Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Harrison, who started 12 games at left tackle last year, has moved over to right tackle this season to protect the blindside of new Sooners quarterback and left-hander Dillon Gabriel. Harrison should be up for the task, as he was named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the best interior lineman in college football.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Harrison, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 315

: 315 Hometown : Washington, D.C.



: Washington, D.C. Interesting fact: Harrison began his football career in eighth grade as a tight end, but he was moved to left tackle as a freshman in high school

Position: No. 2 OT | Overall: No. 20

High school: Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9271)

National: 178 | OT: 17 | DC: 4

High school accolades: Under Armour All-America Game selection

College Accolades



Notable statistics

Career: 14 starts

2020: Allowed one sack on 173 pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF

Initial scouting report

"Harrison has a first-off-the-bus-type physique for the Sooners. He has a good understanding of how to seal run lanes and is able to absorb contact well. Harrison showed patience last year in pass protection. Too often he will dip his head in pass protection or lean on a defender in the run game, overall he could play with better balance. Countering inside moves is another area that could use improvement, but size and speed allow him to be in the conversation among top eligible offensive tackle prospects." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards