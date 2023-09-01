The college football season begins in earnest this week. For many prospects, it is the start of their final seasons to make an impression on NFL talent evaluators.

CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I answered draft-centric questions in an effort to preview the upcoming gridiron action:

1. Who will end up as the No. 1 overall pick?

Ryan Wilson: QB Caleb Williams, USC - "To quote Drew Rosenhaus representing Terrell Owens some 20 years ago now: Next question. It's Caleb Williams. It was Caleb Williams yesterday, it'll be Caleb Williams tomorrow, it'll be Caleb Williams in eight months unless he decides to return to USC and even then it still might be Caleb Williams."

Chris Trapasso: QB Caleb Williams, USC - "Has to be Caleb Williams. There is too much hype and too much history with Lincoln Riley producing No. 1 pick QBs -- or eventual successful passers in the NFL -- for the USC quarterback to not hear his name called first."

Josh Edwards: QB Caleb Williams, USC - "There is no reason to get cute here. Some feel that other quarterbacks are better than Williams, but I am not in that camp right now. He is able to extend plays and create when the play breaks down."

2. Who is the under-the-radar QB that everyone will be talking about entering draft season?

Wilson: Riley Leonard, Duke - "Duke's Riley Leonard was No. 20 on my Top 50 preseason Big Board. That might be a little rich for some folks, and I know some teams have a Day 3 grade on him right now. But he's a good athlete (he might be more athletic than Drake Maye), has a good arm, and can make throws out of structure. He'll need to play with more consistency, and I'd like to see him improve at getting through his reads and throwing with anticipation, but there's a lot to like."

Trapasso: Jalon Daniels, Kansas - "Ok, so we kinda-sorta know about him because of Kansas' hot start in 2022. He's a relatively young, very mobile quarterback with impressive accuracy and tight-window ability as a passer. The Jayhawks should be competitive again, and Daniels fits the modern-day profile of a quarterback prospect who is a fan favorite during draft season."

Edwards: Will Howard, Kansas State - "My senior to watch in 2021 was Kenny Pickett. My senior to watch in 2022 was Aidan O'Connell. This year, it is Kansas State's Will Howard. He has the tools that NFL teams are looking for at the next level but he has not yet put together a full, consistent season."

3. Who is the prospect you are most excited to watch?

Wilson: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - "Marvin Harrison Jr. In the unlikely event Caleb Williams heads back to USC for the 2024 season, Harrison Jr. could be the No. 1 overall pick and it would surprise exactly no one. He was one of the best players in college football a season ago and the expectation is that he will continue to get better. And unlike nearly three decades ago when Keyshawn Johnson was drafted first overall (he was the last receiver to accomplish that feat), the wide receiver position has become incredibly important as offenses continue to evolve, which maximizes Harrison Jr.'s value even more."

Trapasso: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA. "Williams, Brock Bowers, or Marvin Harrison Jr. would be the easy answers. But we have a good feel for how phenomenal they are already. With Latu, I feel like he's just scratching the surface as a football player. And he was incredibly slippery and explosive as a rusher last season for the Bruins."

Edwards: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas - "I have gone out on a limb saying that Ewers is a first-round caliber prospect. I was grading to the flashes. He still needs to become more consistent, in addition to having those impromptu plays down the field. If he is able to achieve that this season, then he will be in the first-round conversation."

4. Who is the prospect with the most to gain?

Wilson: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas - "He balled out against Alabama a year ago before going down with a shoulder injury. Had he been healthy, the Longhorns probably win that game; instead, Ewers missed time and when he returned he wasn't the same player. In '23, he'll also be playing while well aware that Arch Manning is looking over his shoulder. How Ewers responds will be one of the things NFL teams will want to see.

Trapasso: DT Leonard Taylor, Miami - "His 2022 flashes are Top 10 worthy. They just didn't happen too frequently, and he disappeared for long stretches. If his more regularly productive in 2023, he can be the first defensive tackle off the board. Lot to gain for him."

Edwards: DT Maason Smith - "Smith missed almost all of last season due to injury. Most view him as a first-round caliber prospect. If he stays healthy, there is a strong chance that the interior defender is able do enough for Top-10 consideration. He popped as a freshman two years ago."

5. What is the strongest position in the draft?

Wilson: Offensive tackle - "The offensive tackle class is going to be a good one. Last spring, four tackles (and Peter Skoronski, who moved to guard for the Titans) went in the first round. I currently have first-round grades on five tackles in the '24 class and that's just from summer scouting. Ola Fashanu, Joe Alt and JC Latham could be the first three tackles drafted they're farther along than Paris Johnson Jr., Darnell Wright and Broderick Jones, the first three tackles selected back in April. And keep an eye on Patrick Paul and Amarius Mims, who could work their way into the Top-3 conversation with strong seasons."

Trapasso: Quarterback - "From Williams to the Justin Herbert-ian Drake Maye to a litany of fun quarterbacks in the Pac-12 like Bo Nix, Michael Penix, and a few others, the 2024 class has the makings of being the most quarterback-loaded group since 2018."

Edwards: Wide receiver - "Ryan said offensive tackle and while that may be the correct answer, I will also say wide receiver. Talented pass catchers are littered across college football. Ohio State's duo of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are fairly hyped but LSU's Malik Nabers, Texas' Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell and so many others are going to form another very talented collection of pass catchers to enter the NFL."

6. Which NFL team will hold the rights to the No. 1 overall pick?

Wilson: Arizona Cardinals - "So here's the deal: the Cardinals have two first-round picks in 2024, their own, and the Texans (Houston traded up with Arizona to get Will Anderson Jr. in '23). They also released veteran quarterback Colt McCoy before the season, which means they're currently rolling with journeyman-who-they-just-traded-for Josh Dobbs, and rookie fifth-rounder Clayton Tune because Kyler Murray will be sidelined for the first month of the season. Arizona plays in a tough division and the early part of their schedule is brutal. That explains their 4.5 expected win total, which I think they'll have a tough time exceeding."

Trapasso: Arizona Cardinals - "The roster is the worst in football right now. And while I won't write they're tanking, I do believe the front office will not make the necessary moves to push the team to win in 2023."

Edwards: Arizona Cardinals - "There are going to be bad teams in the NFL per usual but Arizona is the only team that feels like they are truly leaning into the title. The Cardinals released veteran quarterback Colt McCoy and are now embracing a battle between Josh Dobbs and Clayton Tune while Kyler Murray is out. Who are the true building blocks on this team right now? Rookie Paris Johnson Jr.? Hollywood Brown? Murray? They are a team with significantly more questions than answers."

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.