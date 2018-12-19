Independence Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Temple vs. Duke bowl game

Daniel Jones is going to be a hot name among scouts over the next few months, and with good reason. He's a big, three-year starter who learned from David Cutcliffe, the coach who was Peyton Manning's offensive coordinator at Tennessee and Eli Manning's head coach at Ole Miss.

The Duke quarterback is the premier draft prospect in this year's Independence Bowl, and he'll have to be extra careful on throws toward Temple's standout corner, Rock Ya-Sin.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Temple

Rock Ya-Sin, CB

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound outside cornerback snagged two interceptions and defended 12 other passes in 2018. Ya-Sin's measureables suggest he's a fluid-hipped defensive back, and he most certainly is. Teams will like the smoothness in his movements at his height, and he clearly has upper-echelon ball skills. He plays with a lot of aggression, too, even in run support. Don't be surprised when the Owl standout hears his named called early on Day Three of the draft.

Duke

Daniel Jones, QB

At 6-5 with a quick release and years spent under Cutcliffe's tutelage, it should come as no surprise there's plenty of buzz around Jones in NFL circles. After a hot start to 2018 -- eight touchdowns, two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3 in his first four contests -- the tall pocket passer cooled considerably down the stretch, as his frantic, occasionally reckless style while under pressure reared its ugly head often. Jones finished the regular season with 17 touchdowns, seven picks, and a completion percentage just under 60. He throws with good rhythm and accuracy underneath, but his downfield accuracy waned as the year progressed. Jones is athletic enough to be utilized on a few designed runs each game but wasn't consistent managing the pocket. He has a good chance to land in the second round.

Joe Giles-Harris, LB

Giles-Harris suffered an MCL injury in early November, and right now, we aren't quite sure if he'll play in the bowl game. A chiseled 6-2 and 240 pounds with impressive run-stopping ability but a lack of straight-line speed, the Duke defender projects to an inside linebacker spot in a 3-4 base at the NFL level. He made 81 tackles and had seven tackles for loss in nine games this season for the Blue Devils. In 2017, Giles-Harris led the team with 125 tackles and 16 tackles for loss.