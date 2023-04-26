Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.63 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jerrell Freeman

Summary:

DeAndre Square is a linebacker who does a better job of playing in space than in the box. He trusts his eyes and clicks, closes quickly. Square lacks ideal size and play strength. He needs to do a better job of shedding blocks. Square has played nearly 2,500 defensive snaps in his collegiate career and will be a valuable member of special teams. He had an 11.6% missed tackle rate throughout his career.

Strengths:

Ample playing experience in the SEC

Trusts his eyes

Special teams value

Great locker room addition and leadership

Weaknesses: