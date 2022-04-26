Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.23 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Joseph Randle

Strengths:

Bigger running back with good vision. Patient at the line of scrimmage. Uses his blocks well. Shows good balance. Does a good job of slowing his feet in space. Average pass catcher.

Weaknesses:

Average burst. Speed bump as a blocker. Does not break a lot of tackles. Has not been overworked as a college runner.

Accolades: