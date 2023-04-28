Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, and now he's taking his talents to Philadelphia. The Eagles moved up one spot in a trade with the Bears and nabbed Carter with the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft.

A five-star recruit out of Apopka High School in Florida, Carter has been the centerpiece of Georgia's championship-winning defense over the past two seasons. He combined to rack up 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks across 2021 and 2022, but beyond the stat sheet, he's been a 6-foot-3, 310-pound force against the run and a disruptive pass rusher. Some even believe he was the best player on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks.

While Carter's talent warrants him being a top-five pick, he got in some legal trouble after he was issued an arrest warrant after it was discovered he left the scene of a fatal car crash in January. A resolution was reached in mid-March, as Carter entered into a deal with Athens-Clarke County solicitors, where he pled no contest. The 21-year-old avoided jail time, but received 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 80 hours of community service along with a driving course.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Carter, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: A+

The Eagles move up one spot and give up little to get a guy I think is the best player in this draft. Yes, he has some off-field issues, but this is a great spot for him. Howie Roseman wins again. -- Pete Prisco

Jalen Carter draft profile

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Apopka, Florida

: Apopka, Florida Interesting fact: 2022 unanimous All-American

2022 unanimous All-American CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 3 overall | No. 1 DL | 92.60 rating (All-Pro)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 314 lbs | Arms: 33 1/2" | Hands: 10 1/4"

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A Broad jump: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: N/A

Scouting report

Jalen Carter has elite quickness for a player of his size. His value increases as a result of a shortage of pass-rush-capable interior defenders. A relatively young prospect, Carter has had limited pass-rush production and is still developing in that area. The Georgia defense has primarily relied on the athleticism of its players to run games and create chaos. He has great strength to play the run.

Strengths

Uses strength and leverage to gain ground

Great quickness to attack gaps

Plays with great balance



Weaknesses

Limited pass-rush production

Plays too high at times

Displays a variety of pass-rush moves but needs to string them together for a refined pass-rush plan



NFL comparison

College stats, accolades

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks PD FF 2022 13 32 7.0 3.0 3 2 2021 15 37 8.5 3.0 1 0 2020 10 14 3.0 0.0 0 0

Honors



2022: First-team All-American (Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp, Sporting News)



2022: First-team All-SEC (AP, coaches)

2021: Second-team All-SEC (coaches)

Notable statistics

2021: One of 20 players nationally with multiple placement kick blocks in 2021

High school: Apopka (Apopka, Florida)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9912)

National: 18 | DT: 4 | Florida: 3 | All-time: 377

High school accolades: Under Armour All-America Game participant

