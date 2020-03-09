NFL Draft 2020: Tua Tagovailoa scheduled to begin full workouts after hip scans come back 'very good'

Tua Tagovailoa has been in recovery since suffering a dislocated hip that prematurely ended his season -- and college career -- this past November.

Less than four months since sustaining the injury, the touted NFL quarterback prospect is scheduled to begin full workouts on Monday, according to Joseph Goodman of AL.com. This seemingly comes after Tagovailoa had his fourth-month scans and, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, those results came back "very good with no concerns."

After taking in the NFL combine as a spectator, Tagovailoa is slated to participate in Alabama's March 24 pro day.

Despite the injury, Tagovailoa is still expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2020 draft. He is the second-highest rated quarterback in CBS Sports' prospect rankings, just behind reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow. Before his injury, Tagovailoa and Burrow were the clear Heisman trophy front-runners heading into their Nov. 9 meeting against one another in Tuscaloosa. And while a less than 100% Tagovailoa threw for more yards (410) and touchdowns (four), it was Burrow (who threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 64 yards) and the Tigers that came away with the victory. Tagovailoa suffered his hip injury the very next week, while Burrow went onto lead LSU to their first national championship in a dozen years.

While his draft projection took an initial dip immediately following his injury, Tagovailoa's quick and successful recovery has helped him re-gain his high draft stock. In their two most recent mock drafts, CBS Sports draft analysts Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso have projected Tagovailoa going to the Dolphins with the fifth overall pick in this year's draft. The Dolphins, if you remember, were being accused of "Tanking for Tua" after trading away several high profile players at the start of the 2019 season. And despite rebounding from a rough start to finish with a 5-11 record, Miami -- who is armed with three first round picks in next month's draft -- is still poised to take Tua, who completed 69.3 percent of his passes with 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions at Alabama.

Despite the expectation of him going to the Dolphins with the fifth overall pick, Tagovailoa's pro day workout should attract attention from just about every NFL team. One of those teams is the Bengals, who own the first overall pick and are expected to use it on Burrow. And while Burrow landing in Cincinnati is still the safe bet, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan recently confirmed that he will on hand to watch Tagovailoa's pro day workout. Callahan also confirmed that he will attend LSU's pro day on March 22 and Justin Herbert's pro day at Oregon on March 12.

"You have to do your homework on all those top guys," Callahan said of attending the pro days, via Geoff Hobson of the team's official website. "You don't know what's going to happen. You don't know what's going to unfold. Crazy stuff can happen in the draft. Say someone does offer you a bunch of picks. You have to have done enough homework to feel good about making that decision. You can't go into it set on doing just one thing."