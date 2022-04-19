Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 71.95 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Spencer Brown
Strengths:
Tall, incredibly long tackle. Movement skills are above-average and he's decently well balanced when blocking for the run game or pass protecting. Has the lateral quicks to get to a down block before flying back to the outside to chip an outside rusher. Does a great job of continuing to move his feet while engaged. Not very susceptible to inside moves. Very capable in a ZBS and has a nasty demeanor on the field. Upside is absolutely there.
Weaknesses:
Absolutely has add weight to his frame to live on the edge in the NFL. Some of his losses are due to lack of power.
Accolades:
- 2021: HERO Sports FCS All-America second team
- NFL Scouting Combine invitee