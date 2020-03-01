NFL combine 2020 results: Isaiah Simmons speeds ahead of competition as top linebackers show off

INDIANAPOLIS -- The 2020 NFL Draft linebacker class is looking stronger by the day. Clemson's Isaiah Simmons is every bit as special as expected while LSU's Patrick Queen and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray solidified their stance as top prospects before bowing out due to hamstring injuries.

Who impressed? Who disappointed? We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's on-field workouts. Here are our takeaways from the linebackers.

Linebacker measurements and drills

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN 40-YARD VERTICAL BROAD 3-CONE Joe Bachie 6-1 230 31 5/8" 76 7/8" 4.67 33.5" 119"

Markus Bailey 6-0 1/8 235 31 4/8" 76 2/8" -- -- --

Zack Baun 6-2 3/8 238 32 6/8" 78 2/8" 4.65 32.5" 115"

Francis Bernard 6-0 3/8 234 31 7/8" 77 2/8" 4.81 32.5" 120"

Daniel Bituli 6-0 5/8 246 34 3/8" 83 3/8" 4.84 32" 121"

Shaun Bradley 6-0 5/8 235 31 6/8" 74 3/8" 4.51 32.5" 121"

Jordan Brooks 6-0 240 32 7/8" 79 3/8" 4.54 -- --

Cameron Brown 6-5 2/8 233 34 78 7/8" 4.72 35.5" 123"

K'Lavon Chaisson 6-3 254 32 2/8" 79 2/8" -- -- --

Nick Coe 6-4 5/8 280 33 6/8" 80 6/8" 4.89 29" 116"

Carter Coughlin 6-3 1/8 236 31 3/8" 76 7/8" 4.57 36" 126"

Akeem Davis-Gaither 6-1 4/8 224 31 1/8" 75 1/8" -- -- --

Michael Divinity 6-1 5/8 242 33 5/8" 80" 4.85

31" 115"

Troy Dye 6-3 2/8 231 32 2/8" 78" -- -- --

Tipa Galeai 6-4 5/8 235 33 5/8" 81" -- -- --

Cale Garrett 6-1 6/8 234 32 1/8" 75 2/8" 4.92 32" 124"

Willie Gay Jr. 6-1 1/8 243 32 5/8" 77 7/8" 4.46 39.5" 136"

Scoota Harris 5-11 5/8 234 31 3/8" 75 7/8" 4.69 33" 111"

Malik Harrison 6-2 5/8 247 32 6/8" 79 3/8" 4.66 36" 122"

Khaleke Hudson 5-11 224 29 3/8" 72 5/8" 4.56 33" 120"

Anfernee Jennings 6-2 1/8 256 32 7/8" 79 4/8" -- -- --

Clay Johnston 6-1 227 30 4/8" 73 2/8" -- -- --

Azur Kamara 6-3 2/8 245 35 2/8" 82 5/8" 4.59 28" 121"

Terrell Lewis 6-5 2/8 262 33 7/8"

83 3/8" -- 37" 124"

Jordan Mack 6-2 6/8 241 31 2/8" 75 5/8" -- -- --

Kamal Martin 6-2 7/8 240 34" 81" -- -- --

Kenneth Murray 6-2 4/8 241 32 6/8" 80" 4.52 38" 129"

Dante Olson 6-2 3/8 237 32 3/8" 76 3/8" 4.88 42" 124"

Jacob Phillips 6-3 229 32 3/8" 78 2/8" 4.66 39" 126"

Michael Pinckney 5-11 1/8 235 32 3/8" 77 2/8" -- -- --

Shaquille Quarterman 6-0 4/8

234 31 5/8" 75 1/8" 4.74 31" 120"

Patrick Queen 6-0 2/8 229 31 5/8" 76 7/8" 4.50 35" 125"

Chapelle Russell 6-2 236 32 3/8" 76" 4.69 35" 121"

Isaiah Simmons 6-3 5/8 238 33 3/8" 81 7/8" 4.39 39" 132"

Justin Strnad 6-3 3/8 238 31 6/8" 78" 4.74 29" 113"

Darrell Taylor 6-3 5/8 267 33" 80" -- -- --

Davion Taylor 6-0 4/8 228 32 1/8" 76 6/8" 4.49 35" 127"

Casey Toohill 6-4 3/8 250 33 4/8" 79 5/8" 4.62 39" 126"

Josh Uche 6-1 2/8 245 33 5/8" 80" -- -- --

Mykal Walker 6-3 230 32 4/8" 79 7/8" 4.65 33" 122"

Curtis Weaver 6-2 3/8 265 32 3/8" 78 1/8" -- 32.5" 116"

Evan Weaver 6-2 1/8 237 31 5/8" 77 1/8" 4.76 32" 117"

Logan Wilson 6-2 1/8

241 32 3/8" 76 5/8" 4.63 32" 121"

David Woodward 6-1 6/8 230 31 5/8" 75 5/8" 4.79 33.5" 114"



LB winners

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson. Simmons could not be left off this list. He ran a blazing 4.39 second 40-yard dash and led the group in the broad jump as well. Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen would be on the winners list as well had they not been held out of on-field drills after coming up limping running the 40-yard dash.

Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State. Gay ran really well and then looked comfortable in the movement drills. The Bulldog could rise up the board.

Shaun Bradley, Temple. The Owls had a stacked front seven this season. Bradley was fantastic in the on-field portion of the workouts after running two really fast 40-yard dash times.

Azur Kamara, Kansas. Kamara is a long looking player that ran a fast 40-yard dash time and then looked fluid in the movement drills. He is a bit raw as a player but there are some qualities that teams could build upon.

LB losers

Francis Bernard, Utah. Bernard should not be running that slow in the 40-yard dash. He is a smaller, move linebacker. His pro day will be important for him to change the narrative.

Michael Divinity, LSU. Divinity can not afford to run a 4.85 in the 40-yard dash after all the questions surrounding his circumstances this season. The Tiger linebacker will need to show a better time at his pro day.

Cale Garrett, Missouri. Garrett is on the smaller side at 234 pounds yet ran a slower 40-yard dash than Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs; that should not be happening.

David Woodward, Utah State. Woodward is a smart player that gets off blocks really well. However, teams will find it difficult to look passed his below average 40-yard dash time.