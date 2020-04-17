NFL Draft 2020: Jets interested in offensive tackles, reportedly worked out several top prospects

The New York Jets currently have the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and there are several different directions in which they can go. Adam Gase and Co. could take a talented wideout to replace Robby Anderson, they could draft another talented defensive player to pair with Quinnen Williams or they could select someone to help keep quarterback Sam Darnold upright. According to a recent report, it looks like the Jets are seriously interested in taking an offensive tackle with their first pick.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Jets have chatted with several of the top offensive tackles in this year's class. Before COVID-19 shut down the outside world, the Jets had dinner with former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and put him through a private workout. They did the same with former Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, hosted former Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton on a top-30 visit and video chatted with Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

Despite missing three games with mono, Darnold was sacked 33 times in 2019. He was often forced into tough situations and had to hurry throws due to heavy pressure. Jets general manager Joe Douglas mentioned earlier this offseason that his goal was to improve the infrastructure around Darnold, which means there's a good chance New York will take an offensive player with its No. 11 overall pick.

"I promised I was going to do everything in my power to take care of Sam with protection and playmakers," Douglas said, via the Associated Press. "I think we still have a lot to do in both those regards moving forward. I think we've done our best to attack some of the issues we had in the past."

"I think there's a real shortage of quality offensive linemen in the National Football League, so we're going to try to do our best to get as many quality ones as we can because you can never have too many. We're going to try to keep it simple with guys that are smart, tough and versatile."

Three or even four offensive tackles could be selected in the top 10, however, so the Jets may not exactly have their pick of the litter. The Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns are set to pick before the Jets, and all three teams may be in the running for offensive tackles.