2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa sits atop preseason Top 100 Big Board, Justin Herbert in top five
Tagovailoa displayed excellent pocket-passing ability in 2018 for Alabama
As of now, Tua Tagovailoa is the prized prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft class.
The surgical lefty from Alabama dazzled in his debut season as (essentially) the full-time starter for the Crimson Tide. He completed 69% of his passes at 11.2 yards per attempt with 43 touchdowns and just six interceptions, two of which came in the national title game loss to Clemson.
Beyond the statistics, Tagovailoa is a pocket passer first and foremost, although he has enough athleticism to create with his legs. He regularly demonstrated pinpoint accuracy to all levels of the field and seemed to connect on two or three long balls each game, regardless of the opponent. He has a strong arm, isn't afraid to zip the ball through tight windows, and flashed quickness through his progressions. At around 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Tagovailoa doesn't have "traditional" quarterback size, but hopefully the past two drafts have shifted the thinking about height at the quarterback position in the NFL.
Why's he ahead of Justin Herbert? Good question. Tua was more poised and more accurate than the Oregon quarterback -- who's quite the prospect himself -- last season.
Tagovailoa's relatively bad effort in the title-game drubbing at the hands of Clemson was mildly concerning, yet Tagovailoa looks like the cleanest quarterback prospect in this class ahead of the 2019 college football season. And the hashtag that fans of teams vying for his services can use couldn't be more straight forward -- #TankForTua.
Here's an early look at my top 100 players for the 2020 NFL Draft.
1. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
2. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
3. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
4. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
5. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
6. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
7. Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
8. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
9. Trey Adams, OT, Washington
10. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
11. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
12. Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon
13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
14. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
15. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
16. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
17. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
18. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
19. Walker Little, OT, Stanford
20. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
21. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
22. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa
23. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
24. Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin
25. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
26. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
27. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
28. Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest
29. Derrick Brown, NT, Auburn
30. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
31. Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
32. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
33. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
34. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
35. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
36. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
37. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
38. K.J. Costello, QB, Stanford
39. Evan Weaver, LB, California
40. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
41. Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa
42. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
43. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
44. Grant Calcaterra, TE, Oklahoma
45. Nick Harris, C, Washington
46. J.K Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
47. Michael Divinity, EDGE, LSU
48. Nick Coe, DL, Auburn
49. Tommy Kraemer, OL, Notre Dame
50. Isaiah Simmons, S/LB, Clemson
51. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
52. Ty Johnson, WR, Minnesota
53. Ben Cleveland, OL, Georgia
54. David Woodward, LB, Utah State
55. Steven Montez, QB, Colorado
56. Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
57. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
58. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
59. Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon
60. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
61. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
62. Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern
63. Trey Sermon, RB, Oklahoma
64. Shyheim Carter, CB, Alabama
65. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
66. Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon
67. Mustafa Johnson, DL, Colorado
68. Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan
69. Richie Grant, S, UCF
70. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
71. A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College
72. Lorenzo Neal, DT, Purdue
73. Cam Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
74. Emeka Emezie, WR, NC State
75. Thomas Graham, CB, Oregon
76. Zach Shackelford, OL, Texas
77. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
78. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
79. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
80. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
81. Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M
82. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
83. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern
84. Colin Schooler, LB, Arizona
85. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
86. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
87. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
88. Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
89. MacKenzie Milton, QB, UCF
90. Scottie Phillips, RB, Ole Miss
91. Jake Hanson, OC, Oregon
92. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
93. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt
94. Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State
95. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama
96. Mike Hampton, CB, USF
97. John Simpson, OL, Clemson
98. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
99. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan
100. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
