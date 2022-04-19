Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.65 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Javon Hargrave

Strengths:

Davis is a twitched-up interior defensive lineman who can also line up as a 4i or 5 technique. He has lateral mobility and sideline-to-sideline skills to run down the ball carrier, but also the quickness to shoot gaps with regularly. He has active hands at snap, consistently uses them well to win early in rep, and has a high-motor that won't allow him to give up on a play if he gets stymied off the snap. Davis is incredibly disruptive and it's hard to find examples of him not winning the rep.

Weaknesses:

He had surgery to repair a torn ACL last November, and has only played in five games the last two seasons after opting out in 2020 because of COVID. There aren't a lot of holes in Davis' game, he just needs to stay healthy.

Accolades: