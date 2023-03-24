We are now in the thick of pro day season. Drink it in. It always goes down smooth. And while we did have an awesome, ridiculously athletic NFL Combine just a few weeks ago, a fair amount of top prospects decided to forego working out in Indianapolis, instead choosing to hit the field at their respective school's pro day.
As the reports begin to surface, CBSSports.com will be tracking all of the results, along with the entire schedule of events:
March 7
Indiana
Notable prospects:
- LB Cam Jones
Jones measured in at 6 feet 1/2 inches tall and 227 pounds. He ran very respectable 4.61 in the 40-yard dash with a 7.30 in the three-cone and 4.40 in the short shuttle.
March 9
Texas
Notable prospects:
- RB Bijan Robinson
- RB Roschon Johnson
- DT Moro Ojomo
- DT Keondre Coburn
Most of the Texas prospect stood on combine numbers. At defensive tackle, Ojomo did the three-cone in a fast 7.45 seconds and added a 4.60 time in the short shuttle. Coburn's times in the same drills were 7.56 and 4.70.
March 10
Illinois
Notable prospects:
- CB Devon Witherspoon
- S Sydney Brown
- RB Chase Brown
- S Jartavius Martin
We didn't get anything of substance in terms of quantifiable performances from this quartet at the Illini Pro Day.
March 13
South Carolina
Notable prospects:
- CB Darius Rush
- CB Cam Smith
- DL Zacch Pickens
The top South Carolina prospects stood on combine figures at their pro day, opting to only do field work.
Oregon State
Notable prospects:
- TE Luke Musgrave
At just under 6 feet 6 inches tall and 251 pounds, Musgrave did 19 reps of 225 on the bench and had a quick three-cone time of 7.09 seconds. He did the short shuttle in 4.41 seconds.
March 14
Clemson
Notable prospects:
- EDGE Myles Murphy
- LB Trenton Simpson
- DL Bryan Bresee
Most of the marquee Clemson prospects stood on combine workouts or were not ready to work out at their pro day. Bresee did the three cone in 7.41 seconds and had a short-shuttle time of 4.38. He also had a vertical of 28.5 at 6 feet 4 1/2 inches and 302 pounds.
Simpson had a three-cone time of 7.07 seconds with a 4.25 in the short shuttle, a 40.5-inch vertical and 9-foot-10 broad jump.
March 15
Georgia
Notable prospects:
- DT Jalen Carter
- EDGE Nolan Smith
- OT Broderick Jones
- TE Darnell Washington
- CB Kelee Ringo
- S Christopher Smith
- OT Warren McClendon
- QB Stetson Bennett
- RB Kenny McIntosh
The running back McIntosh ran the 40 in 4.70 with a slow 7.69 three cone and 4.69 in the short shuttle. He also had a 32.5-inch vertical and had a broad of 9-foot-5. Ringo did 10 reps on the bench with a 7.21 three cone, 4.26 short shuttle, 33.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad.
The rest of the main Georgia prospects did not work out.
UCLA
Notable prospects:
- RB Zach Charbonnet
- OL Jon Gaines
- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
- WR Jake Bobo
Bobo ran 4.99 in the 40 with a 7.09 three-cone, 4.40 short shuttle, 36-inch vertical and 9-foot-9 broad jump. Charbonnet stood on his combine figures besides the agility drills. He had a 7.16 time in the three cone and did the short shuttle in 4.46 seconds.
Minnesota
Notable prospects:
- OL Daniel Faalele
- EDGE Boye Mafe
At 390 pounds, Faalele ran the 40 in 5.60 seconds and had a 29.5-inch vertical. His broad jump was 7 feet 9 inches. Mayfe did 21 reps on the bench, had a short-shuttle time of 4.20 seconds and posted a 41.5-inch vertical.
March 16
Tulane
Notable prospects:
- RB Tyjae Spears
- LB Dorian Williams
Spears ran the 40 in 4.47 seconds and Williams had a 35-inch vertical.
Army
Notable prospects:
- EDGE Andre Carter
At 6 feet 4 1/2 inches and 256 pounds, Carter ran the 40 in 4.93 seconds with a fast 6.97 time in the three cone with a 4.29 in the short shuttle.
March 17
Michigan
Notable prospects:
- CB D.J. Turner
- WR Ronnie Bell
- IOL Olusegun Oluwatimi
- DL Mazi Smith
- EDGE/DL Mike Morris
- TE Luke Schoonmaker
Oluwatimi had times of 7.58 and 4.68 in the three-cone and short shuttle, respectively. Bell erupted in the three-cone with a super-fast time of 6.62 seconds and a 4.04 short shuttle. Smith had a 29.5-inch vertical and 8-foot-11 in the broad.
Morris ran 5.08 with a three cone of 7.46 and short shuttle of 4.65 at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. Schoonmaker impressed with a 6.81 three cone, 4.32 short shuttle and 35.5-inch vertical at 6 feet 5 1/4 inches and 251 pounds.
March 20
Iowa
Notable prospects:
- EDGE Lukas Van Ness
- LB Jack Campbell
- S Kaevon Merriweather
Syracuse
Notable prospects:
- OT Matthew Bergeron
- CB Garrett Williams
- RB Sean Tucker
March 21
Auburn
Notable prospects:
- DL/EDGE Colby Wooden
- EDGE Derick Hall
- RB Tank Bigbsy
USC
Notable prospects:
- WR Jordan Addison
- EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu
Addison ran the three cone in 7.05 seconds with a 4.15 short shuttle at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds.
March 22
Ohio State
Notable prospects:
- QB C.J. Stroud
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- OT Paris Johnson
- OT Dawand Jones
- S Ronnie Hickman
- EDGE Zach Harrison
- OC Luke Wypler
Smith-Njigba ran 4.48 at 197 pounds. Stroud only did a throwing session. No measured workouts. None of the other premier Ohio State prospects worked out either.
March 23
Alabama
Notable prospects:
- QB Bryce Young
- EDGE Will Anderson
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs
- S Brian Branch
- CB Eli Ricks
- S Jordan Battle
- TE Cameron Latu
- OT Tyler Steen
Alabama hasn't released full pro day results yet, but Latu had a 10-foot broad jump, Ricks a 10-foot-7 broad and Battle a 9-foot-6 broad. Branch posted an impressive 37.5-inch vertical.
March 24
Wisconsin
Notable prospects:
- OC Joe Tippmann
Boston College
Notable prospects:
- WR Zay Flowers
Kentucky
Notable prospects:
- QB Will Levis
- CB Carrington Valentine
- RB Chris Rodriguez
Notre Dame
- EDGE Isaiah Foskey
- S Brandon Joseph
- OL Jarrett Patterson
Penn State
Notable prospects:
- CB Joey Porter Jr.
March 27
West Virginia
Notable prospects:
- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
- DL Dante Stills
March 28
Louisville
Notable prospects:
- EDGE Yaya Diaby
- LB Yasir Durant
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- OL Kenyon Green
NC State
Notable prospects:
- OG Chandler Zavala
- LB Drake Thomas
Texas A&M
Notable prospects:
- RB Devon Achane
- CB Jaylon Jones
- S Antonio Johnson
March 29
Arkansas
Notable prospects:
- WR Matt Landers
- OL Ricky Stomberg
LSU
Notable prospects:
- EDGE B.J. Ojulari
- CB Mekhi Garner
- EDGE Ali Gaye
- WR Kayshon Boutte
- DT Jaquelin Roy
Maryland
Notable prospects:
- CB Deonte Banks
- CB Jakorian Bennett
- OT Jaelyn Duncan
March 30
Florida
Notable prospects:
- QB Anthony Richardson
- DT Gervon Dexter
- EDGE Brenton Cox
- S Rashad Torrence
- S Trey Dean
- WR Justin Shorter
- OT Richard Gouraige
Oklahoma
Notable prospects:
- OT Anton Harrison
- OT Wanya Morris
- DT Jalen Redmond
- WR Marvin Mims
- RB Eric Gray
TCU
Notable prospects:
- WR Quentin Johnston
- QB Max Duggan
- EDGE Dylan Horton
- CB Tre Hodges-Tomlinson
- LB Dee Winters
Tennessee
Notable prospects:
- QB Hendon Hooker
- WR Jalin Hyatt
- WR Cedric Tillman
- OT Darnell Wright
March 31
Florida State
Notable prospects:
- S Jammie Robinson