2020 Mock Draft: Raiders, Jaguars could duke it out for Tua Tagovailoa if things go south in '19

The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books and to paraphrase Bill Belichick ... we're onto 2020. That's right, less than 48 hours after UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson was announced as Mr. Irrelevant, it's time to look ahead to next year's draft class. This list will no doubt change a lot over the next 50 weeks, but consider this a good starting point with the college football season some four months away.

And also, this is important. A note about the draft order before you send your angry tweets and emails: It's based off the current SportsLine projections, which came out Saturday. We started with projected win totals, made sure both conferences put six teams into the playoffs, then advanced the better team through each round. If you think we have your team picking too high, just take comfort in knowing this is the best projection we have this early in the process, and the final results are sure to differ.

Alright, to the picks.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Chase Young DE
Ohio State - Soph - 6'5 / 265 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Dolphins didn't address the position in the 2019 draft and Young, who played alongside Nick Bosa for three games last season, could be the next great Buckeyes edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Walker Little T
Stanford - Soph - 6'7 / 313 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
It's all about protecting Kyler Murray, the Cardinals' second first-round quarterback in as many years.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 218 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Raiders are all in on Derek Carr in 2019 but if the team stumbles again, #TankingforTua will continue to be a thing.
Round 1 - Pick 4
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 277 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Bills had a great 2019 draft but didn't take an edge rusher till Round 7. Epenesa playing alongside Ed Oliver would make Sean McDermott very happy.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia - Jr - 6'1 / 200 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Hall might've been a first-round cornerback if he came out in '19 and he'll only get better with experience. Plus, Hall adds secondary depth to a Bengals team that drafts CBs high every few years.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon - Jr - 6'6 / 233 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Nick Foles isn't the long-term solution in Jacksonville and if they're in position to draft Herbert that means the 2019 season was a bust. Herbert might've been the first player taken in this draft had he not returned to Oregon.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
DeSean Jackson returned to Philly, but Jeudy has that type of playmaking ability. If the plan is to build around Jameis Winston, Bruce Arians should continue to get him weapons, especially after such a defense-heavy 2019 draft.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Grant Delpit S
LSU - Soph - 6'3 / 203 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Panthers were favorites to land a playmaking safety in the '19 draft. It didn't happen, but they don't let Delpit get away next year.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma - Soph - 6'2 / 189 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
More weapons for Dwayne Haskins! Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon and now Lamb, who was unstoppable for Oklahoma last season. Washington could obviously go in another direction if Josh Doctson finally puts it together.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
If Dave Gettleman has his way, Daniel Jones will be in Year 2 of his three-year plan to have the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft to sit behind Eli Manning. But this is good news for Eli, who gets a big downfield target as New York tries to replace Odell Beckham.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Amani Oruwariye was thought to be a possible first-round pick, but he didn't go off the board until Day 3. The Lions get their first-round talent in Fuller -- plus, you can never have too many good defensive backs.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Julian Okwara DL
Notre Dame - Jr - 6'5 / 241 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Titans find a bookend to 2018 second-rounder Harold Landry -- this assumes, of course, that Marcus Mariota has a big season. Otherwise, Tennessee could be in the market for a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Raekwon Davis DT
Alabama - Jr - 6'7 / 316 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Falcons reportedly loved Ed Oliver, who ended up in Buffalo. They land Davis, who doesn't have Oliver's athleticism, but may have been no worse than a second-round pick if he declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Xavier McKinney DB
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 198 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The 49ers bolster their secondary after solidifying the defensive line with Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 233 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Broncos let Brandon Marshall walk in free agency and traded out of the No. 10 pick with Devin Bush still on the board. They get their linebacker in '20 with Dylan Moses, who was better than Mack Wilson last season.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson - Soph - 6'2 / 230 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Simmons is a safety/linebacker hybrid who looks like he could be a faster version of Kam Chancellor.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson - Soph - 6'4 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Vikings got tight end Irv Smith Jr. in Round 2 of the '19 draft and now they get one of the best wideouts in the 2020 class. With an improved O-line, Kirk Cousins is out of excuses.
Round 1 - Pick 18
CJ Henderson DB
Florida - Soph - 6'1 / 191 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Jets didn't draft a cornerback until late on Day 3 and Henderson would go even higher in the draft with a strong junior season.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Missouri - Soph - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Jason Witten is back but for how long? The Cowboys need to get younger and more athletic at tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Yetur Gross-Matos DE
Penn State - Soph - 6'5 / 259 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Ravens lost Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith. Yes, they drafted Jaylon Ferguson in the third round but they need depth at defensive end.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Fromm might be the best decision-maker in this class, but he doesn't have the arm strength or athleticism of a Tua or Herbert. Plus, he could sit behind Rodgers for a season before taking over the job full-time.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jaylon Johnson DB
Utah - Soph - 6'0 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Seahawks got a playmaking safety in 2019 second-rounder Marquise Blair and now they get a first-round cornerback to add to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Derrick Brown DT
Auburn - Jr - 6'5 / 325 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
We loved the idea of the Colts taking Jerry Tillery -- it didn't happen; they traded down and he landed with the Chargers -- but Brown allows them to wrong that right.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Trey Adams OT
Washington - Sr - 6'8 / 316 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The team traded Marcus Gilbert and Alejandro Villenueva's contract expires after the 2021 season. The Steelers could also target an edge rusher here since Bud Dupree is in the final year of his rookie deal.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Lorenzo Neal DT
Purdue - Jr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Eagles routinely dominate the line of scrimmage -- in part because they're able to rotate players and keep them fresh -- and Neal adds depth and playmaking ability.
Round 1 - Pick 26
  From Chicago Bears
Tyler Biadasz C
Wisconsin - Soph - 6'3 / 319 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
If Tua is the new franchise quarterback, it makes sense to protect him. Biadasz was a likely Day 2 pick, had he declared for the 2019 draft.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Andrew Thomas T
Georgia - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
This roster isn't missing much. The Browns need a left tackle to protect Baker Mayfield and Andrew Thomas could be the final piece of the puzzle.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama - Soph - 6'0 / 183 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Philip Rivers could play forever so why not keep getting him downfield weapons. Ruggs was overshadowed by Jeudy last season but he has a chance to be special.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Anfernee Jennings ILB
Alabama - Jr - 6'3 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Jennings returned to Alabama for his senior season and it was probably the right move. The Rams get an edge rusher to potentially replace Dante Fowler, who is on a one-year deal.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Travis Etienne RB
Clemson - Soph - 5'10 / 200 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Chiefs acquired Carlos Hyde and drafted Darwin Thompson in the seventh round, but Travis Etienne is a home run hitter who makes the Chiefs' offense even more dangerous.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State - Soph - 6'3 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
New Orleans Saints 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Weaver has 20.5 sacks in just two seasons at Boise State and would give the Saints a bookend to 2018 first-rounder Marcus Davenport.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Paddy Fisher LB
Northwestern - Soph - 6'4 / 241 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Fisher had 116 tackles and four forced fumbles last season and if he continues to progress in 2019 he has a chance to sneak into the first round.
