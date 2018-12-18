Dollar General Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Buffalo vs. Troy bowl game

The Buffalo Bulls are having best season in school history this year, and quarterback Tyree Jackson and star wideout Anthony Johnson have been key components of their double-digit win total.

Both Jackson and Johnson will have plenty of scouts watching them with a close eye in this year's Dollar General Bowl.

Troy's lockdown corner Blace Brown will see a lot of Johnson in this one, and the rangy corner with 12 interceptions on his college resume has NFL-caliber skills.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Troy

Blace Brown, CB

Six interceptions as a sophomore and five as a junior got Brown on the NFL radar. He only snagged one pick in 2018, but those 11 interceptions in previous seasons led to him being a "don't throw his way" corner. Brown is as fluid as they come, and at 6-foot-0 and 185 pounds, that shouldn't be surprising. His biggest contest came in Troy's upset win over LSU in 2017, when he forced a fumble and intercepted the game-ending pass. Brown has early Day 3 potential.

Buffalo

Anthony Johnson, WR

Johnson currently occupies the No. 30 overall spot in my prospect rankings, and he's the No. 7 wide receiver. Yes, I think that highly of this wideout class. At 6-2 and 215 pounds, Johnson has above-average speed down the field and outstanding contact balance in yards-after-the-catch situations. His contested-catch ability is his greatest strength, as he tracks the football downfield better than any receiver in the country. He and Brown will make for a compelling WR-CB matchup in this bowl game.

Tyree Jackson, QB

No one's quite sure what Jackson will do on the early-declaration front, as he does have another year of eligibility and cooled off down the stretch after a ridiculous start to the season in which he threw 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions. At 6-7 and 245 pounds with plus athleticism and a big arm, Jackson has been on the radar of scouts for a while. He's raw when it comes to reading and reacting to complex coverages and staying patient inside the pocket. If he declares for the 2019 Draft, he'll likely land on Day 2 or very early on Day 3. If he stays at Buffalo for his redshirt senior season and builds on what he did during his MAC Offensive Player of the Year season in 2018, he'll get serious first-round consideration.

Khalil Hodge, LB

Hodge has been an absolute tackling machine during his time with the Bulls. He'll head into this bowl game with 414 career tackles to his name in just three seasons, and he's notched at least six tackles for loss in each of his campaigns. Hodge may not be the fastest linebacker from sideline to sideline, but he's very fast recognizing plays and has the advanced ability to shed blocks en route to the ball-carrier. He's a gifted athlete too and is able to make an occasional big play when sinking in zone coverage.