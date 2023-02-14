With the Super Bowl officially in the rearview mirror, attention shifts to the 2023 NFL Draft. More than two months remain until draft night but the hay is in the barn, so to speak, as there are no games left to play; just the NFL combine, pro days and individual workouts.

Here are my personal top-25 prospect rankings at this time:

1. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

It is difficult to find impactful interior defensive linemen so those who do have that potential are often pushed higher in the rankings. Carter is quicker than fast and has the natural strength to push the pocket. He recorded just six sacks over the past two years but that was largely because of the scheme and the reality that he was playing alongside two first-round interior defensive line picks: Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. Look at the impact Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons and other interior defenders are able to have lining up over the quickest gap to the quarterback.

2. Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Over the past three seasons, Anderson has accumulated 34.5 sacks. He has showcased knockback power and the speed, quickness to rush the passer. More impressive, however, is his awareness. When he works too deep in his rush, he works back. When his rush is not going to get home, he peels off and attempts to get his hands into passing lanes. Anderson can continue developing counter moves and add more mass to reach his full potential, but he is an immediate impact player.

3. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Young does a good job of processing the field and getting the ball out quickly. He has good mobility and an innate ability to make plays off-script. One area of concern is his lack of ideal size. Is he closer to 5-foot-9 or 6-foot? Some want to see him weigh in around 200 pounds but that is less important than the weight he would carry during an actual season. Size is going to be a concern for some teams. However, the California native should excel during the interview process and is the type of leader who teams want as part of the franchise.

4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Robinson is a complete running back and should be a first-round pick. He has great size along with the body control and balance to break his feet down in space and redirect. The Arizona native shows patience to follow his blocks and the hands to be an effective pass-catcher. He has active eyes and is willing to stick his nose in pass protection.

5. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Stroud was efficient throwing for 41 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He always looks in command of the offense throwing with touch and anticipation. Outside of a game against Northwestern, in which heavy wind gusts and rain dictated play style, the California native did not incorporate much scrambling into his game until the College Football Playoffs against Georgia. In that game, Stroud was able to put his full potential on display and he rose to the occasion. That game may not have earned him a ton of money in the grand scheme, because he was probably going to be taken high regardless. However, the game removed all volatility from the range in which he could be drafted.

One question that teams may have for him is how he will respond when the situation around him may not be perfect. It is well-documented that the Buckeyes have become the biggest export of NFL pass-catchers. The offensive line is also stacked. To his credit, he played well against the better in-conference teams.

6. Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Skoronski was considered the nation's No. 3 center out of high school, played left tackle for Northwestern and may now be projected to play guard in the NFL. The Illinois native has below-average arm length and that is why some are doubting his ability to defend the edge. There is a shortage of quality offensive tackles in the NFL so teams would be wise to give him that opportunity before exploring a transition inside.

7. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Levis is a polarizing prospect, and rightfully so, but the reward of picking him could be substantial. He was confined to the pocket this season either as a result of injury or play design. The Penn State transfer did get stuck on his first read too long and needs to improve full-field processing. He has plus mobility to extend plays and pick up chunk yardage with his legs.

His 2022 stats (65.4% completion percentage, 2,406 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions) did not match the expectations of a potential No. 1 overall selection. In his defense, he lost three starting offensive linemen, a star wide receiver and his offensive coordinator to the NFL. He played through injury most of the season. Those are not excuses, but facts. It is not to say he will become a star in the NFL but each team will have to work through what is an excuse and what were reasons for his diminished performance. With that being said, Levis was built for the next two months. He will excel during the interview process, win the weigh-in and drop jaws when it comes to a display of sheer arm strength.

8. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Gibbs is defined by his quickness and elite pass-catching ability. The Georgia Tech transfer gets up to speed quickly and is not afraid to stick his nose in to block. The Georgia native is on the lighter side among NFL feature running backs but injuries have not been a problem for him thus far. He is a better fit in today's NFL game as a player that impacts the pass game rather than being solely relied upon as a runner. Gibbs is not afraid to take on contact but the reality is that he is not going to be the answer in short-yardage situations.

9. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

The draft process is funny sometimes. Based on last year's film, Smith was personally ranked much lower on my respective big board than he was being placed in way-too-early mock drafts. The South Carolina native performed much better this season and is ranked higher as a result. It now seems that I am higher on Smith than the aggregate. He is a boundary cornerback that transitions well across the field. Smith is also willing to play downhill in the flat, but needs to become a more consistent tackler.

10. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Murphy is an edge rusher that possesses great size and athleticism. His 2021 tape was more impressive as far as firing off the ball, shooting gaps and turning speed to power. The Georgia native plays with good balance but needs to develop more counter moves. There is a lot of potential packed in a 6-foot-5 frame but there is more to pull from him at the next level.

11. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Witherspoon is a physical boundary cornerback with good height, but a slimmer frame. He will stab and re-route wide receivers, in addition to being competitive at the catch point. The Florida native can do a better job of positioning himself in coverage as someone who often plays through the pass-catcher's back. Fans will not find a more fiery spirit on the football field than Witherspoon. He is willing to flash downhill and make plays in the flat.

12. Brian Branch, CB/S, Alabama

Nick Saban's defenses have always implemented a lot of pattern-match concepts, which places a lot of stress on communicating assignments. Branch has been the on-field leader entrusted with that role and he has done it to a high level. His transition to the NFL should be smoother than other prospects at his position. The Georgia native has good size and speed, which gives him the versatility to play safety, nickelback and boundary cornerback.

13. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

The narrative suggests that Gonzalez burst onto the scene with Oregon but, in reality, his tape was that of a top-100 prospect a year ago at Colorado. Gonzalez has great size and speed to play the boundary in the NFL. The Texas native comes from an athletic family. His father played semi-professional basketball and his older sisters are track All-Americans at Texas and Miami. Gonzalez can do a better job of landing his jams in press man coverage and re-routing wide receivers. No cornerback prospect does a better job than Gonzalez at using the sideline as an extra defender.

14. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Johnson had played guard for the Buckeyes until moving out to left tackle this season. The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle out of high school does a good job of moving his feet when engaged. He has good eyes and the mobility to block in space. The Ohio native can do a better job of adjusting his hands when engaged and play with better balance. He has ideal size to protect the quarterback's blind side.

15. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Simpson was used more as an off-ball linebacker asked to drop in coverage this season. A year ago, he did a good job of providing some spot pass rush. He showed an ability to click and close at a quick pace. Simpson was credited with nine missed tackles this season. He needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space and improving his grip strength to finish plays. Simpson is a very athletic player who shows flashes of elite play but still needs to put it all together.

16. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Johnston's size is what first stands out about the TCU wide receiver. In addition to his 6-foot-4 frame, he is capable of jumping out of the gym. For a player of his size, he does a good job of sinking his hips into breaks. The Texas native is a fluid athlete with below-average burst; a trait that is not necessarily expected of a player his size. He shows quick feet to create separation off the snap and has great top-end speed to track the ball downfield. Can he consistently create separation in the NFL? He had some big games but was also prone to be absent at times. Johnston is likely to test well at the NFL combine and will probably be drafted higher than most expect as a result.

17. Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Addison won the Biletnikoff Award given to college football's top wide receiver in 2021. After the season, he entered the transfer portal and instantly became a desirable asset for teams coast to coast. Addison has lined up on the boundary and in the slot as the Trojans manufactured touches for him. He plays with great balance and does a good job tracking the ball downfield. The Maryland native has a little wiggle at the stem to create leverage. One stat is the most encouraging: Addison's dropped-pass rate has dropped each of the past two seasons from 11.5% in 2020 to 7.6% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022.

18. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Mayer is a well-rounded tight end capable of making contested catches or blocking for his teammates. Mayer is not going to test remarkably well in Indianapolis and that will ultimately place a ceiling on his potential. His value lies in his effort and consistency. Affectionately nicknamed "Baby Gronk" early in his career with the Irish, Mayer has great height with a muscular build. In each of the past three seasons, he has recorded at least 42 receptions.

19. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Smith is a twitchy, thin-framed edge rusher. He wins with a quick first step, high motor and good change of direction. The Georgia native shows quick feet to set up pass-rush moves. Smith has the athleticism to drop into coverage but is unable to turn speed to power.

20. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Jones is a young, but physically gifted offensive tackle with great strength and good quickness. His technique has improved from 2021 but he needs to continue on that path. NFL opponents have more play strength so Jones will not be able to solely rely on his natural strength.

21. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Texas Tech pass rusher is the definition of height, weight and speed potential. He checks all of the boxes on a list of desirable traits created by talent evaluators. He has good bend at the high side of his rush and is capable of turning speed to power as he bull rushes blockers. If he improves his first-step quickness and becomes more consistent, he will have a chance to be one of the league's best sack producers. Potential is why Georgia's Travon Walker was taken No. 1 overall last year and potential is why Wilson will go much higher than his placement in these rankings.

22. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Smith-Njigba played in three games this season producing a total of five receptions for 43 yards and zero touchdowns. At halftime of the Rose Bowl against Utah the prior year, Smith-Njigba had seven receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns. The point is that one's impression of the Texas native was probably formed in 2021 when he was one of college football's most productive pass-catchers despite future first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave siphoning targets. Wilson, who was recently named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, once proclaimed that Smith-Njigba was better than both he and Olave. Ohio State wide receivers have arrived in the NFL ready to produce. Availability is the best ability but Smith-Njigba will be prepared to make an immediate impact.

23. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Kincaid is a sure-handed tight end with a knack for settling into the soft spots of the zone. He flashes quick, strong hands to snatch the ball in contested situations. The San Diego transfer runs crisp routes and sinks his hips into his breaks. He has good awareness of the chains and will sell out in drive-extending moments. Kincaid has a strong lower body but was inconsistent as a blocker.

24. O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Torrence made the transition from Sun Belt Louisiana to SEC Florida with ease. The lineman reunited with Ragin' Cajuns offensive line coach Rob Sale and forged a resume worthy of early consideration. He is a barrel-chested interior offensive lineman who seals run lanes and drives his feet on contact. He wins with power but also shows the lateral mobility to counter quicker defenders. His eyes need to be faster at picking up stunts and playing with balance.

25. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Downs has accumulated 195 receptions for 2,364 yards and 19 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The nephew of former NFL cornerback Dre Bly and son of former NFL running back Gary Downs is well-trained. He is a polished route runner with a slim build. Downs has easy speed and does a great job of tracking the ball downfield. His lack of size means that cornerbacks can be physical with him but he does a good job varying his foot pace to set up breaks and elude defenders after the catch.

