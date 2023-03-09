Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.80 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Joe Haeg

Summary:

Braeden Daniels is a lighter offensive tackle with long arms. He does a good job of adjusting his hands when engaged but can do a better job of sinking his hips to absorb pressure. Daniels does a good job of playing angles and sealing run lanes. His versatility having played three positons will make him a hot commodity.

Strengths:

Good use of his hands, adjusts his hands when engaged

Does a good job of playing angles and sealing run lanes

Great versatility having played three positions

Good mobility to combat quicker edge rushers

Long arms

Weaknesses: