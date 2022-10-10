Quarterback stock watch was a bit scuffed this week by injuries to Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis. Rather than bemoaning, we made lemonade out of lemons by exploring some under-the-radar prospects and how they performed this week. A year ago, Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe may not have been a staple on this list, but he led the New England Patriots to a dominant victory over the Lions this weekend.

Here's a look at the stock of five quarterbacks across college football:

Todd Centeio, James Madison: Stock Up

Stats (42-20 win at Arkansas State): 28-of-37 passes completed, 394 yards, 4 TD; 4 carries, 10 yards

Centeio has below average height (6-0) but a sturdy base for the position. He does a good job of throwing with touch and anticipation. The Temple and Colorado State transfer keeps his eyes downfield when pressured and has solid mobility when the play breaks down. His arm strength will not fare favorably when compared to other top quarterbacks in this class but he makes up for that with sound decision-making.

Believers in quarterback win percentage will look fondly on Centeio. On the year, the West Palm Beach native has 15 touchdowns and just one interception. His play is a big reason why the Dukes are 5-0 and in the Associated Press Top 25 despite being in the first year of a transition from FCS.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee: Stock Up

Stats (40-13 win over No. 25 LSU): 17-of-27 passes completed, 239 yards, 2 TD; 10 carries, 56 yards

For the first time this season, Hooker is on this list. He is tall with an athletic frame and enough mobility to get yardage on the ground when the play breaks down around him. The Tennessee quarterback will be one of the older prospects available in the 2023 NFL Draft as he turns 25 in January.

Hooker is a relatively efficient passer who has shown a lot of improvement over the last year. He's made big strides in his touch and ball placement. He is playing likes a QB with experience in the offense. The Virginia Tech transfer displayed good pocket awareness and mobility, escaping pressure from LSU on multiple plays. There was one play in particular where the pressure came off the right side, Hooker did not see it and the pass rusher teed off on him resulting in a fumble.

Hooker has plenty of arm strength as evidenced by a beautiful Go Route down the left boundary to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt used his speed to gain a step on the defender and the quarterback led him perfectly into the end zone.

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky: Stock Down

Stats (28-31 loss at Texas-San Antonio): 35-of-49 passes completed, 373 yards, 2 TD; 11 carries, 43 yards, 1 TD

Most programs have a difficult time finding quality quarterback play and that becomes more challenging in Conference USA. A year after placing Bailey Zappe in the fourth round, Western Kentucky is running out another transfer at the position.

Reed is a quick distributor allowing playmakers like wide receiver Malachi Corley to make plays in space. He ranks No. 18 in air yards per target at 6.86. Downfield attempts have proven to be treacherous straits for the quarterback having the second most passes batted down (8) across college football. The West Florida transfer has good height and a sturdy frame for the position. Change of direction is a bit stiff in open space but he has solid straight line speed.

Cam Rising, Utah: Stock Down

Stats (32-42 loss at No. 18 UCLA): 23-of-32 passes completed, 287 yards, 1 INT; 13 carries, 59 yards, 2 TD

Rising is predominantly a pocket passer with good size. He has displayed good arm strength and an ability to drive the ball. Despite a high completion percentage (71.9%), he had one interception and honestly got away with at least one other. By the same token, one of his pass catchers had a big drop that would have set the team up for a potential score.

Utah's rise over the past few years has coincided with Rising's growth as a quarterback. The Utes will have more resume building opportunities before season's end.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State: Stock Up

Stats (17-40 win vs. Arkansas): 31-of-48 passes completed, 395 yards, 3 TD

TruMedia

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, the Bulldog has good size for the position and average mobility. Rogers has great command of Mississippi State's offense. His average depth of target is the sixth lowest (6.89 yards) in the nation, according to TruMedia, meaning most of his attempts are occurring near the line of scrimmage. They have a below average explosive passing percentage (14.3%) but Rogers is able to capitalize on the downfield opportunities he is given.

He has a good feel for the pocket, however, keeping his eyes downfield and maneuvering when pressured. The best example of this came in the third quarter when Rogers sensed pressure around the edge, stepped forward in the pocket and delivered a 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Caleb Ducking. He does a good job of keeping his feet active without overcommitting.