NFL free agency has not even officially opened and yet it seems most of the big names have already been spoken for. Free agency is often viewed as an opportunity for teams to fill positional needs but it is also a moment that leads to gaping voids being created on a roster.

Here are how teams who have lost notable free agents could replace those players through the 2024 NFL Draft:

Minnesota Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins to sign with Falcons: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

Denver and Minnesota stand out as the two most likely suitors for McCarthy. When considering what head coaches Sean Payton and Kevin O'Connell have preferred in the past, the criteria is similar: a pocket passer, first and foremost, who throws with touch, rhythm and consistency. McCarthy is a proven winner with a tough, gritty approach; all qualities that will endear him to the likes of Payton, O'Connell and others.

Only one can land the prospect, however, and the Vikings pick one spot ahead of Denver. At the end of the day, any team that is interested in McCarthy may have to trade up to secure his rights. Minnesota is a team that has quietly explored trading up for a quarterback the past few years. With Cousins moving on to Atlanta, the table is cleared for the selection of McCarthy.

Baltimore Ravens

LB Patrick Queen to sign with Steelers: N.C. State LB Payton Wilson

Baltimore made a big move a year ago acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from Chicago. In hindsight, the move likely spelled the end of former first-round pick Patrick Queen's time with the Ravens. The team has last year's third-round pick, Trenton Simpson, and recently re-signed Malik Harrison. However, the jury is still out and the AFC North franchise could be looking for consistency from Smith's running mate.

Wilson has aced the pre-draft process. He is a free spirit as a football prospect: fast and rangy. Baltimore could target him with the No. 62 overall selection. At the NFL Combine, the former Wolfpack linebacker ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds with a 34.5 inch vertical jump.

Las Vegas Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs to sign with Packers: Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen

Las Vegas made a valiant effort to retain Jacobs but he opted to take his talents to the midwest. The Raiders are essentially left with Zamir White at the position. Although the 2024 NFL Draft does not feature an alpha running back talent like Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, Allen is a big, physical back that has shown three-down capabilities.

Where might he fit into the team's draft plans? They are in a position to select Nos. 44 and 77 overall. Is Allen worthy of a Top-50 selection or might the team trade up from their third-round choice?

Miami Dolphins

DT Christian Wilkins to sign with Raiders: Michigan DT Kris Jenkins Jr.

It is unreasonable to think that Jenkins would be Wilkins from the moment he arrived in the building. Wilkins is a difference maker and one of the few blue-chip talents to hit free agency at a premium position in several years. Jenkins is the son of an NFL great. Not only is he a great player, but his background around the game gives confidence that he can handle the expectations that come with replacing a player like Wilkins. He is not just replacing Wilkins though as the team also lost defensive tackle Raekwon Davis in free agency. Miami is in a position to pick No. 55 overall.

New York Giants

S Xavier McKinney to sign with Packers: Minnesota S Tyler Nubin

A few of the qualities that appealed to me about McKinney during the pre-draft process -- fluid athleticism and ball skills as a result of keen awareness -- also stand out when watching Nubin. The latter has 12 interceptions over his final three seasons of college football. McKinney had five interceptions, six forced fumbles and six sacks over his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide; he was always around the football. Nubin is not the same caliber of athlete as McKinney but he would be a quality replacement at No. 47 overall.

Miami Dolphins

OG Robert Hunt to sign with Panthers: Washington OT/G Troy Fautanu

One of the more shocking contracts of NFL free agency belongs to Hunt. Carolina desperately sought to upgrade the offensive line protecting Bryce Young and Hunt was the beneficiary to the chagrin of Miami. The Dolphins pick No. 21 overall and now that they have clarity on left tackle Terron Armstead returning, the focus turns to the interior offensive line, which stands to lose Connor Williams and Hunt. Fautanu has the foot speed to play left tackle as he did with the Huskies, but there are teams that believe he would make a great guard as well. Versatility is a luxury. Fautanu may not be available at No. 21 overall after his performance at the NFL Combine but he is one of the viable replacements for Hunt in the first-round.

Chicago Bears

WR Darnell Mooney to sign with Falcons: Washington WR Rome Odunze

Chicago has wide receiver D.J. Moore and they are likely to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall. Mooney has departed for Atlanta, which essentially leaves last year's drat pick, Tyler Scott, to shoulder the burden of that lost production. The Bears have a golden opportunity to make a splash in the first round. After taking Williams, the franchise has a second choice at No. 9 overall. They could target Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers or Odunze. It may require a bit of maneuvering to get in position to land one of the three, but the results could be fruitful as it has been for Cincinnati with their arsenal of pass catchers.

Bills

WR Gabriel Davis to sign with Jaguars: Florida State WR Keon Coleman

It felt as though Davis' time in Buffalo was coming to an end. In 2023, 75.6% of his receptions went for either a first down or a touchdown, according to TruMedia. He was averaging 15.10 air yards per target, but just 4.0 yards after the catch per reception. While at Florida State, Coleman converted 56.0% of his receptions into either a first down or a touchdown. He averaged 12.43 air yards per target and 6.3 yards after the catch per reception. The Michigan State transfer had just a 2.3% drop rate last season. They are both bigger receivers with similar strengths at the position.

A year ago, Buffalo used its only first-round selection on tight end Dalton Kincaid because it was a move to support quarterback Josh Allen. It is not unreasonable to think the franchise may go down a similar path at No. 28 overall in 2024.

Coleman: 56.0% FDTD, 12.43 AY/Tar, 6.3 YAC/Rec, 2.3% drop rate

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.