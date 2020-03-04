2020 NFL Mock Draft: Packers take combine star, Patriots land small-school sleeper, Browns trade up

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st After two years of not really knowing what the team with the No. 1 pick would do in March, this year we do. The Bengals are picking Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins are doing all the right things regarding this pick as it pertains to their supposed interest in Tua Tagovailoa. They should consider him. And they should make it seem like they really want him. In this mock though, they don't get a mammoth offer and pick the best defensive prospect in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Okudah was the longest, largest cornerback at the combine and tested through the roof. Matt Patricia needs press man specialists for his defense to really cook. Easy decision.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Enviable position for the Giants here with Simmons and Tristan Wirfs on the board. After the release of Alec Ogletree, the Giants get the awesome playmaker the defense desperately needs.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Major developments at the combine drastically helped the Dolphins in their pursuit of simply staying put at No. 5 and picking Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers new offensive coordinator has roots with Norv Turner, a head coach who was with Philip Rivers during the most aggressive stages of his career. With Love, the Chargers get their quarterback of the future who isn't afraid to let it rip from any platform.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd This very well could be Justin Herbert, but the Panthers, seemingly in rebuild mode, go with the super-athletic, super-strong Wirfs to be the long-term answer at left tackle during the Matt Rhule era.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 8 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Given Becton's insane athleticism at his size at the left tackle spot, he's a perfect fit in Kevin Stefanski's zone-blocking run scheme, and the Browns can't afford for him to go one pick ahead of them to the Jaguars. Cleveland only has to move No. 105 overall (fourth round) to move up two spots.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Given the Jaguars' propensity to pound the rock, Thomas's road-grading tendencies make him the guy for Jacksonville inside the top 10.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 10 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Nice little trade back for Arizona, and Jeudy falls right to them. Perfect. The offensive line needs to be considered after this, but Kyler Murray now has a young alpha-type at the receiver spot.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st I do believe the Jets will be prioritizing offensive line this offseason, but with the top three off the board at this juncture, they are more than happy with Lamb for Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd This is too clean of a fit for the Raiders to pass up. Ruggs obviously has elite speed and is a twitchy mover with big hands that work well in contested-catch situations.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd This is probably the most mutually beneficial landing spot for Herbert in Round 1. He wouldn't have to start immediately and would find himself in an amazing situation behind Indianapolis' devastating offensive line, and he'd learn under Frank Reich.

Round 1 - Pick 14 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Chaisson has freaky traits on the outside and is still just 20 years old. He'll bring the juice Tampa could use around the corner to complement Shaq Barrett.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st While not a dire need, the Broncos do have limited depth on their defensive interior. Brown is an instant impact guy even if he doesn't have All-Pro type abilities as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 16 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Falcons have to get a little younger in their cornerback room, and Henderson showed off blazing speed at the combine to go along with high-end mirroring skills.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Don't freak, Cowboys fans. The draft is longer than one round, and the cornerback group has plenty of solid options in that range. Kinlaw is simply too disruptive to pass on here.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st This would be the logical pick for Miami after going Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall. Wills protected Tua's blindside at Alabama and demonstrated springy athleticism for the position at the combine.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders address a major issue on the defense with one of the best linebackers in this draft class. Murray flies all over the field and flashed his speed with a 4.52 40 in Indy.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton aced his combine and measured in bigger than many expected. Even if he's not a towering outside cornerback, he has elite mirroring and click-and-close abilities and fared well over the past two years in the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles won't let the bad season from J.J. Arcega-Whiteside stop them from picking a big, ball-skills specialist in Higgins. The Clemson star has more speed and yards-after-the-catch ability anyway.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Same pick as a week ago. Weaver tested as one of the best athletes -- who actually participated -- at the edge position at the combine, and adds much-needed youth and pass-rush capabilities to the outside of Buffalo's defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kyle Dugger S Lenoir-Rhyne • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 6th Bill Belichick sees a hybrid of Jamie Collins and Patrick Chung in the imposing, ultra-athletic Dugger.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th The Saints stay local and add a downfield element to their receiver group with Jefferson, who's fresh off a 4.43 in the 40 at the combine.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The Vikings upgrade the left tackle position with Jones, who really cleaned up his footwork in 2019 and has the combination of nastiness, balance, and athleticism to thrive at that vital position in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 26 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins are perfectly fine ending Epenesa's slide -- precipitated by the combine -- here. He's NFL strong with defensive end/defensive tackle versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 98th POSITION RNK 20th The Seahawks are enamored with high-caliber athletes, and they finally address the offensive line early with Cleveland, the ultra-athletic pass-blocking specialist here.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Gross-Matos has his best football in front of him, as evidenced by his steadily improving game at the collegiate level, and a huge frame that could still take on more weight. He'd give Baltimore a nice partner for Matthew Judon on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th Keep going back to this prospect-team pairing because Baun would add versatility Mike Vrabel would likely love, and he is an accomplished, bendy edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 10th Mims had the best combine of all the receivers, and that comes after a dazzling Senior Bowl week and three productive seasons at Baylor. Aaron Rodgers rejoices.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th The Colts have tons of draft ammo, and the 49ers will desperately be trying to trade back. Supply, meet demand. Reagor and Parris Campbell will be fun, blazing fast options in Reich's system for many years.