The Big Ten produced seven first-round picks as part of the 2022 NFL Draft. Five member institutions were represented. It is too soon to say whether or not the conference will reproduce similar numbers next year but it is clear that there is talent once again scattered across the Big Ten's footprint.

Here are the top preseason draft prospects in the conference:

10. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

LaPorta is not a flashy player but he does everything well enough. There is no need to take him off the field. Although he has average top end speed, LaPorta is able to make catches away from his frame. According to TruMedia, 71.7% of his receptions went for either a first down or touchdown, which ranked No. 26 among all pass catchers with at least 40 receptions. The Illinois native is physical through his routes and does a good job of absorbing contact as a blocker.

His target share has increased each year in Iowa City reaching a crescendo of 53 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season.

9. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

Duncan looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle: good height, good athleticism and long arms. All of the tools are there for him to be a high end player. There is some shock in his hands but he can do a better job of landing punches. The Maryland native showed improvement throughout the season. There were some issues with oversetting in his pass stance and that often led to interior pressure by the defender.

Fellow Terps offensive lineman Spencer Anderson is another to watch. He has played multiple positions but looked most comfortable as an interior player.

8. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Witherspoon has good height and average top end speed to play on the boundary. He is able to reach top speed quickly and is aggressive playing downhill. The Florida native shows a good understanding of route distribution but is known to gamble. Illinois' defensive backs have earned a lot of trust and the coaches empower them.

7. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

The son of the former NFL linebacker has two years of meaningful playing experience in Happy Valley. Porter has good size for the position and good overall speed to stay in the receiver's hip pocket. Opposing teams completed 50.8% of passes against the California native in primary coverage. Ball production has been limited to this point in his career.

Wide receiver Parker Washington and edge rusher Adisa Isaac are a couple other Nittany Lions to monitor.

6. Durell Nchami, EDGE, Maryland

The Maryland native nearly missed the 2021 season entirely with an upper body injury. In his limited time on the field, he showed an ability to defend the edge and bend at the high side of his rushes. Nchami is able to reach his top speed quickly but needs to develop more counter moves.

According to TruMedia, he generated pressure on 18.3% of his pass rushes. He registered three sacks in four games.

5. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

Jarrett had one of the more wild recruitments in recent memory. After initially being committed to LSU for nearly eight months, the 5-star wide receiver flipped to the home state school on National Signing Day. Although productive in 2021, Jarrett has an ever higher ceiling now that he has settled into his role. The sophomore has shown inside out versatility, as well as good burst and soft hands.

He registered 62 receptions for 829 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

4. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

The former 5-star recruit has a massive wingspan allowing him to disrupt passing lanes when his rush attempts do not get home. Harrison has great top end speed and size for the position. He possesses the athleticism necessary to cover route leaks out of the backfield. Despite all of the physical traits, he has only 8.5 total sacks in his career. If the Columbus area native is able to put it all together, then he could find himself in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Smith-Njigba quietly accumulated 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns despite all of the notoriety belonging to eventual first-round selections Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. The stage is his in 2022. The Texas native displays good range and has a natural feel for the game allowing him to settle into soft spots in a zone.

Smith-Njigba caught 84.8% of passes in which he was the primary target, which was seventh-best, according to TruMedia.

2. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Skoronski does a good job of adjusting his hands and feet once engaged. Although he played left tackle last season, some question whether or not he would be best served moving inside to guard or center. In a league starved for quality offensive tackle play, Skoronski should and probably will get a chance to play on the edge first. He was credited with allowing 20 pressures on 416 pass-blocking snaps, according to TruMedia.

Cornerback A.J. Hampton Jr. is another to watch. He has shown good coverage skills over an extended period of playing time.

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Stroud has good arm strength, in addition to throwing with touch and good ball placement down the field. His throwing motion and footwork progressed throughout the season, which is a testament to the time and energy he puts into preparation. The California native has a natural feel for the game and is able to improvise based on the defensive approach.

In his first full season as the starter, the 6-foot-3 quarterback completed 317 of his 441 attempts for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions. According to TruMedia, he had the second-highest passer efficiency, fourth-highest completion percentage (71.9%) and the fifth-best quarterback sack rate (2.6%).

Paris Johnson Jr.'s move to left tackle should benefit him this coming season but his inclusion on the list would have been more of a projection and less based on what the film has shown.

Michigan and Wisconsin are not notably absent from this list but each team has a lot of potential. The Wolverines are leaning on several new contributors, including safety R.J. Moten and running back Blake Corum. Recent edge rusher addition Eyabi Anoma can also be a key contributor. For the Badgers, the intrigue lies at the line of scrimmage. Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and edge rusher Nick Herbig have already been productive. Similar to Johnson, the move of Jack Nelson from right guard to left tackle should benefit him immensely.