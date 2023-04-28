The Seattle Seahawks were once known for the Legion of Boom. While Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman are long gone, general manager John Schneider is adding some dogs in the secondary. With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected former Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Witherspoon did not even start playing football until his junior year at Pine Forest High School in Florida, so by the time he was set to graduate, he was a 0-star recruit without much college interest. However, Illinois took a chance on Witherspoon, and he rewarded them by becoming the first defensive back in school history to earn consensus All-America honors. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in instincts, physicality, and ball skills (17 passes defended in 2022)

Witherspoon is the first top 15 pick from Illinois since 1996. He did not allow a touchdown in his final college season, and allowed fewer yards per attempt (3.0) than reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner (3.1) in his final collegiate season. Seattle scored on a Pro Bowl cornerback in Tariq Woolen last year, and now grab another Day 1 contributor in 2023. Witherspoon had the highest coverage grade (92.5) among defensive backs in 2022, per PFF, and his competitiveness will stand out immediately.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Witherspoon, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: B-

"He's a good player, but he is a smallish corner who throws his body around. Will he hold up? Seattle usually likes taller corners, which makes this somewhat of a surprise." -- Pete Prisco

Devon Witherspoon draft profile

Age: 22

Hometown : Pensacola, Florida

: Pensacola, Florida Interesting fact: Didn't start playing football until his junior year in high school

CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 9 overall | No. 2 CB | 90.47 rating (All-Pro)

NFL Combine measurements/results

Height: 5-11 1/2" | Weight: 181 lbs | Arms: 31 1/4" | Hands: 8 7/8"

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A Broad jump: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: N/A

*Witherspoon did not test at the NFL Combine due to a hamstring injury. He'll conduct a private workout for NFL teams on April 6.

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Devon Witherspoon is neither the biggest nor the twitchiest prospect at his position. However, he makes up for it with his preparation and anticipation. Witherspoon is a great leader and a fiery competitor who is willing to play downhill and tackle in the flat.

Strengths

Elite competitor, fiery personality

Will play downhill and attack the flat

Competitive at the catch point

High football IQ

Will jam and stab to re-route wide receivers

Weaknesses

Needs to pack more weight on his 6-foot frame

Average top-end and recovery speed

Plays through the wide receiver's back too often

College stats, accolades



Year Games Tackles TFLs PD INT 2022 12 41 2.5 17 3 2021 10 52 8.0 9 0 2020 7 33 1.0 2 2 2019 13 33 0.0 2 0

Accolades

Honors

2022: Consensus All-American (School's first-ever DB to do so)

2022: Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year

2022: Jim Thorpe Award finalist (best DB in FBS)

2022: First-team All-Big Ten

2022: Illinois Dick Butkus Defensive MVP

Notable statistics

2022: No. 1 coverage grade in the nation (92.5), per PFF

2022: Fewest yards/attempts allowed (3.0) in FBS (minimum 50 attempts)



2022: Third-lowest reception percentage in the nation (34.9), per PFF

2022: Second in Big Ten and eighth in nation in passes defended (17)



2022: Did not allow a touchdown all season

High school: Pine Forest (Pensacola, Florida)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: 0 stars

National: N/A | CB: N/A | Florida: N/A

High school accolades: 2018 Male Athlete of the Year (Pensacola News Journal), 2018 Defensive Player of the Year (Pensacola News Journal)

Check out Devon Witherspoon's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.