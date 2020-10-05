The stars that are seen on NFL Sundays cut their teeth on Saturdays. College football has seen some transcendent individual quarterback play this fall, but the biggest conversational piece was from a quarterback who left a lot to be desired. North Dakota State's Trey Lance made his one and only appearance of the season Saturday against Central Arkansas. CBS Sports examines that debut as well as other quarterbacks who stood out this weekend:

Shane Buechele, SMU

Buechele has constructed a Heisman Trophy campaign with some stellar early season play. Wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. helped inflate his numbers a bit with an absurd move in the open field and lots of yardage after the catch. Roberson finished an upset win over Memphis, 30-27, having thrown for 474 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

On the first play, Buechele's eyes start to the right and then flip back left to find a streaking Roberson down the boundary. He makes a beautiful throw to hit his teammate in stride. The Texas native's career began in Austin with the Longhorns but their decision to play Sam Ehlinger led to his transfer. Buechele allowed that moment to motivate him and has never looked back.

Mac Jones, Alabama

Jones did not look very comfortable last year when he had to move off his first read in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa. When he was pressured, he looked flustered. There is certainly room for growth -- he threw his first interception of the season -- but there has already been some evident development in his first offseason as the unquestioned starter. The Florida native is able to push the ball downfield with dynamic weapons like John Metchie and Jaylen Waddle. Jones hit each for a long touchdown.

On this particular play, Jones shows off his arm by hitting Metchie in stride down the boundary. His footwork needs to be cleaned up but there are attributes that translate to the next level. He finished Saturday's win over Texas A&M having thrown for 435 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 20-of-27 passes completed.

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

The idea of a one-game season was probably unfair to Lance. Expectations were really high because it was the only opportunity to see him play live this season. For the first game of the season, it was reasonable to think the Minnesota native would start out slow. It took him awhile to get started and no one is going to be impressed by his final stat line: 15-of-30 passes completed for 149 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

He has good size and showed that he can be difficult to tackle. On the above play, Lance plunged through the Central Arkansas defensive front for a long touchdown run. It is great to have the ability to tuck the ball and run but his success as a professional will be determined by his passing prowess. He made one perfect throw to the end zone that was not hauled in his by receiver. He made another impressive throw from the left hash to the opposite boundary. Those were two NFL caliber throws. His first collegiate interception happened when he did not recognize the safety crashing down.

There were some things that NFL talent evaluators will like but plenty to learn from as well. In the end, the showcase will likely not impact any preconceived impressions of the quarterback.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

The Panthers might have been upset by N.C. State but Pickett continues to look like a future NFL quarterback. He has shown a strong arm and an ability to drive the ball downfield. Pittsburgh is not known for being flush with talent at the skill positions but Pickett has elevated their play. He moves well in the pocket and shows the ability to work through his progressions.

The New Jersey native completed 56.4% of his passes for 411 yards and one touchdown. He chipped in two rushing touchdowns and 40 rushing yards.

Kyle Trask, Florida

Trask has been efficient and effective. Kyle's Pitts and Trask had college football buzzing last weekend as they dominated the Ole Miss secondary. Trask was thrust into the starting lineup when Feleipe Franks was injured last season. He assumed the role as if it were a birthright. His comprehension of the offense allowed him to have success immediately and ever since. His ball placement has allowed the Florida receivers to do what comes naturally.

His arm may not be the strongest, but Trask is accurate and does a good job of working through his progressions. The Texas native completed 21-of-29 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 38-24 victory over South Carolina. The No. 3 Gators are going to be a real contender this season as long as the quarterback play remains consistent.