2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa sits atop preseason Top 100 Big Board, Justin Herbert in top five

As of now, Tua Tagovailoa is the prized prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

The surgical lefty from Alabama dazzled in his debut season as (essentially) the full-time starter for the Crimson Tide. He completed 69% of his passes at 11.2 yards per attempt with 43 touchdowns and just six interceptions, two of which came in the national title game loss to Clemson.

Beyond the statistics, Tagovailoa is a pocket passer first and foremost, although he has enough athleticism to create with his legs. He regularly demonstrated pinpoint accuracy to all levels of the field and seemed to connect on two or three long balls each game, regardless of the opponent. He has a strong arm, isn't afraid to zip the ball through tight windows, and flashed quickness through his progressions. At around 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Tagovailoa doesn't have "traditional" quarterback size, but hopefully the past two drafts have shifted the thinking about height at the quarterback position in the NFL.

Why's he ahead of Justin Herbert? Good question. Tua was more poised and more accurate than the Oregon quarterback -- who's quite the prospect himself -- last season.

Tagovailoa's relatively bad effort in the title-game drubbing at the hands of Clemson was mildly concerning, yet Tagovailoa looks like the cleanest quarterback prospect in this class ahead of the 2019 college football season. And the hashtag that fans of teams vying for his services can use couldn't be more straight forward -- #TankForTua.

Here's an early look at my top 100 players for the 2020 NFL Draft.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

2. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

4. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

7. Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

8. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

9. Trey Adams, OT, Washington

10. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

11. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

12. Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon

13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

15. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

16. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

17. Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

19. Walker Little, OT, Stanford

20. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

21. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

22. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

23. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

24. Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin

25. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

26. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

27. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

28. Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest

29. Derrick Brown, NT, Auburn

30. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

31. Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

32. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

33. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

34. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

35. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

36. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

37. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

38. K.J. Costello, QB, Stanford

39. Evan Weaver, LB, California

40. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

41. Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

42. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

43. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

44. Grant Calcaterra, TE, Oklahoma

45. Nick Harris, C, Washington

46. J.K Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

47. Michael Divinity, EDGE, LSU

48. Nick Coe, DL, Auburn

49. Tommy Kraemer, OL, Notre Dame

50. Isaiah Simmons, S/LB, Clemson

51. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

52. Ty Johnson, WR, Minnesota

53. Ben Cleveland, OL, Georgia

54. David Woodward, LB, Utah State

55. Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

56. Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

57. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

58. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

59. Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon

60. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

61. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

62. Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

63. Trey Sermon, RB, Oklahoma

64. Shyheim Carter, CB, Alabama

65. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

66. Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon

67. Mustafa Johnson, DL, Colorado

68. Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

69. Richie Grant, S, UCF

70. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

71. A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

72. Lorenzo Neal, DT, Purdue

73. Cam Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

74. Emeka Emezie, WR, NC State

75. Thomas Graham, CB, Oregon

76. Zach Shackelford, OL, Texas

77. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

78. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

79. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

80. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

81. Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M

82. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

83. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

84. Colin Schooler, LB, Arizona

85. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

86. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

87. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

88. Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

89. MacKenzie Milton, QB, UCF

90. Scottie Phillips, RB, Ole Miss

91. Jake Hanson, OC, Oregon

92. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

93. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

94. Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State

95. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

96. Mike Hampton, CB, USF

97. John Simpson, OL, Clemson

98. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

99. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

100. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

