Seven-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jerry Jeudy lands outside Top 10, Colts trade back into Round 1 for a QB

Round 4 - Pick 1 (107) Adam Trautman TE Dayton • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 4th Trautman was the Rob Gronkowski in his conference and looked like he belonged at the Senior Bowl.

Round 4 - Pick 2 (108) Thaddeus Moss TE LSU • Soph • 6'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 153rd POSITION RNK 9th Moss gives the Redskins a serious blocking presence at tight end who'll be reliable catching the football at the short areas of the field.

Round 4 - Pick 3 (109) Brandon Jones S Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 198 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 121st POSITION RNK 11th Jones is a chippy, assertive safety with some cornerback-like coverage skills.

Round 4 - Pick 4 (110) Darrell Taylor EDGE Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 92nd POSITION RNK 11th Taylor looked like a potential top 50 pick in 2018 but dealt with injuries as a senior. He has heavy hands and, when healthy, can really turn the corner in a hurry.

Round 4 - Pick 5 (111) Jason Strowbridge DL North Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 275 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 113th POSITION RNK 9th Strowbridge is making the conversion to edge rusher, yet has the power behind his pads to play along the defensive line like he did at North Carolina.

Round 4 - Pick 6 (112) Danny Pinter OL Ball State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 231st POSITION RNK 46th Pinter had a phenomenal combine and comparative pass-blocking skills. With more weight, he can be an above-average guard.

Round 4 - Pick 7 (113) Markus Bailey LB Purdue • Sr • 6'0" / 235 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 175th POSITION RNK 12th Bailey has second or third-round film, he just has dealt with multiple injuries in his career at Purdue.

Round 4 - Pick 10 (114) K'Von Wallace S Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 111th POSITION RNK 16th Wallace looks like a lockdown slot corner on one play, then ranges from the deep middle on the next. He'll be a valuable piece in Arizona's secondary.

Round 4 - Pick 11 (115) Amik Robertson CB Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 111th POSITION RNK 16th Robertson is always around the football despite his smaller size. His instincts, twitch, and ball skills are among the best in the class. He doesn't let himself get bullied against bigger receivers.

Round 4 - Pick 12 (116) Eno Benjamin RB Arizona State • Jr • 5'9" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 130th POSITION RNK 9th Benjamin has outstanding vision, contact balance, and cutting ability. Plus, he's a real weapon in the screen game.

Round 4 - Pick 13 (117) Terrell Burgess S Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 6th Burgess is another safety/slot corner hybrid with flashes of magnificent range from the middle of the field to the sideline.

Round 4 - Pick 16 (118) Anthony Gordon QB Washington State • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 178th POSITION RNK 8th The Broncos get a young backup behind Lock in Gordon, who lacks physically but typically makes the right decision and is accurate.

Round 4 - Pick 15 (119) Davion Taylor LB Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs Dan Quinn loves speed at linebacker and the raw Taylor has plenty of that.

Round 4 - Pick 16 (120) Albert Okwuegbunam TE Missouri • Jr • 6'6" / 258 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 110th POSITION RNK 6th Okwuegbunam blew away the competition at his position in the 40-yard dash. He'll provide Darnold with a nice seam-stretching option.

Round 4 - Pick 17 (121) Shane Lemieux OL Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 161st POSITION RNK 33rd Lemieux is a battler at guard who wins with leverage and angles in the run game. While not a freak athletically, he's typically in the right position.

Round 4 - Pick 18 (122) Harrison Bryant TE Florida Atlantic • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 5th Bryant looks like a bulked-up receiver on the field and will be a mismatch right away for the Colts.

Round 4 - Pick 19 (123) Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 14th Claypool showed shades of Vincent Jackson during his time at Notre Dame. On the field, he's not as fast as his timed speed, he plays to every inch of his huge frame.

Round 4 - Pick 20 (124) Hakeem Adeniji OL Kansas • Sr • 6'4" / 302 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 128th POSITION RNK 29th Adeniji is a college tackle likely to convert to guard in the NFL and his combination of strength and movement skills should entice the Steelers.

Round 4 - Pick 21 (125) Solomon Kindley OL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 337 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 91st POSITION RNK 19th Kindley is a people-mover on the inside who can be beaten by counter moves on pass plays but when he can sink his anchor, it's over.

Round 4 - Pick 22 (126) Alex Highsmith EDGE Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 150th POSITION RNK 18th Highsmith is a cut-up, decently twitch edge with heavy hands. At times he's stiff when trying to bend the edge, but he represents good value here for Los Angeles.

Round 4 - Pick 23 (127) Leki Fotu DL Utah • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 158th POSITION RNK 13th Fotu will help Philadelphia's run defense the moment he steps on the field, but even at his mammoth size, he can get upfield and disrupt the quarterback too.

Round 4 - Pick 24 (128) Michael Ojemudia CB Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 14th Ojemudia is a tall, long, zone-savvy specialist who tested better than expected at the combine. Perfect fit in Buffalo.

Round 4 - Pick 25 (129) Zack Moss RB Utah • Sr • 5'9" / 223 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 6th To beef up the run game even more, the Ravens add Moss, a hammer with the ball in his hands with deceptive jump-cut abilities.

Round 4 - Pick 26 (130) Ben Bredeson OL Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 114th POSITION RNK 24th Bredeson is a seasoned veteran on the inside and, it isn't often that he's driven backward or completely whiffs in pass protection.

Round 4 - Pick 27 (131) Bryan Edwards WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 11th A broken foot leads to Edwards' fall, and the Vikings, looking for more receiver help, are happy to scoop him up here.

Round 4 - Pick 28 (132) Alton Robinson EDGE Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 132nd POSITION RNK 14th Robinson flashes around the edge at times. Other times, he looks like he doesn't have the ability to bend/dip. His hands are good at the point of attack. So is his burst.

Round 4 - Pick 29 (133) Essang Bassey CB Wake Forest • Sr • 5'9" / 191 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 15th Bassey thrives in zone and will find the football in the air thanks to his football IQ and bouncy click-and-close abilities.

Round 4 - Pick 30 (134) Julian Blackmon S Utah • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 8th Blackmon can play cornerback or safety, and play either spot well. The Ravens like that about him.

Round 4 - Pick 31 (135) Jordan Elliott DL Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 7th Elliott can play high but has some of the most effective pass-rushing moves of any interior defensive lineman in the class.

Round 4 - Pick 32 (136) Antonio Gibson WR Memphis • Sr • 6'0" / 228 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 201st POSITION RNK 31st Gibson is an offensive weapon who can spring a long run on a pitch play or run by everybody on a post route. Fun addition in Green Bay.

Round 4 - Pick 33 (137) Quartney Davis WR • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 203rd POSITION RNK 33rd Davis didn't have amazing production at Texas A&M, but has electric footwork and some speed down the field.

Round 4 - Pick 34 (138) Joe Bachie LB Michigan State • Sr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 187th POSITION RNK 15th Bachie gets after it against the run with good instincts and above-average range.

Round 4 - Pick 35 (139) Kenny Willekes EDGE Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 264 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 139th POSITION RNK 15th Willekes knows how to use his hands to win the leverage battle but is a limited athlete.

Round 4 - Pick 36 (140) Devin Duvernay WR Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 93rd POSITION RNK 16th Duvernay is a faster-than-quick (yes, you read that correctly) slot receiver with super-reliable hands.

Round 4 - Pick 37 (141) Anfernee Jennings EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 256 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 149th POSITION RNK 17th Jennings knows how to defeat blocks and has NFL-caliber strength to be a powerful edge-setter for the Dolphins.

Round 4 - Pick 38 (142) Alex Taylor OL NFL Draft • Sr • 6'8" / 308 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 164th POSITION RNK 34th Taylor has unbelievable physical tools to be molding into a stellar pass protector. He's worth the pick here for the Redskins.

Round 4 - Pick 39 (143) Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 13th Johnson was an enigma during this pre-draft process after a superb career at Minnesota. The Ravens love the value of the pick here.

Round 4 - Pick 40 (144) McTelvin Agim DL Arkansas • Sr • 6'3" / 309 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 212th POSITION RNK 20th Agim is a long, sleek, and disruptive interior defensive lineman who'll be valuable in obvious passing situations in a sub-package role in the NFL.

Round 4 - Pick 41 (145) Anthony McFarland Jr. RB Maryland • Soph • 5'8" / 208 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 124th POSITION RNK 7th McFarland is a big-play waiting to happen especially with a team like the Eagles that can pave lanes in the run game.