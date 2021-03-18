We've seen quite a bit of money thrown around at the start of NFL free agency, but as a draft analyst, I need to remind you -- all the players who struck gold over the past few days were once just prospects in a draft class.

Which prospects from the 2021 draft class are similar to some of the big-ticket items in the 2021 class of free agents?

Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

Similar to: 49ers OT Trent Williams (signed a six-year deal worth up to $138.06M)

For seemingly two decades, Williams has been an elite offensive tackle because of a rare blend of quickness, balance and power. Those are the strengths of Darrisaw's game.

He's a thick, experienced tackle who can be a big-time finisher in the run game. Also on those plays, Darrisaw showcases impressive quicks for someone who plays with a lot of power and leg churn when getting downhill.

Williams too has been incredibly consistent because he's so good with his hands. Darrisaw's film is littered with instances in which he repeatedly looks to reset/slap hands away to keep control of the defensive lineman he's facing. I don't think his lateral agility is quite to Williams-caliber, but it's impressive nonetheless. It's rare to find Williams out of position when a twist is sent his way. The same is true for Darrisaw. Although he's not getting loads of hype right now -- particularly compared to Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater -- but he reminds me the most of Williams stylistically.

Miami TE Brevin Jordan

Similar to: Patriots TE Jonnu Smith (signed a four-year, $50M deal)

Smith has H-back size and has excelled after the catch early in his career with the Titans, although he never was a high-volume target at the tight end spot.

That's precisely how I feel Jordan will play at the outset of his NFL tenure. At Miami, he worked the short-to-intermediate levels of the field well on a regular basis, and while never an amazing separator, he turned into a large, shifty running back after the catch. And at 240-plus pounds, he was a load to bring to the turf, and that sheer mass along with awesome contact balance have buoyed Smith's YAC prowess in the NFL.

Smith ran 4.62 at the 2017 combine but tested phenomenally in the vertical and broad jumps. Jordan might actually be a tick faster but not quite as explosive as Smith. Other that that, they're very comparable.

Notre Dame EDGE Ade Ogundeji

Similar to: Patriots EDGE Matthew Judon (signed a four-year, $56M deal)



Judon was a star at Grand Valley State and landed in the fifth-round despite limited athletic traits. Why? Because he had long arms, developed arsenal of pass-rushing moves, and good power.

That describes Ogundeji exquisitely. He's supremely long -- 35 and 1/4 inch arms -- and absolutely knows how to use them to beat blockers in a variety of ways. Because of his length, he can control offensive linemen and converts speed to power around the edge. A crazy athlete? No. But he's smooth. Just like Judon was as a prospect.

I expect Ogundeji to be picked earlier than Judon was -- playing at Notre Dame will certainly help him -- but regardless of when his name is called, Ogundeji, though not exactly built like Judon, will play like him at the next level.

USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker

Similar to: Chiefs OG Joe Thuney (signed a five-year contract worth up to $80M)

Thuney's pass-protection mastery -- mostly due to strength and amazing balance -- has been his calling card since the Patriots picked him the third round of 2016.

Vera-Tucker glides in pass protection and is typically unfazed by bull rushes, swipe moves, swims -- you name it. He's relatively low to the ground because of requisite knee bend. That gives him a solid base for those lateral pass-rush moves along with any type of linear power moves.

The USC star clearly is a high-caliber athlete, hence his move from guard to tackle in his final collegiate season, and Thuney tested as a borderline freaky athlete for the guard position. Had their been a combine, Vera-Tucker would've been one of the most athletic interior blockers -- if not the most.

UCF S Richie Grant

Browns S John Johnson (signed a three-year, $33.75M deal)



Johnson is easily one of the league's most underrated safeties. In the box halting the run with good instincts, range, and reliable tackling. In the slot covering twitchy receivers, or making splash plays in coverage from the deep middle. He did it all in 2020 for the Rams and did it all very well.

That's the exact vibe I get while watching Grant. He's everywhere on film. Doesn't matter where he aligns before the snap. His combination of suddenness and brilliant play-identification speed, Grant plays exceptionally fast on the field -- mostly as a strong safety -- but flashes the quicks needed to stay with sot wideouts and serious range in coverage as well.

Johnson too is mostly a closer-to-the-line safety who does his best work attacking the line or flexed out in the slot. He went in the third round of the 2017 draft. Feels like Grant will go somewhere around there too, and he's going to be a steady jack-of-all-trades safety like Johnson.