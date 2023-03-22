The 2023 NFL Draft is just one month away, and there's plenty of debate concerning who will be taken first overall.

For the majority of the offseason, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall. However, after the Carolina Panthers swung a trade with the Chicago Bears for the top selection in the draft, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud became the heavy favorite. Then, there's Anthony Richardson to consider, as the Florida quarterback set the NFL Combine on fire. Could he be the first player off the board next month?

One thing to keep in mind is that last year's No. 1 overall selection by the Jaguars, Travon Walker, wasn't a betting favorite until the week of the draft. With that being said, here is a look at the current odds for who will be the first player drafted, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Name College Position Odds C.J. Stroud Ohio State QB -160 Bryce Young Alabama QB +150 Anthony Richardson Florida QB +450 Will Levis Kentucky QB +3500 Will Anderson Jr. Alabama EDGE +10000

C.J. Stroud

Stroud struggled when pressured most of the season and was restricted to the pocket, which led many to question whether he was a viable long-term starting quarterback in the modern NFL. He answered those concerns in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia but, will that small sample size be enough to appease teams at the top of the draft?

Bryce Young

Young is small in stature and a significant outlier in terms of physical measurables for the position. However, he throws with rhythm and accuracy to all three levels of the field. The California native oozes leadership and an impromptu ability to make plays when the play breaks down.

Anthony Richardson

Richardson is built like a future NFL star, and tested like one too. However, he wasn't very productive in college, and it's no sure thing he becomes the NFL star many believe he will evolve into. Athletic yet raw, Richardson is the kind of prospect that NFL teams will risk it all for. He very well could be the No. 1 overall pick in April.

Will Levis

From a production standpoint, Levis had a disappointing season. However, Kentucky lost three starting offensive linemen to the NFL along with second round wide receiver selection Wan'Dale Robinson, in addition to a change at offensive coordinator. Levis has great size for the position, elite arm strength and good mobility.

Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson is a pass rusher who offers great size, length and burst off the snap. He sits atop the mountain in regards to production across college football over the past two years. The Bears had just 20 sacks this season and could use a jolt around the corner.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.