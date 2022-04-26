Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.23 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Joseph Randle
Strengths:
Bigger running back with good vision. Patient at the line of scrimmage. Uses his blocks well. Shows good balance. Does a good job of slowing his feet in space. Average pass catcher.
Weaknesses:
Average burst. Speed bump as a blocker. Does not break a lot of tackles. Has not been overworked as a college runner.
Accolades:
- 2021: All-Pac 12 honorable mention (coaches)
- 6.3 yards per rush over final two seasons