Trent Williams is staying with the San Francisco 49ers, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirms. Williams reached an agreement with the 49ers on a six-year deal worth up to $138.06 million, making him the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history. Williams will received $55.1 million guaranteed upon signing the contract.

Williams' average annual value of $23.01 million is the highest ever for a tackle, surpassing Ronnie Stanley -- who is currently making $19.75 million per year. Williams started 14 games for the 49ers in his first season with the team, allowing just four sacks in 957 snaps. He committed 10 penalties on the season, but was a stalwart for San Francisco at left tackle -- an upgrade over the consistency the 49ers got from Joe Staley for years.

A dominant run blocker in the 49ers' zone-run scheme, Williams allowed just 19 total pressures all season -- earning a Pro Bowl berth. Williams has made eight consecutive Pro Bowl selections in the seasons he's played (he did not play the 2019 season due to a dispute with Washington) and has established himself as one of the best left tackles of his era.

The 49ers are banking on Williams, who turns 33 this year, to have sustained success in his mid 30s -- similar to fellow left tackles Jason Peters and Andrew Whitworth. Williams was easily the top tackle in a weak free agent class, making it paramount for the 49ers to retain him.