenly, Drew Lock has two young weapons on the outside in Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons have to get younger in their secondary, and Henderson has glue-like tendencies in man plus high-end speed.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
McKinney can do it all in the Cowboys defense. He was a trusted defender of Nick Saban for years at Alabama and carried out a multitude of responsibilities well.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Jones is a very experienced, decently athletic, nasty offensive tackle with his best football in front of him.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
Vegas' patience pays off. They get Queen at No. 12 and Jefferson here to add some juice to the receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
After the A.J. Bouye trade, you better believe the Jaguars will prioritize cornerback decently early in this draft. Fulton's film is pretty darn clean.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
8th
Mims' meteoric rise lands him inside the top 25 with a team in desperate need of speed and play-making ability at wideout.
Round 1 - Pick 22
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tee Higgins is considered here, but Buffalo believes in the depth of the receiver class and picks a young, athletic, and pretty advanced pass rusher to add more strength to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Epenesa has some similarities to former Patriots star Trey Flowers in that he's legitimately versatile and wins with his hands over pure athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Saints love what they have in Demario Davis, but he's getting older. Murray is a freaky mover with star potential.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Vikings stop Kinlaw's slide, and this is a pairing that should strike fear into quarterbacks in the NFC North.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Dolphins need more weapons on offense, and Taylor is a Saquonian-type running back prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
7th
Seattle's adoration for top-end athletes and a need on the offensive line leads them to grabbing Cleveland, who crushed his combine.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Malik Harrison LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
7th
This is the point of the first round when surprises happen. Harrison tested better than many expected and is an outstanding blitzer, which makes him a perfect fit in Baltimore's blitz-happy scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Even if Ryan Tannehill is retained or Tennessee lands a big-name free-agent quarterback, stashing Love seems like a good idea at this juncture.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Packers can't pass on the upside of the athletic Jackson given the uncertainty surrounding Bryan Bulaga's future.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
5th
The 49ers need to get more draft picks, and the Colts would like to get a fifth-year option for the uber-talented Eason, as he'll start his career learning behind a veteran.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Chiefs need to address cornerback early, and Johnson has been a premier playmaker over the past two seasons at Utah.
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Bengals get a super-feisty, fast, and productive cornerback with the first pick in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Ruiz could eventually be a Weston Richburg replacement, and Kyle Shanahan loves the Michigan blocker's athletic gifts working in his stretch run based offense.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
Gross-Matos may still have to develop slightly, but he has the length, power and advancing pass-rush moves to eventually be a star.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Giants are desperate for game-changing players on defense, and Delpit had many first-round flashes in his LSU career, especially in coverage.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
With Melvin Gordon likely playing elsewhere in 2020, the Chargers snag another back to pair with recently extended Austin Ekeler.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Gallimore spent time as a space-eating nose tackle, lost weight, and is now a penetrator on the inside.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Dolphins get one of the most multi-faceted, fun defensive prospects in this class in Baun who's speedy around the edge and can drop into coverage.
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Prince Tega Wanogho OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Cardinals need to add some talent at offensive tackle, and while Tega Wanogho's play is up and down, he's capable of dominant stretches.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
With Blacklock, the Browns get a twitchy interior penetrator who can disrupt through the middle of the line as a rookie.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Antoine Winfield Jr. S
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
4th
Winfield is a smaller, fast, rangy center fielder who'll make plays instantly for Jacksonville in coverage and on run plays
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Lloyd Cushenberry III OL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Bears could use more talent on the interior of their offensive line to pair with James Daniels. Cushenberry gives them just that.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Raekwon Davis DL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
102nd
POSITION RNK
8th
Davis is a stout, menacing run defender with long arms. If he can tap into the pass-rushing prowess he showed early in his Alabama career, this could be a steal for Indy.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Justin Madubuike DL
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
6th
The Buccaneers are constructing a new defensive line, and adding Madubuike to it would give it more polished talent.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Jordyn Brooks LB
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
165th
POSITION RNK
10th
Brooks doesn't have much experience sinking in coverage, yet he flies around and makes plays all over the field against the run.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Cam Akers RB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Falcons get one of the most springy, elusive home-run hitters in the draft at the running back spot.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
9th
Reagor slips into Round 2, and Douglas snatches him to give Sam Darnold a serious downfield and yards-after-the-catch weapon.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Pittsburgh is elated Shenault fell to No. 49 overall and makes this pick almost instantly.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Kmet has seam-stretching speed and flashed some YAC ability in 2019 for the Fighting Irish as a huge target.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
After going safety in Round 1, Dallas stays in the secondary and adds the ultra-athletic Igbinoghene.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Jonah Jackson OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
17th
The Rams were at their best when the line was sturdy. Jackson doesn't have a typical offensive guard build or athletic profile but gets the job done. He's Rob Havenstein-like.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
No-brainer here for the Eagles, drafting a big corner with plenty of experience (and production) in critical situations against top competition.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Teams being worried about Higgins' speed and separation ability catalyze this fall for the Clemson star. Buffalo is happy to end his plummet.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Matt Hennessy OL
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
90th
POSITION RNK
18th
Hennessy is an NFL-ready center who needs to get a little stronger before he can become a legit star at the position.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
16th
Hunt has tackle/guard versatility thanks to good size, awesome balance, and deceptive power. Building the trenches needs to be vital for Miami.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
5th
Even with Duke Johnson in the mix, the Texans add another receiving specialist at the running back spot who can routinely make defenders miss.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Minnesota reunites the Diggs brothers, and Trevon represents the filling of a major need for the Vikings.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
6th
Lewis is a toolsy edge rusher who flashed first-round potential in a healthy 2019. Seattle needs more outside juice in its defensive front beyond Jadeveon Clowney.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
5th
Davidson just feels like a Baltimore defensive lineman. Rugged, versatile with a refined game.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Isaiah Wilson OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
With Jack Conklin unlikely to be re-signed in free agency, Tennessee picks a road-grader at right tackle in Wilson.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
10th
Hamler is electric down the field despite a smaller frame, and in space, he can be very dangerous.
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Oh boy. Andy Reid getting the pass-catching stud D'Andre Swift is a nightmare for defenses
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
11th
Muti is impossibly strong and has high-end athleticism for the guard position. If he can stay healthy, he can be a quality starter in Seattle.
Round 3
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Willie Gay Jr. LB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
107th
POSITION RNK
8th
Home-run of a pick for Cincinnati here. Minus the off-field issues, Gay is an early second-round talent.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
88th
POSITION RNK
15th
Peoples-Jones had a crazy combine that showed off ridiculous explosiveness, and after a down career at Michigan relative to expectations, he is primed to be better as a pro.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Lions need to give Kenny Golladay a complement on the outside. Aiyuk is a little raw but can hit big plays immediately.
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
7th
Weaver is a thick, bendy, decently polished edge rusher who'll be a major contributor for Gang Green as a rookie.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
127th
POSITION RNK
7th
Matt Rhule will love the athleticism of Hurts and that he can aid the offense in a variety of ways.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Cameron Dantzler CB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
63rd
POSITION RNK
11th
A slow 40 pushes Dantzler to Round 3, but the Dolphins aren't ashamed to stop his fall. If his speed isn't an issue, Dantzler can be a really good value pick here.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
99th
POSITION RNK
20th
Peart measured in as one of the longest offensive tackles at the combine, and his film is squeaky clean. Plug and play right tackle for Los Angeles.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Rashard Lawrence DL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
133rd
POSITION RNK
10th
Lawrence won't give much as a pass rusher, yet has awesome run-stuffing ability thanks to his power and block-shedding skills.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Troy Dye LB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
84th
POSITION RNK
6th
Dye lacks flash yet will provide Jacksonville with steady play in coverage and nice range on outside runs.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Kyle Dugger S
Lenoir-Rhyne • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
5th
Dugger is the Isaiah Simmons Lite in this class thanks to his size, electric athleticism, and positional versatility.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Troy Pride Jr. CB
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
12th
Pride has all the athleticism you'd ever want in a cornerback, he just has problems finding the football at times.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
115th
POSITION RNK
6th
Bruce Arians likes the smarts and big-game experience Fromm brings along with his deceptive production down the field earlier in his Georgia career.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Damon Arnette CB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
10th
Arnette is a sticky man coverage cornerback with shorter arms and lacking top-end speed. The Broncos could use more cornerback talent.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
Okwara is a long, somewhat inconsistent, speed-to-power rusher with a fair amount of boom-or-bust to his game.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Nick Harris OL
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
15th
Harris is the most light-footed center in this class, and he lacks length. But Douglas would likely be enamored by his movement abilities after spending time with Jason Kelce in Philly.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Alohi Gilman S
Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
238th
POSITION RNK
20th
Gilman is an average athlete for the safety spot but really produced -- especially in 2018 -- for the Fighting Irish.
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
8th
Hall likely would've been picked much higher than his had he not gotten injured early in 2019. He has stellar instincts and the perfect build to play outside cornerback.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Davon Hamilton DL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
104th
POSITION RNK
9th
Hamilton has some juice at the nose tackle position to get up the field and disrupt when he's not two gapping and finding the ball carrier.
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Ben Bartch OL
NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
112th
POSITION RNK
23rd
Bartch has the size, balance, and recovery skills to stick at left tackle in the NFL. Music to the ears of John Elway at this juncture of the draft.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
12th
Niang's movements can be a little sloppy, but not many men can move the way he does at 6-6 and 315 pounds.
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Evan Weaver LB
California • Sr • 6'2" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
216th
POSITION RNK
19th
Weaver plays faster than his timed speed because of awesome instincts and a revved motor. He will be around the football often behind the Eagles defensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Jeremy Chinn S
Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Bills just created a "nickel coach" position on their staff, and Chinn is an ideal big nickel safety at 6-3, 220 pounds with lightning speed.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Saahdiq Charles OL
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
168th
POSITION RNK
35th
With a heavier anchor, Charles can be a stud on the left side thanks to his chiseled frame, smooth athleticism, and long arms.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Van Jefferson WR
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
97th
POSITION RNK
18th
The Saints get a crafty, route-running extraordinaire to complement Michael Thomas.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Logan Stenberg OL
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Stenberg is a mauler in the run game, and Minnesota is at its best when Dalvin Cook is humming along.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
14th
More interior offensive line help never hurt anybody, and after what we saw from Cleveland's group in 2019, no Browns fan will be mad if the team places a major onus on fortifying the blocking unit for Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield.
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Uche is an outside linebacker capable of doing it all, but he's best flying around the corner with power or countering back to the inside.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
13th
More defensive line talent for Baltimore. What Kareem lacks in athletic juice he makes up for with lead pipes for hands, and he's very active with them.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
9th
Greenard is a rocked-up edge rusher with All-Pro type of flashes. With more consistency, he can be the steal of this round.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Packers get their athletic linebacker to roam the middle portion of the field.
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Larrell Murchison DL
NC State • Sr • 6'3" / 297 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
160th
POSITION RNK
14th
Murchison has a nose tackle body but flashes like a penetrating defensive tackle thanks to good hand work and burst off the snap.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
120th
POSITION RNK
26th
Lewis is a bulldozer in the run game and has a concrete anchor in pass protection.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (97)
Darnay Holmes CB
UCLA • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
116th
POSITION RNK
17th
When Holmes is on his "A" game, he looks like a first rounder. His bad games make him look undraftable. With electric speed and aggression, he has starter tools.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
K.J. Hill WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
119th
POSITION RNK
19th
While not necessarily explosive, Hill's route-running chops makes him stand out to Bill Belichick at this juncture of the draft.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Hunter Bryant TE
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Bryant has a lot of similarities to Evan Engram, whom the Giants could trade. If they don't, New York will have two, athletic, yards-after-the-catch tight ends. Not a bad scenario for Daniel Jones.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Ashtyn Davis S
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Davis' fall was precipitated by an injury keeping him from participating in the pre-draft process. He has stellar range and hits like a linebacker.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Brycen Hopkins TE
Purdue • Sr • 6'4" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Hopkins is a plus receiving tight end with drops on film then moments of high-point skills.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
89th
POSITION RNK
10th
Anae won't beat NFL tackles with burst or speed around the counter. He'll beat them with power in his hands and a plethora of pass-rushing moves.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Jack Driscoll OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
21st
Driscoll is a swing tackle capable of starting at guard for a team -- like the Eagles -- that prioritizes athleticism up front.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Michael Pittman Jr. WR
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
12th
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Geno Stone S
Iowa • Jr • 5'10" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
134th
POSITION RNK
12th
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Josiah Scott CB
Michigan State • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
143rd
POSITION RNK
20th
Round 4
Round 4 - Pick 1 (107)
Adam Trautman TE
Dayton • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
4th
Trautman was the Rob Gronkowski in his conference and looked like he belonged at the Senior Bowl.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (108)
Thaddeus Moss TE
LSU • Soph • 6'2" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
153rd
POSITION RNK
9th
Moss gives the Redskins a serious blocking presence at tight end who'll be reliable catching the football at the short areas of the field.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (109)
Brandon Jones S
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
121st
POSITION RNK
11th
Jones is a chippy, assertive safety with some cornerback-like coverage skills.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (110)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
92nd
POSITION RNK
11th
Taylor looked like a potential top 50 pick in 2018 but dealt with injuries as a senior. He has heavy hands and, when healthy, can really turn the corner in a hurry.
Round 4 - Pick 5 (111)
Jason Strowbridge DL
North Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
113th
POSITION RNK
9th
Strowbridge is making the conversion to edge rusher, yet has the power behind his pads to play along the defensive line like he did at North Carolina.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (112)
Danny Pinter OL
Ball State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
231st
POSITION RNK
46th
Pinter had a phenomenal combine and comparative pass-blocking skills. With more weight, he can be an above-average guard.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (113)
Markus Bailey LB
Purdue • Sr • 6'0" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
175th
POSITION RNK
12th
Bailey has second or third-round film, he just has dealt with multiple injuries in his career at Purdue.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (114)
K'Von Wallace S
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
111th
POSITION RNK
16th
Wallace looks like a lockdown slot corner on one play, then ranges from the deep middle on the next. He'll be a valuable piece in Arizona's secondary.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (115)
Amik Robertson CB
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
111th
POSITION RNK
16th
Robertson is always around the football despite his smaller size. His instincts, twitch, and ball skills are among the best in the class. He doesn't let himself get bullied against bigger receivers.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (116)
Eno Benjamin RB
Arizona State • Jr • 5'9" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
130th
POSITION RNK
9th
Benjamin has outstanding vision, contact balance, and cutting ability. Plus, he's a real weapon in the screen game.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (117)
Terrell Burgess S
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Burgess is another safety/slot corner hybrid with flashes of magnificent range from the middle of the field to the sideline.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (118)
Anthony Gordon QB
Washington State • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
178th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Broncos get a young backup behind Lock in Gordon, who lacks physically but typically makes the right decision and is accurate.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (119)
Davion Taylor LB
Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs
Dan Quinn loves speed at linebacker and the raw Taylor has plenty of that.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (120)
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Missouri • Jr • 6'6" / 258 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
110th
POSITION RNK
6th
Okwuegbunam blew away the competition at his position in the 40-yard dash. He'll provide Darnold with a nice seam-stretching option.
Round 4 - Pick 17 (121)
Shane Lemieux OL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
161st
POSITION RNK
33rd
Lemieux is a battler at guard who wins with leverage and angles in the run game. While not a freak athletically, he's typically in the right position.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (122)
Harrison Bryant TE
Florida Atlantic • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
105th
POSITION RNK
5th
Bryant looks like a bulked-up receiver on the field and will be a mismatch right away for the Colts.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (123)
Chase Claypool WR
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
82nd
POSITION RNK
14th
Claypool showed shades of Vincent Jackson during his time at Notre Dame. On the field, he's not as fast as his timed speed, he plays to every inch of his huge frame.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (124)
Hakeem Adeniji OL
Kansas • Sr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
128th
POSITION RNK
29th
Adeniji is a college tackle likely to convert to guard in the NFL and his combination of strength and movement skills should entice the Steelers.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (125)
Solomon Kindley OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 337 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
91st
POSITION RNK
19th
Kindley is a people-mover on the inside who can be beaten by counter moves on pass plays but when he can sink his anchor, it's over.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (126)
Alex Highsmith EDGE
Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
150th
POSITION RNK
18th
Highsmith is a cut-up, decently twitch edge with heavy hands. At times he's stiff when trying to bend the edge, but he represents good value here for Los Angeles.
Round 4 - Pick 23 (127)
Leki Fotu DL
Utah • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
158th
POSITION RNK
13th
Fotu will help Philadelphia's run defense the moment he steps on the field, but even at his mammoth size, he can get upfield and disrupt the quarterback too.
Round 4 - Pick 24 (128)
Michael Ojemudia CB
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
14th
Ojemudia is a tall, long, zone-savvy specialist who tested better than expected at the combine. Perfect fit in Buffalo.
Round 4 - Pick 25 (129)
Zack Moss RB
Utah • Sr • 5'9" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
6th
To beef up the run game even more, the Ravens add Moss, a hammer with the ball in his hands with deceptive jump-cut abilities.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (130)
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
114th
POSITION RNK
24th
Bredeson is a seasoned veteran on the inside and, it isn't often that he's driven backward or completely whiffs in pass protection.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (131)
Bryan Edwards WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
A broken foot leads to Edwards' fall, and the Vikings, looking for more receiver help, are happy to scoop him up here.
Round 4 - Pick 28 (132)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
132nd
POSITION RNK
14th
Robinson flashes around the edge at times. Other times, he looks like he doesn't have the ability to bend/dip. His hands are good at the point of attack. So is his burst.
Round 4 - Pick 29 (133)
Essang Bassey CB
Wake Forest • Sr • 5'9" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
109th
POSITION RNK
15th
Bassey thrives in zone and will find the football in the air thanks to his football IQ and bouncy click-and-close abilities.
Round 4 - Pick 30 (134)
Julian Blackmon S
Utah • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
108th
POSITION RNK
8th
Blackmon can play cornerback or safety, and play either spot well. The Ravens like that about him.
Round 4 - Pick 31 (135)
Jordan Elliott DL
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
7th
Elliott can play high but has some of the most effective pass-rushing moves of any interior defensive lineman in the class.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (136)
Antonio Gibson WR
Memphis • Sr • 6'0" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
201st
POSITION RNK
31st
Gibson is an offensive weapon who can spring a long run on a pitch play or run by everybody on a post route. Fun addition in Green Bay.
Round 4 - Pick 33 (137)
Quartney Davis WR
• Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
203rd
POSITION RNK
33rd
Davis didn't have amazing production at Texas A&M, but has electric footwork and some speed down the field.
Round 4 - Pick 34 (138)
Joe Bachie LB
Michigan State • Sr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
187th
POSITION RNK
15th
Bachie gets after it against the run with good instincts and above-average range.
Round 4 - Pick 35 (139)
Kenny Willekes EDGE
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
139th
POSITION RNK
15th
Willekes knows how to use his hands to win the leverage battle but is a limited athlete.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (140)
Devin Duvernay WR
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
93rd
POSITION RNK
16th
Duvernay is a faster-than-quick (yes, you read that correctly) slot receiver with super-reliable hands.
Round 4 - Pick 37 (141)
Anfernee Jennings EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
149th
POSITION RNK
17th
Jennings knows how to defeat blocks and has NFL-caliber strength to be a powerful edge-setter for the Dolphins.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (142)
Alex Taylor OL
NFL Draft • Sr • 6'8" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
164th
POSITION RNK
34th
Taylor has unbelievable physical tools to be molding into a stellar pass protector. He's worth the pick here for the Redskins.
Round 4 - Pick 39 (143)
Tyler Johnson WR
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
13th
Johnson was an enigma during this pre-draft process after a superb career at Minnesota. The Ravens love the value of the pick here.
Round 4 - Pick 40 (144)
McTelvin Agim DL
Arkansas • Sr • 6'3" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
212th
POSITION RNK
20th
Agim is a long, sleek, and disruptive interior defensive lineman who'll be valuable in obvious passing situations in a sub-package role in the NFL.
Round 4 - Pick 41 (145)
Anthony McFarland Jr. RB
Maryland • Soph • 5'8" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
124th
POSITION RNK
7th
McFarland is a big-play waiting to happen especially with a team like the Eagles that can pave lanes in the run game.
Round 4 - Pick 42 (146)
Isaiah Hodgins WR
Oregon State • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
136th
POSITION RNK
23rd
Hodgins add more depth to the Eagles' receiver room with a large catch radius and very reliable hands.
Round 5
  From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 5 - Pick 1 (147)
Antonio Gandy-Golden WR
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
17th
Gandy-Golden is another power forward on the outside for the Bengals.
Round 5 - Pick 2 (148)
Lamar Jackson CB
Nebraska • Sr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
96th
POSITION RNK
13th
Jackson has the length and just enough athleticism to be disruptive against the bigger receivers in the NFL.
Round 5 - Pick 3 (149)
Harrison Hand CB
Temple • Jr • 5'11" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
192nd
POSITION RNK
26th
Hand tested well at the combine and had a productive college career. The Lions need more reinforcement in the secondary.
Round 5 - Pick 4 (150)
Logan Wilson LB
Wyoming • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
208th
POSITION RNK
22nd
Wilson is a strong coverage linebacker with good size. The Giants have to address this position.
Round 5 - Pick 5 (151)
Darnell Mooney WR
Tulane • Sr • 5'10" / 176 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
126th
POSITION RNK
28th
Mooney is a super-fast, twitchy wideout who contorts his body to make catches outside his small frame.
Round 5 - Pick 6 (152)
Michael Onwenu OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 344 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
220th
POSITION RNK
43rd
Onwenu is a giant guard with adequate movement skills but rare moments of power.
Round 5 - Pick 7 (153)
Cheyenne O'Grady TE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
O'Grady plays faster than how he tested at the combine and gives Mike Gesicki some competition in Miami.
Round 5 - Pick 8 (154)
Devin Asiasi TE
UCLA • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
157th
POSITION RNK
11th
Asiasi is a large pass-catching tight end with flashes of impressive athleticism.
Round 5 - Pick 9 (155)
AJ Dillon RB
Boston College • Jr • 6'0" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
155th
POSITION RNK
10th
The Bills get a powerful, explosive complement to Devin Singletary.
Round 5 - Pick 10 (156)
J.R. Reed S
Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
117th
POSITION RNK
10th
Reed has NFL bloodlines and was a consistent performer on the back end during his Georgia career.
Round 5 - Pick 11 (157)
Bravvion Roy DL
Baylor • Sr • 6'1" / 333 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
232nd
POSITION RNK
23rd
Roy looks like a mostly stationary nose tackle but can really explode off the snap.
Round 5 - Pick 12 (158)
Trevis Gipson EDGE
Tulsa • Sr • 6'3" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
208th
POSITION RNK
22nd
Gipson plays with plenty of pop in his pads and moments of impressive dip around the corner.
Round 5 - Pick 13 (159)
Stephen Sullivan TE
LSU • Sr • 6'5" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
198th
POSITION RNK
13th
Sullivan is a former receiver turned tight end who shined at the Senior Bowl and has rare length.
  Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 5 - Pick 14 (160)
Justin Strnad LB
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'3" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
239th
POSITION RNK
21st
Had he not gotten hurt in 2019, Strnad would've been tracking toward the second day of the draft, because he's a springy, long linebacker.
Round 5 - Pick 15 (161)
Colby Parkinson TE
Stanford • Jr • 6'7" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
189th
POSITION RNK
12th
Parkinson is the latest in a long line of Stanford tight ends to enter the league with a polished game.
Round 5 - Pick 16 (162)
Collin Johnson WR
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
138th
POSITION RNK
25th
Johnson never really progressed in his collegiate career. His wingspan and big-play potential makes him a worthwhile selection here for the Dolphins.
Round 5 - Pick 17 (163)
Reggie Robinson II CB
Tulsa • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
204th
POSITION RNK
27th
Robinson is a tall, traits-based cornerback who needs some coaching but has major upside.
Round 5 - Pick 18 (164)
Dalton Keene TE
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
289th
POSITION RNK
18th
The Cowboys could use another young tight end on offense, and Keene surprised many with an excellent combine.
Round 5 - Pick 19 (165)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
95th
POSITION RNK
12th
Zuniga needs to learn pass-rushing moves. If he does, he can be a quality contributor on the outside because of his natural twitchiness.
Round 5 - Pick 20 (166)
Jonathan Garvin EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
147th
POSITION RNK
16th
Why not add more edge-rusher depth in Philadelphia. Garvin is a little raw but has NFL-caliber talent.
Round 5 - Pick 21 (167)
Tyre Phillips OL
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'5" / 331 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
261st
POSITION RNK
51st
Phillips played tackle at Mississippi State but could kick inside to guard at 340-plus pounds with jaw-dropping power.
Round 5 - Pick 22 (168)
A.J. Green CB
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
177th
POSITION RNK
24th
Green can move around in the secondary after spending time at corner and safety at Oklahoma State.
Round 5 - Pick 23 (169)
Kendall Coleman EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
207th
POSITION RNK
21st
Coleman doesn't bring typical defensive end athleticism. His pass-rush move toolbox is loaded though.
Round 5 - Pick 24 (170)
Kevin Dotson OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
123rd
POSITION RNK
27th
Dotson is a rock in the run game with enough athleticism to hold up against counters in pass protection.
Round 5 - Pick 25 (171)
John Hightower WR
Boise State • Sr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
308th
POSITION RNK
47th
Hightower absolutely flies down the field and has good height at over 6-0 for being a speedster.
Round 5 - Pick 26 (172)
James Lynch DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
156th
POSITION RNK
12th
Lynch is a defensive end/defensive tackle hybrid with above-average athleticism for the latter position.
Round 5 - Pick 27 (173)
Jacob Phillips LB
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
196th
POSITION RNK
17th
The Dolphins have some uncertainty at linebacker and Phillips, the other LSU linebacker, had over 110 tackles in 2019.
Round 5 - Pick 28 (174)
Yasir Durant OL
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 331 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
169th
POSITION RNK
36th
Durant is a wide-bodied offensive lineman who gets the job done with power and solid balance for someone of his size.
Round 5 - Pick 29 (175)
Jake Hanson OL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
174th
POSITION RNK
37th
Hanson brings loads of experience at the center spot and more depth on the interior for Green Bay.
Round 5 - Pick 30 (176)
Nevelle Clarke CB
UCF • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
159th
POSITION RNK
21st
Clarke had two strong seasons at UCF with 24 pass breakups and ran sub-4.50 at the combine.
Round 5 - Pick 31 (177)
Antoine Brooks Jr. S
Maryland • Sr • 5'11" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
236th
POSITION RNK
19th
Brooks plays much bigger than his size as an ultra-aggressive run-support safety.
Round 5 - Pick 32 (178)
Joshua Kelley RB
UCLA • Sr • 5'11" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
179th
POSITION RNK
12th
Kelley has crushed the pre-draft process and showcased a complete game at UCLA.
Round 5 - Pick 33 (179)
James Smith-Williams EDGE
NC State • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
293rd
POSITION RNK
28th
Smith-Williams is a physical specimen who will set the edge strongly right away in Dallas.
Round 6
Round 6 - Pick 1 (180)
Carter Coughlin LB
Minnesota • Sr • 6'3" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
250th
POSITION RNK
22nd
Coughlin looked like a potential Day 2 pick off the edge in 2018 but regressed as a senior. The Bengals get a hybrid for their defense.
Round 6 - Pick 2 (181)
Azur Kamara LB
Kansas • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
331st
POSITION RNK
35th
Kamara is part-linebacker, part-edge rusher with long limbs and flashes of high-level athleticism. Perfect developmental guy for the sixth round.
Round 6 - Pick 3 (183)
Charlie Heck OL
North Carolina • Sr • 6'8" / 311 lbs
Heck is very tall for the offensive tackle position but knows how to sink his hips to anchor. With more strength, he'll have starter ability.
Round 6 - Pick 4 (183)
Cohl Cabral OL
Arizona State • Sr • 6'5" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
299th
POSITION RNK
56th
Cabral moves like an athletic tackle at the center spot and had long stretches of boring (which is good) play at Arizona State, especially in pass protection.
Round 6 - Pick 5 (184)
Derrek Tuszka EDGE
North Dakota State • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
195th
POSITION RNK
20th
Tuszka proved to be one of the most athletic edge rushers in this class at the combine, which puts him on the radar for Rhule in Carolina.
Round 6 - Pick 6 (185)
Jordan Fuller S
Ohio State • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
193rd
POSITION RNK
14th
A three-year full-time starter at Ohio State, Fuller is a big safety who reeled in five interceptions in that time frame.
Round 6 - Pick 7 (186)
Dane Jackson CB
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
142nd
POSITION RNK
19th
Jackson plays bigger than his size thanks to a feisty attitude on the field, and his click-and-clock skills were on full display at the Senior Bowl.
Round 6 - Pick 8 (187)
Michael Divinity Jr. LB
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
184th
POSITION RNK
14th
Divinity has sub-package pass rusher tools in a smaller, shorter frame.
Round 6 - Pick 9 (188)
Jauan Jennings WR
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
122nd
POSITION RNK
20th
Jennings is not going to separate consistently in the NFL, but he's ridiculous after the catch thanks to vision, deceptive cutting ability, and the fact that he's a load to bring to the turf. His contact balance is awesome.
Round 6 - Pick 10 (189)
Justin Herron OL
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'4" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
200th
POSITION RNK
40th
Herron glides in pass protection and is typically under control. He just needs to get bigger up top to deal with the power of NFL edge rushers.
Round 6 - Pick 11 (190)
Javelin Guidry CB
Utah • Jr • 5'9" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
335th
POSITION RNK
35th
Guidry flew at the combine at 4.29 in the 40, and he was a decently productive player at Utah.
Round 6 - Pick 12 (191)
Josiah Coatney DL
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'3" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
213th
POSITION RNK
21st
Coatney is a nose tackle with some burst and pop in his punch to get upfield in a hurry.
Round 6 - Pick 13 (192)