2020 NFL Mock Draft: Packers take combine star, Patriots land small-school sleeper, Browns trade up
Two of the most impressive combine efforts earn a pair of previously underrated prospects spots in the first round
Every year after the NFL combine, a handful of prospects are pushed into the first round thanks to stellar workouts, and a few drop into the second round after underwhelming performances. This mock draft was completed with that phenomenon specifically in mind.
The draft order is now set. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
The NFL combine is over, so who were the biggest winners and losers? Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to break it all down, size up the first post-combine mock draft and more. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
After two years of not really knowing what the team with the No. 1 pick would do in March, this year we do. The Bengals are picking Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Redskins are doing all the right things regarding this pick as it pertains to their supposed interest in Tua Tagovailoa. They should consider him. And they should make it seem like they really want him. In this mock though, they don't get a mammoth offer and pick the best defensive prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Okudah was the longest, largest cornerback at the combine and tested through the roof. Matt Patricia needs press man specialists for his defense to really cook. Easy decision.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Enviable position for the Giants here with Simmons and Tristan Wirfs on the board. After the release of Alec Ogletree, the Giants get the awesome playmaker the defense desperately needs.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Major developments at the combine drastically helped the Dolphins in their pursuit of simply staying put at No. 5 and picking Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Chargers new offensive coordinator has roots with Norv Turner, a head coach who was with Philip Rivers during the most aggressive stages of his career. With Love, the Chargers get their quarterback of the future who isn't afraid to let it rip from any platform.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
This very well could be Justin Herbert, but the Panthers, seemingly in rebuild mode, go with the super-athletic, super-strong Wirfs to be the long-term answer at left tackle during the Matt Rhule era.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Given Becton's insane athleticism at his size at the left tackle spot, he's a perfect fit in Kevin Stefanski's zone-blocking run scheme, and the Browns can't afford for him to go one pick ahead of them to the Jaguars. Cleveland only has to move No. 105 overall (fourth round) to move up two spots.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Given the Jaguars' propensity to pound the rock, Thomas's road-grading tendencies make him the guy for Jacksonville inside the top 10.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Nice little trade back for Arizona, and Jeudy falls right to them. Perfect. The offensive line needs to be considered after this, but Kyler Murray now has a young alpha-type at the receiver spot.
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
I do believe the Jets will be prioritizing offensive line this offseason, but with the top three off the board at this juncture, they are more than happy with Lamb for Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
This is too clean of a fit for the Raiders to pass up. Ruggs obviously has elite speed and is a twitchy mover with big hands that work well in contested-catch situations.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
This is probably the most mutually beneficial landing spot for Herbert in Round 1. He wouldn't have to start immediately and would find himself in an amazing situation behind Indianapolis' devastating offensive line, and he'd learn under Frank Reich.
Round 1 - Pick 14
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Chaisson has freaky traits on the outside and is still just 20 years old. He'll bring the juice Tampa could use around the corner to complement Shaq Barrett.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
While not a dire need, the Broncos do have limited depth on their defensive interior. Brown is an instant impact guy even if he doesn't have All-Pro type abilities as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Falcons have to get a little younger in their cornerback room, and Henderson showed off blazing speed at the combine to go along with high-end mirroring skills.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Don't freak, Cowboys fans. The draft is longer than one round, and the cornerback group has plenty of solid options in that range. Kinlaw is simply too disruptive to pass on here.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
This would be the logical pick for Miami after going Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall. Wills protected Tua's blindside at Alabama and demonstrated springy athleticism for the position at the combine.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Raiders address a major issue on the defense with one of the best linebackers in this draft class. Murray flies all over the field and flashed his speed with a 4.52 40 in Indy.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Fulton aced his combine and measured in bigger than many expected. Even if he's not a towering outside cornerback, he has elite mirroring and click-and-close abilities and fared well over the past two years in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Eagles won't let the bad season from J.J. Arcega-Whiteside stop them from picking a big, ball-skills specialist in Higgins. The Clemson star has more speed and yards-after-the-catch ability anyway.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Same pick as a week ago. Weaver tested as one of the best athletes -- who actually participated -- at the edge position at the combine, and adds much-needed youth and pass-rush capabilities to the outside of Buffalo's defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Bill Belichick sees a hybrid of Jamie Collins and Patrick Chung in the imposing, ultra-athletic Dugger.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Saints stay local and add a downfield element to their receiver group with Jefferson, who's fresh off a 4.43 in the 40 at the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
The Vikings upgrade the left tackle position with Jones, who really cleaned up his footwork in 2019 and has the combination of nastiness, balance, and athleticism to thrive at that vital position in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 26
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Dolphins are perfectly fine ending Epenesa's slide -- precipitated by the combine -- here. He's NFL strong with defensive end/defensive tackle versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Seahawks are enamored with high-caliber athletes, and they finally address the offensive line early with Cleveland, the ultra-athletic pass-blocking specialist here.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Gross-Matos has his best football in front of him, as evidenced by his steadily improving game at the collegiate level, and a huge frame that could still take on more weight. He'd give Baltimore a nice partner for Matthew Judon on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Mims had the best combine of all the receivers, and that comes after a dazzling Senior Bowl week and three productive seasons at Baylor. Aaron Rodgers rejoices.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
The Colts have tons of draft ammo, and the 49ers will desperately be trying to trade back. Supply, meet demand. Reagor and Parris Campbell will be fun, blazing fast options in Reich's system for many years.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
With the amount of cornerbacks the Chiefs could lose in free agency, that position has to be addressed here. Igbinoghene has only been playing corner for two years but has freaky change-of-direction skills, great size, and high-end long speed.
