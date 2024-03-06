It is commonplace to list winners and losers throughout the NFL Scouting Combine, but the reality is that not all workouts dramatically impact a prospect's overall draft outlook. Here are a handful of prospects whose week in Indianapolis should not lead to significant change in where they are selected:

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Nix was labeled a "loser" in my post-quarterback analysis story, but that requires more context. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy were easily the stars of attraction in each of the two groups. None of the quarterbacks did exceedingly well and none floundered. On the initial in-breaking routes, Nix could've gotten back in his drop quicker, planted his foot and drove the ball with a little more vigor. As the workout progressed, he did a much better job of playing on time and throwing with accuracy. It likely did not impact his overall draft projection much, for better or worse.

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

Estime had one of the most confusing combine showings this year. From an acceleration perspective, he tested well. But his 4.71-second 40-yard dash was shockingly low. There is not an extensive list of players who have ran that low and gone on to have fruitful NFL careers. His film does not suggest he is slow, however, so teams will trust the tape at the end of the day.

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Coleman is often the forgotten wide receiver in this draft class, especially at the NFL Scouting Combine when others were breaking records. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds but jumped out of the gym in the vertical and broad jumps. A stopwatch may not validate his speed, but it was evident during the on-field portion of the event when he was hugging the line across the field and snatching each pass with ease. He may slide as a result of others rising, but teams will not be deterred by his performance.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

The expectation was that Sanders would run the 40-yard dash a bit faster than 4.69 seconds, but it is not the end of the world. If he was impacted at all, it was likely more a result of Kansas State's Ben Sinnott and Penn State's Theo Johnson helping themselves. Sanders is a fluid athlete who has been a consistent producer for the Longhorns over the past two years. He has topped 45 receptions and 600 yards each of the past two seasons.

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

It has been suggested by some that Latu had a bad workout, but that is only relative to a few of his peers. Latu is a technically sound pass-rusher who has multiple ways to win once engaged. A 4.64-second 40-yard dash is a good time at 259 pounds, and although his jumps did not surpass any historic benchmarks, it was enough to validate his on-field performance.

EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

It was an unreasonable expectation for Robinson to match up favorably to Florida State's Jared Verse or Alabama's Dallas Turner. They have entirely different frames and skillsets. It is more viable for Robinson to fulfill a role as an interior defender in certain packages, and that is unique in this draft class. At 286 pounds, the Missouri prospect ran the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds, but it should not impact his stock dramatically.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit.