It wasn't long ago that many had a consensus No. 1 overall pick going into the 2022 NFL Draft but, until recently, not many were mentioning Travon Walker in that conversation. As erroneous as it was to initially rank him lower on some boards, those mistakes were rectified when Walker recently found his stock soaring -- to the point the aforementioned analysts began pitting him against the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and other premier defensive line prospects. There's a good reason for this, and it's the fact Walker is not only a potential game-wrecker at the NFL level, but also because he's nowhere near his ceiling at the moment.

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound edge rusher boasts a 40-yard dash (4.51s) in the 98th-percentile and is a physical specimen overall, overshadowed only by the phenom that is Jordan Davis on the Bulldogs defensive front. Watch out for Walker in the years to come, because you'll undoubtedly hear his name called a lot as he terrorizes opposing NFL quarterbacks.

As noted, it's a left turn of sorts atop this year's draft, with Hutchinson often being viewed at the top dog at the edge this year, but Walker is officially the top dawg. His versatility will allow the Jaguars to utilize him as both an edge rusher, interior lineman and in coverage spots, making him a dynamic add for newly-installed head coach Doug Pedersen.

1. Jaguars: B-

Pete Prisco: This is purely a projection. They need edge help, but he plays more like a down 5-technique. He's a good player, a tough player, a physical player, but he isn't an explosive rusher. They can pair him with Josh Allen, but I would have gone offensive lineman here.

Scouting report

Rating: 90.06 (All-Pro)

Grade: B-

Pro Comparison: Arik Armstead

Strengths: Tall, long, well-built EDGE who uses his long arms to his advantage on nearly every snap. Sturdy edge-setting and can disengage because blockers rarely get into his frame. Thickness stands out on film and against the run. Not easily moved whatsoever. Tweener type who will probably be best inside in obvious passing scenarios. Strength will help him quickly acclimate to the NFL.

Weaknesses: Good burst for his size, but not a suddenness specimen. Lacks pass-rush moves. Really just tries to bull his way into the QB/backfield. Minimal bend around the corner.

Accolades: