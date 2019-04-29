2020 Mock Draft: Raiders, Jaguars could duke it out for Tua Tagovailoa if things go south in '19

Round 1 - Pick 1 Chase Young DE Ohio State - Soph - 6'5 / 265 LBS Projected Team

The Dolphins didn't address the position in the 2019 draft and Young, who played alongside Nick Bosa for three games last season, could be the next great Buckeyes edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Walker Little T Stanford - Soph - 6'7 / 313 LBS Projected Team

It's all about protecting Kyler Murray, the Cardinals' second first-round quarterback in as many years.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 218 LBS Projected Team

The Raiders are all in on Derek Carr in 2019 but if the team stumbles again, #TankingforTua will continue to be a thing.

Round 1 - Pick 4 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 277 LBS Projected Team

The Bills had a great 2019 draft but didn't take an edge rusher till Round 7. Epenesa playing alongside Ed Oliver would make Sean McDermott very happy.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Bryce Hall CB Virginia - Jr - 6'1 / 200 LBS Projected Team

Hall might've been a first-round cornerback if he came out in '19 and he'll only get better with experience. Plus, Hall adds secondary depth to a Bengals team that drafts CBs high every few years.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon - Jr - 6'6 / 233 LBS Projected Team

Nick Foles isn't the long-term solution in Jacksonville and if they're in position to draft Herbert that means the 2019 season was a bust. Herbert might've been the first player taken in this draft had he not returned to Oregon.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 192 LBS Projected Team

DeSean Jackson returned to Philly, but Jeudy has that type of playmaking ability. If the plan is to build around Jameis Winston, Bruce Arians should continue to get him weapons, especially after such a defense-heavy 2019 draft.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Grant Delpit S LSU - Soph - 6'3 / 203 LBS Projected Team

The Panthers were favorites to land a playmaking safety in the '19 draft. It didn't happen, but they don't let Delpit get away next year.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma - Soph - 6'2 / 189 LBS Projected Team

More weapons for Dwayne Haskins! Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon and now Lamb, who was unstoppable for Oklahoma last season. Washington could obviously go in another direction if Josh Doctson finally puts it together.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS Projected Team

If Dave Gettleman has his way, Daniel Jones will be in Year 2 of his three-year plan to have the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft to sit behind Eli Manning. But this is good news for Eli, who gets a big downfield target as New York tries to replace Odell Beckham.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kristian Fulton CB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 192 LBS Projected Team

Amani Oruwariye was thought to be a possible first-round pick, but he didn't go off the board until Day 3. The Lions get their first-round talent in Fuller -- plus, you can never have too many good defensive backs.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame - Jr - 6'5 / 241 LBS Projected Team

The Titans find a bookend to 2018 second-rounder Harold Landry -- this assumes, of course, that Marcus Mariota has a big season. Otherwise, Tennessee could be in the market for a quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Raekwon Davis DT Alabama - Jr - 6'7 / 316 LBS Projected Team

The Falcons reportedly loved Ed Oliver, who ended up in Buffalo. They land Davis, who doesn't have Oliver's athleticism, but may have been no worse than a second-round pick if he declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Xavier McKinney DB Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 198 LBS Projected Team

The 49ers bolster their secondary after solidifying the defensive line with Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dylan Moses LB Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 233 LBS Projected Team

The Broncos let Brandon Marshall walk in free agency and traded out of the No. 10 pick with Devin Bush still on the board. They get their linebacker in '20 with Dylan Moses, who was better than Mack Wilson last season.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson - Soph - 6'2 / 230 LBS Projected Team

Simmons is a safety/linebacker hybrid who looks like he could be a faster version of Kam Chancellor.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tee Higgins WR Clemson - Soph - 6'4 / 210 LBS Projected Team

The Vikings got tight end Irv Smith Jr. in Round 2 of the '19 draft and now they get one of the best wideouts in the 2020 class. With an improved O-line, Kirk Cousins is out of excuses.

Round 1 - Pick 18 CJ Henderson DB Florida - Soph - 6'1 / 191 LBS Projected Team

The Jets didn't draft a cornerback until late on Day 3 and Henderson would go even higher in the draft with a strong junior season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Albert Okwuegbunam TE Missouri - Soph - 6'5 / 255 LBS Projected Team

Jason Witten is back but for how long? The Cowboys need to get younger and more athletic at tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State - Soph - 6'5 / 259 LBS Projected Team

The Ravens lost Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith. Yes, they drafted Jaylon Ferguson in the third round but they need depth at defensive end.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jake Fromm QB Georgia - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Fromm might be the best decision-maker in this class, but he doesn't have the arm strength or athleticism of a Tua or Herbert. Plus, he could sit behind Rodgers for a season before taking over the job full-time.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaylon Johnson DB Utah - Soph - 6'0 / 190 LBS Projected Team

The Seahawks got a playmaking safety in 2019 second-rounder Marquise Blair and now they get a first-round cornerback to add to the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derrick Brown DT Auburn - Jr - 6'5 / 325 LBS Projected Team

We loved the idea of the Colts taking Jerry Tillery -- it didn't happen; they traded down and he landed with the Chargers -- but Brown allows them to wrong that right.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Trey Adams OT Washington - Sr - 6'8 / 316 LBS Projected Team

The team traded Marcus Gilbert and Alejandro Villenueva's contract expires after the 2021 season. The Steelers could also target an edge rusher here since Bud Dupree is in the final year of his rookie deal.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Lorenzo Neal DT Purdue - Jr - 6'3 / 315 LBS Projected Team

The Eagles routinely dominate the line of scrimmage -- in part because they're able to rotate players and keep them fresh -- and Neal adds depth and playmaking ability.

Round 1 - Pick 26 From From Chicago Bears Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin - Soph - 6'3 / 319 LBS Projected Team

If Tua is the new franchise quarterback, it makes sense to protect him. Biadasz was a likely Day 2 pick, had he declared for the 2019 draft.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Andrew Thomas T Georgia - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS Projected Team

This roster isn't missing much. The Browns need a left tackle to protect Baker Mayfield and Andrew Thomas could be the final piece of the puzzle.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama - Soph - 6'0 / 183 LBS Projected Team

Philip Rivers could play forever so why not keep getting him downfield weapons. Ruggs was overshadowed by Jeudy last season but he has a chance to be special.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Anfernee Jennings ILB Alabama - Jr - 6'3 / 266 LBS Projected Team

Jennings returned to Alabama for his senior season and it was probably the right move. The Rams get an edge rusher to potentially replace Dante Fowler, who is on a one-year deal.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Travis Etienne RB Clemson - Soph - 5'10 / 200 LBS Projected Team

The Chiefs acquired Carlos Hyde and drafted Darwin Thompson in the seventh round, but Travis Etienne is a home run hitter who makes the Chiefs' offense even more dangerous.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State - Soph - 6'3 / 266 LBS Projected Team

Weaver has 20.5 sacks in just two seasons at Boise State and would give the Saints a bookend to 2018 first-rounder Marcus Davenport.