The slide stops in the Motor City. With the No. 68 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker was seen as a first-round pick by many pundits, but he fell into the third round. He is already 25 years old and coming off of a torn ACL, but he captained one of the best offenses in college football last year.

A former four-star recruit out of James B. Dudley High School in North Carolina, Hooker spent his first four seasons at Virginia Tech before transferring to Tennessee after graduating. He was magnificent for the Volunteers, combining for 58 touchdowns to just five interceptions over the past two seasons. He was especially great in 2022, establishing himself as a Heisman Trophy candidate before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in November. While not a finalist, Hooker still ended up finishing fifth.

Hooker went 9-2 as the starter last season, and at one point had the Vols as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. He's smart, knows how to buy into a system, takes care of the football and is a leader on and off the field. Jared Goff is likely the starter for 2023, but Hooker is a player who could eventually take over Detroit's offense.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Hooker, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: B-

"This is closer to where I had him graded. Pocket passer with some athleticism but won't run away from NFL defenders. Accuracy and arm strength are good, not great. Threw to too many wide open receivers in college. Somewhat of a strange long-term option at QB given his age. Exudes leadership. Teddy Bridgewater type." -- Chris Trapasso

Hendon Hooker draft profile

Age: 25

25 Hometown : Greensboro, North Carolina

: Greensboro, North Carolina Interesting fact: First Tennessee player since Peyton Manning (1997) to win SEC Player of the Year

First Tennessee player since Peyton Manning (1997) to win SEC Player of the Year CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 55 overall | No. 5 QB | 83.20 rating (Long-term starter)

NFL Combine measurements/results

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 217 lbs | Arms: 33" | Hands: 10 1/2"

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A Broad jump: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: N/A

*Hooker did not participate at the combine as he continues rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in November

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Hendon Hooker is an older QB prospect who rose to the occasion at Tennessee after transferring there. He has good arm talent overall. He operatedly efficiently in a vertical-based passing offense and throws with great downfield touch. He has a spindly frame but is a quality athlete, although he won't elude many NFL defenders. Still, he has deceptive speed. He gets through his reads quickly and is developed moving inside the pocket.

Strengths

Pushes the ball vertically with ease

Gets through progressions like a veteran

Athletic twitch to his game

Deceptively fast when he's in the open field

Loads of experience

Weaknesses

Older prospect

Coming off torn ACL late in the season

Operated in a wide-open offense in 2022 with loads of talent

Accuracy is good, not surgical

Athleticism isn't a liability, yet not a major weapon as a runner

College stats, accolades

Passing

Year Games Completion % Yards TDs INTs 2022 (Tennessee) 11 69.6 3,135 27 2 2021 (Tennessee) 13 68.0 2,945 31 3 2020 (Virginia Tech) 8 65.3 1,339

9 5 2019 (Virginia Tech) 10 61.1 1,555 13 2 2018 (Virginia Tech) 3 0.0 0 0 0

Rushing

Year Games Attempts Yards Y/A TDs 2022 (Tennessee) 11 104 430 4.1 5 2021 (Tennessee) 13 166 616 3.7 5 2020 (Virginia Tech) 8 120 62 5.2 9 2019 (Virginia Tech) 10 123 356 2.9 5 2018 (Virginia Tech) 3 4 57 14.3 1

Honors

2022: SEC Offensive Player of the Year (coaches, AP, USA Today)

2022: Second-team All-American (CBSSports.com/247Sports)

2022 Third-team All-American (AP)

2022: First-team All-SEC (coaches, AP, USA Today)



Notable statistics

2022: Fifth QB in school history to pass for more than 3,000 yards in a single season



2022: Broke own single-season school record for completion percentage (69.6)



2022: Broke his own single-season school record for QB rating (175.5)

2022: Tied-first in FBS in yards per passing attempt (9.5)

2022: Led the SEC in total offense per game (324.1), completion percentage, yards per pass attempt and QB rating



High school: James B. Dudley (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Class: 2017

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8903)

National: 337 | Dual-threat QB: 11 | North Carolina: 7

High school accolades: All-state Player of the Year (NC Preps), two-time All-state (AP), two-time state champion, three-time All-conference, 2016 championship game MVP, finished career as Dudley's all-time leading passer

Check out Hendon Hooker's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.