Los Angeles Chargers mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, picks, big board, team needs, multiple options for every selection

Teams that have been active stockpiling or trading away picks have anywhere from four to 12 picks in the draft. The Chargers aren't one of those active teams, owning all of their original selections and nothing more. Their spot near the end of the first round could afford them the opportunity to land help on the offensive line, but defensive tackles and cornerbacks are also certainly in play as well.

Below, you can check out which picks the Chargers currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso.

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 28

2 60

3 91

4 130

5 166

6 200

7 242



Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 4.6 8.6 4.6 15.0 1.2 21.6 13.0 4.3

Needs: INT DL

Pressing: N/A

The Chargers retained Brandon Mebane but they let Darius Philon leave, so they don't have a long-term answer in the middle of the defense between bookends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. That's really the only area of this team that could be considered close to a weakness, as the Chargers have one of the deepest rosters in football. Christian Wilkins, Dre'Mont Jones, and Jeffery Simmons are among the players being mocked to L.A.

War room big board

The Chargers are a bit tricky to figure out, as they could either take advantage of the solid group of defensive tackles that should be available at the end of Round 1, or go with one of the top corners in the draft, or even grab a plug-and-play right tackle or guard to improve the blocking in front of Philip Rivers. Here's how I'd project the Chargers' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

OT Andre Dillard, Washington State DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State OT Kaleb McGary, Washington CB Greedy Williams, LSU

CB Byron Murphy, Washington DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina QB Daniel Jones, Duke

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

When you're mock drafting for the Chargers, there's no need to brainstorm any trade scenarios. In each of the last two years, they've methodically made one pick per round when it was their turn. Last year my seven-round mock predicted they would hold to form. No reason to change it up this year, as the team kicks off its draft with an ascending tackle prospect whose great combine gives him a great chance at being the first offensive lineman off the board once you get past the normal top tier of players expected to go in the top 20. McGary is an immediate starter at right tackle, or the Chargers could choose to move him inside and help solidify the interior.

While the value at defensive tackle would be solid at No. 28, getting Jones at No. 60 could be an absolute steal. He's a penetrating force on the interior who will give the team's pass rush another dimension while addressing a clear position of need. In the third round, the Chargers add another piece to a linebacker corps that needed overhauling this offseason. Pratt has the ability to develop into a starter at outside linebacker.

Boyd is a bit of a wild card at corner but one who has the speed and strength to succeed. He could also be an option as a safety down the road. Haynes has been a bit undersold in the predraft process but I think he emerges as a starter at guard eventually. Lodge has been overshadowed by his Ole Miss counterparts but he has the potential to be a contributor at the NFL level. Stick makes for a nice developmental prospect who has a chance to stick as a backup.

Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 G Chris Lindstrom, Boston College

QB Drew Lock, Missouri Round 2 LB Mack Wilson, Alabama

OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia Round 3 OT David Edwards, Wisconsin

DT Daylon Mack, Texas A&M Round 4 CB Michael Jackson, Miami

WR Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech Round 5 DL Cortez Broughton, Cincinnati

CB Derrick Baity, Kentucky Round 6 WR Keelan Doss, UC Davis

RB Dexter Williams, Notre Dame Round 7 QB Easton Stick, North Dakota State

OT William Sweet, North Carolina

