NFL combine 2020 results: Isaiah Simmons speeds ahead of competition as top linebackers show off
The top 2020 NFL Draft linebacker prospects lived up to the hype Saturday night
INDIANAPOLIS -- The 2020 NFL Draft linebacker class is looking stronger by the day. Clemson's Isaiah Simmons is every bit as special as expected while LSU's Patrick Queen and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray solidified their stance as top prospects before bowing out due to hamstring injuries.
Who impressed? Who disappointed? We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's on-field workouts. Here are our takeaways from the linebackers.
Linebacker measurements and drills
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|ARM LENGTH
|WINGSPAN
|40-YARD
|VERTICAL
|BROAD
|3-CONE
|Joe Bachie
|6-1
|230
|31 5/8"
|76 7/8"
|4.67
|33.5"
|119"
|
|Markus Bailey
|6-0 1/8
|235
|31 4/8"
|76 2/8"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Zack Baun
|6-2 3/8
|238
|32 6/8"
|78 2/8"
|4.65
|32.5"
|115"
|
|Francis Bernard
|6-0 3/8
|234
|31 7/8"
|77 2/8"
|4.81
|32.5"
|120"
|
|Daniel Bituli
|6-0 5/8
|246
|34 3/8"
|83 3/8"
|4.84
|32"
|121"
|
|Shaun Bradley
|6-0 5/8
|235
|31 6/8"
|74 3/8"
|4.51
|32.5"
|121"
|
|Jordan Brooks
|6-0
|240
|32 7/8"
|79 3/8"
|4.54
|--
|--
|
|Cameron Brown
|6-5 2/8
|233
|34
|78 7/8"
|4.72
|35.5"
|123"
|
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|6-3
|254
|32 2/8"
|79 2/8"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Nick Coe
|6-4 5/8
|280
|33 6/8"
|80 6/8"
|4.89
|29"
|116"
|
|Carter Coughlin
|6-3 1/8
|236
|31 3/8"
|76 7/8"
|4.57
|36"
|126"
|
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|6-1 4/8
|224
|31 1/8"
|75 1/8"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Michael Divinity
|6-1 5/8
|242
|33 5/8"
|80"
| 4.85
|31"
|115"
|
|Troy Dye
|6-3 2/8
|231
|32 2/8"
|78"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Tipa Galeai
|6-4 5/8
|235
|33 5/8"
|81"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Cale Garrett
|6-1 6/8
|234
|32 1/8"
|75 2/8"
|4.92
|32"
|124"
|
|Willie Gay Jr.
|6-1 1/8
|243
|32 5/8"
|77 7/8"
|4.46
|39.5"
|136"
|
|Scoota Harris
|5-11 5/8
|234
|31 3/8"
|75 7/8"
|4.69
|33"
|111"
|
|Malik Harrison
|6-2 5/8
|247
|32 6/8"
|79 3/8"
|4.66
|36"
|122"
|
|Khaleke Hudson
|5-11
|224
|29 3/8"
|72 5/8"
|4.56
|33"
|120"
|
|Anfernee Jennings
|6-2 1/8
|256
|32 7/8"
|79 4/8"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Clay Johnston
|6-1
|227
|30 4/8"
|73 2/8"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Azur Kamara
|6-3 2/8
|245
|35 2/8"
|82 5/8"
|4.59
|28"
|121"
|
|Terrell Lewis
|6-5 2/8
|262
| 33 7/8"
|83 3/8"
|--
|37"
|124"
|
|Jordan Mack
|6-2 6/8
|241
|31 2/8"
|75 5/8"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Kamal Martin
|6-2 7/8
|240
|34"
|81"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Kenneth Murray
|6-2 4/8
|241
|32 6/8"
|80"
|4.52
|38"
|129"
|
|Dante Olson
|6-2 3/8
|237
|32 3/8"
|76 3/8"
|4.88
|42"
|124"
|
|Jacob Phillips
|6-3
|229
|32 3/8"
|78 2/8"
|4.66
|39"
|126"
|
|Michael Pinckney
|5-11 1/8
|235
|32 3/8"
|77 2/8"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Shaquille Quarterman
| 6-0 4/8
|234
|31 5/8"
|75 1/8"
|4.74
|31"
|120"
|
|Patrick Queen
|6-0 2/8
|229
|31 5/8"
|76 7/8"
|4.50
|35"
|125"
|
|Chapelle Russell
|6-2
|236
|32 3/8"
|76"
|4.69
|35"
|121"
|
|Isaiah Simmons
|6-3 5/8
|238
|33 3/8"
|81 7/8"
|4.39
|39"
|132"
|
|Justin Strnad
|6-3 3/8
|238
|31 6/8"
|78"
|4.74
|29"
|113"
|
|Darrell Taylor
|6-3 5/8
|267
|33"
|80"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Davion Taylor
|6-0 4/8
|228
|32 1/8"
|76 6/8"
|4.49
|35"
|127"
|
|Casey Toohill
|6-4 3/8
|250
|33 4/8"
|79 5/8"
|4.62
|39"
|126"
|
|Josh Uche
|6-1 2/8
|245
|33 5/8"
|80"
|--
|--
|--
|
|Mykal Walker
|6-3
|230
|32 4/8"
|79 7/8"
|4.65
|33"
|122"
|
|Curtis Weaver
|6-2 3/8
|265
|32 3/8"
|78 1/8"
|--
|32.5"
|116"
|
|Evan Weaver
|6-2 1/8
|237
|31 5/8"
|77 1/8"
|4.76
|32"
|117"
|
|Logan Wilson
| 6-2 1/8
|241
|32 3/8"
|76 5/8"
|4.63
|32"
|121"
|
|David Woodward
|6-1 6/8
|230
|31 5/8"
|75 5/8"
|4.79
|33.5"
|114"
|
LB winners
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson. Simmons could not be left off this list. He ran a blazing 4.39 second 40-yard dash and led the group in the broad jump as well. Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen would be on the winners list as well had they not been held out of on-field drills after coming up limping running the 40-yard dash.
CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson joined Will Brinson from Indianapolis to break down combine week on the latest Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State. Gay ran really well and then looked comfortable in the movement drills. The Bulldog could rise up the board.
Shaun Bradley, Temple. The Owls had a stacked front seven this season. Bradley was fantastic in the on-field portion of the workouts after running two really fast 40-yard dash times.
Azur Kamara, Kansas. Kamara is a long looking player that ran a fast 40-yard dash time and then looked fluid in the movement drills. He is a bit raw as a player but there are some qualities that teams could build upon.
LB losers
Francis Bernard, Utah. Bernard should not be running that slow in the 40-yard dash. He is a smaller, move linebacker. His pro day will be important for him to change the narrative.
Michael Divinity, LSU. Divinity can not afford to run a 4.85 in the 40-yard dash after all the questions surrounding his circumstances this season. The Tiger linebacker will need to show a better time at his pro day.
Cale Garrett, Missouri. Garrett is on the smaller side at 234 pounds yet ran a slower 40-yard dash than Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs; that should not be happening.
David Woodward, Utah State. Woodward is a smart player that gets off blocks really well. However, teams will find it difficult to look passed his below average 40-yard dash time.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR prospect Shenault to have surgery
The receiver was limited to just the 40-yard dash due to the injury
-
NFL Combine live updates/results
Here's your one-stop shop for all the latest updates on the 2020 NFL Combine
-
Combine: Wirfs, Becton among OL winners
As a whole, the offensive line class performed outstandingly in the on-field workouts on Friday
-
RB workouts: Taylor, Akers impressive
NFL teams will find value at the running back position throughout the draft
-
Combine QBs: Love making good impression
The on-field drills are off and running in Indianapolis; here's a look at the QB winners and...
-
2020 Mock Draft: Redskins take Tua
The Redskins could shake up the entire draft in one fell swoop