NFL Draft 2020: The Bengals will attend Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert's pro days

Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. But there is some question with regard to which team will actually select him with that pick.

While the Bengals currently hold the first overall pick, they could certainly trade out of that pick if someone makes them the right offer and if they feel comfortable drafting another quarterback from this year's class. While the safe bet is still on the Bengals selecting Burrow with the first overall pick, it's anything from a sure thing.

Questions surrounding the Bengals' plans for the first overall pick may increase after Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan recently confirmed that he plans to attend the pro days of Burrow, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. While Burrow is expected to go off the board first, Tagovailoa and Herbert are also slated to be top-15 picks. In their recent mock drafts, CBS Sports draft analysts Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso both have Tua going to the Dolphins with the fifth overall pick and Herbert to the Colts with the 13th pick. Wilson and Trapasso also both have Jordan Love, whose draft hype received a significant boost following the combine, going to the Chargers with the sixth overall pick.

"You have to do your homework on all those top guys," Callahan said of attending the pro days, via Geoff Hobson of the team's official website. "You don't know what's going to happen. You don't know what's going to unfold. Crazy stuff can happen in the draft. Say someone does offer you a bunch of picks. You have to have done enough homework to feel good about making that decision. You can't go into it set on doing just one thing."

According to multiple reports, the Bengals' combine meeting with Burrow "went well." During his combine media session, Burrow ended speculation that he would not play in Cincinnati if the Bengals drafted him. The Bengals did not meet at the combine with Herbert, who they spent a significant amount of time with during the Senior Bowl.

"He can sling it, there's no question," Callahan said of Herbert. "He's done nothing to hurt himself here (at the combine)."

Callahan said that he's watched every snap of Burrow, Tua and Herbert from the 2019 season, a "couple of games" of Love and one game of Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, who is projected by CBS Sports as the sixth best quarterback in the draft. While nothing can be ruled out, based on Callahan's comments, it appears that the Bengals are significantly more prepared to select either Burrow, Tua or Hebert during next month's draft.

While what the Bengals will do with the No. 1 overall pick is still somewhat in question, it appears that Callahan and the team knows what they will do with the rest of their quarterback depth chart. It's been reported that the team will work to help orchestrate a trade with Andy Dalton, the team's starting quarterback for most of the previous decade before losing his starting job during the 2019 season. Callahan believes that Ryan Finley, the team's fourth round pick last season, is more than capable of backing up whoever the Bengals select in this year's draft.

"I don't think you need to sign a veteran because you have a young starter," Callahan said. "The right veteran mentor can be helpful, but I think if you've got a kid who is really mature and has the process down and we have a lot of really good coaches on our staff that can help that and have been around a lot of quarterbacks. I don't think it's make or break and we feel really good about Ryan Finley's trajectory. I'm encouraged by a lot of things I saw."