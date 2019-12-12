Bahamas Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Buffalo vs. Charlotte
We'll see the two top prospects in this game in a one-on-one battle often
The glorious time of the year that is bowl season kicks off with the Buffalo Bulls and Charlotte 49ers clashing in the Bahamas Bowl on December 20, and there are two draftable prospects in this one who just so happen to be set to battle all evening in the trenches.
We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.
How to watch
Date: Friday, Dec. 20 | Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Thomas Robinson Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
TV: ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Buffalo
Evin Ksiezarczyk, OT
Ksiezarczyk is a 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive lineman with two full years of starting experience at left tackle. He's far from being a fine athlete for the position by NFL standards, but he uses his length well and has demonstrated the ability to keep his feet moving in any direction once he latches on. Ksiezarczyk isn't a deft mover in the run game and has some problems with counter moves, yet earlier in the season he did a respectable job against Yetur Gross-Matos and the rest of the Penn State defensive line although his performance wasn't dominant. He's on the draftable radar and received an invite to the East-West Shrine Game.
Charlotte
Alex Highsmith, EDGE
Highsmith came into the year as the most hyped prospect for the 49ers, and he delivered with 21.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in the regular season. At 6-foot-4 and 242 pounds, he's a smaller rusher who consistently wins at the point of attack with his dynamic first step and a nasty dip underneath the tackle. Highsmith is adequately strong too and did flash some counter moves -- like a spin -- this season. He gave Clemson some problems on the outside early in the season and finished that game with three tackles and a sack.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Prospects to watch in Frisco Bowl
Jordan Love highlights list of draft eligible prospects
-
2020 Mock Draft: Lamb joins Atlanta
Three quarterbacks are taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Jordan Love declares
Love is coming off an inconsistent junior season, but he has the physical tools to be a franchise...
-
2020 Mock Draft: Jordan Love to Raiders
The Raiders head to Las Vegas with the super-talented but raw Jordan Love as their quarterback
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
2020 Mock Draft: Jags get a quarterback
Still no word on Tua, but three quarterbacks go in Round 1 of our latest mock draft