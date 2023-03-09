Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.80 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Joe Haeg
Summary:
Braeden Daniels is a lighter offensive tackle with long arms. He does a good job of adjusting his hands when engaged but can do a better job of sinking his hips to absorb pressure. Daniels does a good job of playing angles and sealing run lanes. His versatility having played three positons will make him a hot commodity.
Strengths:
- Good use of his hands, adjusts his hands when engaged
- Does a good job of playing angles and sealing run lanes
- Great versatility having played three positions
- Good mobility to combat quicker edge rushers
- Long arms
Weaknesses:
- Lighter build for a starting NFL lineman
- Can do a better job of sinking his hips to absorb bull rushes
- Occasional forward lean in his stance that leads to balance issues