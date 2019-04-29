2020 Mock Draft: Raiders, Jaguars could duke it out for Tua Tagovailoa if things go south in '19
It's never to early to look ahead to the 2020 class
The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books and to paraphrase Bill Belichick ... we're onto 2020. That's right, less than 48 hours after UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson was announced as Mr. Irrelevant, it's time to look ahead to next year's draft class. This list will no doubt change a lot over the next 50 weeks, but consider this a good starting point with the college football season some four months away.
And also, this is important. A note about the draft order before you send your angry tweets and emails: It's based off the current SportsLine projections, which came out Saturday. We started with projected win totals, made sure both conferences put six teams into the playoffs, then advanced the better team through each round. If you think we have your team picking too high, just take comfort in knowing this is the best projection we have this early in the process, and the final results are sure to differ.
Alright, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Chase Young DE
Ohio State - Soph - 6'5 / 265 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Walker Little T
Stanford - Soph - 6'7 / 313 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 218 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 277 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia - Jr - 6'1 / 200 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon - Jr - 6'6 / 233 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Grant Delpit S
LSU - Soph - 6'3 / 203 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma - Soph - 6'2 / 189 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
Julian Okwara DL
Notre Dame - Jr - 6'5 / 241 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Raekwon Davis DT
Alabama - Jr - 6'7 / 316 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Xavier McKinney DB
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 198 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 233 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson - Soph - 6'2 / 230 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson - Soph - 6'4 / 210 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
CJ Henderson DB
Florida - Soph - 6'1 / 191 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Missouri - Soph - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Yetur Gross-Matos DE
Penn State - Soph - 6'5 / 259 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jaylon Johnson DB
Utah - Soph - 6'0 / 190 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Derrick Brown DT
Auburn - Jr - 6'5 / 325 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
Trey Adams OT
Washington - Sr - 6'8 / 316 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Lorenzo Neal DT
Purdue - Jr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
From Chicago Bears
Tyler Biadasz C
Wisconsin - Soph - 6'3 / 319 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
Andrew Thomas T
Georgia - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama - Soph - 6'0 / 183 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
Anfernee Jennings ILB
Alabama - Jr - 6'3 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
Travis Etienne RB
Clemson - Soph - 5'10 / 200 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State - Soph - 6'3 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
Paddy Fisher LB
Northwestern - Soph - 6'4 / 241 LBS
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Draft: Best undrafted players
There were plenty of good prospects to make it to the undrafted ranks, following a ton of 'out...
-
Cardinals huge winners, Giants confuse
Winners and losers from the 2019 NFL Draft
-
Gettleman says other teams wanted Jones
The Giants general manager attempts to further justify his first-round quarterback selecti...
-
Report: Holyfield signs with Panthers
Carolina bolsters their backfield by taking a name that might sound familiar
-
Patriots add quarterback in draft
This is not a drill: The Patriots drafted a quarterback on Saturday
-
Ravens pick announced in Braille
Mo Gaba announced that the Ravens selected Oklahoma guard Ben Powers