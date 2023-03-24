We are now in the thick of pro day season. Drink it in. It always goes down smooth. And while we did have an awesome, ridiculously athletic NFL Combine just a few weeks ago, a fair amount of top prospects decided to forego working out in Indianapolis, instead choosing to hit the field at their respective school's pro day.

As the reports begin to surface, CBSSports.com will be tracking all of the results, along with the entire schedule of events:

March 7

Indiana

Notable prospects:

LB Cam Jones

Jones measured in at 6 feet 1/2 inches tall and 227 pounds. He ran very respectable 4.61 in the 40-yard dash with a 7.30 in the three-cone and 4.40 in the short shuttle.

March 9

Texas

Notable prospects:

RB Bijan Robinson

RB Roschon Johnson

DT Moro Ojomo



DT Keondre Coburn

Most of the Texas prospect stood on combine numbers. At defensive tackle, Ojomo did the three-cone in a fast 7.45 seconds and added a 4.60 time in the short shuttle. Coburn's times in the same drills were 7.56 and 4.70.

March 10

Illinois

Notable prospects:

CB Devon Witherspoon

S Sydney Brown

RB Chase Brown

S Jartavius Martin

We didn't get anything of substance in terms of quantifiable performances from this quartet at the Illini Pro Day.

March 13

South Carolina

Notable prospects:

CB Darius Rush

CB Cam Smith

DL Zacch Pickens

The top South Carolina prospects stood on combine figures at their pro day, opting to only do field work.

Oregon State

Notable prospects:

TE Luke Musgrave

At just under 6 feet 6 inches tall and 251 pounds, Musgrave did 19 reps of 225 on the bench and had a quick three-cone time of 7.09 seconds. He did the short shuttle in 4.41 seconds.

March 14



Clemson

Notable prospects:

EDGE Myles Murphy

LB Trenton Simpson

DL Bryan Bresee

Most of the marquee Clemson prospects stood on combine workouts or were not ready to work out at their pro day. Bresee did the three cone in 7.41 seconds and had a short-shuttle time of 4.38. He also had a vertical of 28.5 at 6 feet 4 1/2 inches and 302 pounds.

Simpson had a three-cone time of 7.07 seconds with a 4.25 in the short shuttle, a 40.5-inch vertical and 9-foot-10 broad jump.

March 15

Georgia

Notable prospects:

DT Jalen Carter

EDGE Nolan Smith

OT Broderick Jones

TE Darnell Washington

CB Kelee Ringo

S Christopher Smith

OT Warren McClendon

QB Stetson Bennett

RB Kenny McIntosh

The running back McIntosh ran the 40 in 4.70 with a slow 7.69 three cone and 4.69 in the short shuttle. He also had a 32.5-inch vertical and had a broad of 9-foot-5. Ringo did 10 reps on the bench with a 7.21 three cone, 4.26 short shuttle, 33.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad.

The rest of the main Georgia prospects did not work out.

UCLA

Notable prospects:

RB Zach Charbonnet

OL Jon Gaines

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

WR Jake Bobo

Bobo ran 4.99 in the 40 with a 7.09 three-cone, 4.40 short shuttle, 36-inch vertical and 9-foot-9 broad jump. Charbonnet stood on his combine figures besides the agility drills. He had a 7.16 time in the three cone and did the short shuttle in 4.46 seconds.

Minnesota

Notable prospects:

OL Daniel Faalele

EDGE Boye Mafe

At 390 pounds, Faalele ran the 40 in 5.60 seconds and had a 29.5-inch vertical. His broad jump was 7 feet 9 inches. Mayfe did 21 reps on the bench, had a short-shuttle time of 4.20 seconds and posted a 41.5-inch vertical.

March 16

Tulane

Notable prospects:

RB Tyjae Spears



LB Dorian Williams

Spears ran the 40 in 4.47 seconds and Williams had a 35-inch vertical.

Army

Notable prospects:

EDGE Andre Carter

At 6 feet 4 1/2 inches and 256 pounds, Carter ran the 40 in 4.93 seconds with a fast 6.97 time in the three cone with a 4.29 in the short shuttle.

March 17

Michigan

Notable prospects:

CB D.J. Turner

WR Ronnie Bell

IOL Olusegun Oluwatimi

DL Mazi Smith

EDGE/DL Mike Morris

TE Luke Schoonmaker

Oluwatimi had times of 7.58 and 4.68 in the three-cone and short shuttle, respectively. Bell erupted in the three-cone with a super-fast time of 6.62 seconds and a 4.04 short shuttle. Smith had a 29.5-inch vertical and 8-foot-11 in the broad.

Morris ran 5.08 with a three cone of 7.46 and short shuttle of 4.65 at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. Schoonmaker impressed with a 6.81 three cone, 4.32 short shuttle and 35.5-inch vertical at 6 feet 5 1/4 inches and 251 pounds.

March 20

Iowa

Notable prospects:

EDGE Lukas Van Ness

LB Jack Campbell

S Kaevon Merriweather

Syracuse

Notable prospects:

OT Matthew Bergeron

CB Garrett Williams

RB Sean Tucker

March 21

Auburn

Notable prospects:

DL/EDGE Colby Wooden

EDGE Derick Hall

RB Tank Bigbsy

USC

Notable prospects:

WR Jordan Addison

EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

Addison ran the three cone in 7.05 seconds with a 4.15 short shuttle at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds.

March 22

Ohio State

Notable prospects:

QB C.J. Stroud

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

OT Paris Johnson

OT Dawand Jones

S Ronnie Hickman

EDGE Zach Harrison

OC Luke Wypler

Smith-Njigba ran 4.48 at 197 pounds. Stroud only did a throwing session. No measured workouts. None of the other premier Ohio State prospects worked out either.

March 23

Alabama

Notable prospects:

QB Bryce Young

EDGE Will Anderson

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

S Brian Branch

CB Eli Ricks

S Jordan Battle

TE Cameron Latu

OT Tyler Steen

Alabama hasn't released full pro day results yet, but Latu had a 10-foot broad jump, Ricks a 10-foot-7 broad and Battle a 9-foot-6 broad. Branch posted an impressive 37.5-inch vertical.

March 24

Wisconsin

Notable prospects:

OC Joe Tippmann

Boston College

Notable prospects:

WR Zay Flowers

Kentucky

Notable prospects:

QB Will Levis

CB Carrington Valentine

RB Chris Rodriguez

Notre Dame

EDGE Isaiah Foskey

S Brandon Joseph

OL Jarrett Patterson

Penn State

Notable prospects:

CB Joey Porter Jr.

March 27

West Virginia

Notable prospects:

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

DL Dante Stills

March 28

Louisville

Notable prospects:

EDGE Yaya Diaby

LB Yasir Durant

RB Isaiah Spiller

OL Kenyon Green

NC State

Notable prospects:

OG Chandler Zavala

LB Drake Thomas

Texas A&M

Notable prospects:

RB Devon Achane

CB Jaylon Jones

S Antonio Johnson

March 29

Arkansas

Notable prospects:

WR Matt Landers



OL Ricky Stomberg

LSU

Notable prospects:

EDGE B.J. Ojulari

CB Mekhi Garner

EDGE Ali Gaye

WR Kayshon Boutte

DT Jaquelin Roy



Maryland

Notable prospects:

CB Deonte Banks

CB Jakorian Bennett

OT Jaelyn Duncan

March 30

Florida

Notable prospects:

QB Anthony Richardson

DT Gervon Dexter

EDGE Brenton Cox

S Rashad Torrence

S Trey Dean

WR Justin Shorter

OT Richard Gouraige

Oklahoma

Notable prospects:

OT Anton Harrison

OT Wanya Morris

DT Jalen Redmond

WR Marvin Mims

RB Eric Gray

TCU

Notable prospects:

WR Quentin Johnston

QB Max Duggan

EDGE Dylan Horton

CB Tre Hodges-Tomlinson

LB Dee Winters

Tennessee

Notable prospects:

QB Hendon Hooker

WR Jalin Hyatt

WR Cedric Tillman

OT Darnell Wright

March 31

Florida State

Notable prospects:

S Jammie Robinson

April 4

Clemson (Myles Murphy workout)

April 6

Alabama (Bryce Young workout)