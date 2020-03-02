2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jordan Love leapfrogs Justin Herbert; Isaiah Simmons skyrockets up board

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow made it clear at the combine that he would play for the Bengals. That should end the speculation ... though we imagine it won't.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Unless the Redskins get blown away by a trade offer, they're taking Chase Young, who will have a Nick Bosa-type impact as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Isaiah Simmons told us at the combine that his versatility is what makes him so special, and it's hard to argue. He patterns his game after Tyrann Mathieu and Von Miller, though he also reminds us of Derwin James. Whatever player comp you use, the Lions' defense is vastly improved with him on it.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Turns out, Tristan Wirfs is somehow more athletic than any of us thought; at the combine he ran a 4.85, had a vertical of 36.5 inches, and oh by the way, he's one of the best players in this draft class. As an O-lineman, he can play either tackle position, and even kick inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Will Tua be healthy enough before the draft to prove that he can hold up at the next level? That's the biggest question of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the answer is yes, the Dolphins will have to trade up to get him. If the answer is no, Tua could fall and Miami would need a Plan B for their QB situation.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Jordan Love has had a good draft season, which is precisely what he needed after a forgettable 2019 campaign for the Aggies. Love's measurables are off the charts and it's not a stretch to think that some teams will like him more than Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Okudah might've been the most confident person in Indy last week -- and he has the tape to back it up. He's a top-5 talent who gets pushed down the board by a run on QBs, and the Panthers land one of the best players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Cards need to beef up the O-line, but it's hard to pass up on Brown here, even if he didn't test particularly well at the combine. He's still the best defensive tackle in this draft class -- and one of the best players overall -- and he would upgrade a unit that wasn't even replacement level a season ago. Plus, 31-year-old Corey Peters, who led the unit with 805 snaps, has just one more year left on his deal.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Kinlaw dominated the Senior Bowl back in January and his athleticism, power and speed make him the best pass-rushing interior lineman in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Baker Mayfield can't spend Sundays running for his life; the Browns' O-line is an obvious area of need and Jedrick Willis is an obvious solution that problem. He hoped to run a sub-5.0 at the combine (Willis finished with a still-impressive 5.05) though he admitted to us that running that time was mostly for bragging rights. The man is a terror in the run game and will only continue to get better in pass protection.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Typically when you talk about freak athletes at the top of the draft, you're referring to cornerbacks, edge rushers and wideouts. We're 11 picks in and arguably the most athletic group so far is the three offensive linemen. Mekhi Becton is a mammoth of a man -- 6-foot-7, 364 pounds -- who also ran a mind-boggling 5.1 40-time. He's as light on his feet as someone 150 pounds lighter, and he told us in Indy that he can two-hand reverse dunk with no problem. Watching him move in space, we have no trouble believing him.

Round 1 - Pick 12 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd K'Lavon Chaisson might be only 254 pounds but he plays with such strength and leverage that he frequently marches offensive tackles that outweigh him by 50 pounds into the quarterback's lap. He needs to play with more consistency, but that will come with experience.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Herbert, like Love, has helped himself during the Senior Bowl and the combine, but if a team views Love as having more upside, Herbert could still be on the board here. Jacoby Brissett has one year left on his deal, and even if the Colts go after Philip Rivers, sitting for a year could be best-case scenario for Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Thomas is the fourth offensive linemen off the board, and he's the fourth offensive linemen to help himself with a strong combine performance. In Tampa Bay, he solidifies an offensive line that ranked in the bottom third in both pass protection and run blocking, according to Football Outsiders.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd This seems nuts -- the first wideout doesn't come off the board until the middle of Round 1 -- but this WR draft class is so incredibly deep that teams are addressing other needs early. Either way, this is great news for Drew Lock and the Broncos, who land the best route runner in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 16 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Falcons secondary is young, but they have to get better to compete in the NFC South; the unit was 25th against the pass, according to Football Outsiders. CJ Henderson is a long, cover corner who blazed a 4.39 at the combine, and he has the ability to lock down the opponent's best receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys could target a safety here -- and Xavier McKinney makes a ton of sense -- but if Lamb is on the board, even if Amari Cooper returns, Jerry Jones will think long and hard about grabbing him.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Jones had an outstanding season for the Cougars, an even better Senior Bowl week, and only helped himself at the combine too. And he has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL. In Miami, he'd be part of a rebuilding effort that would begin with protecting the new face of the franchise, Tua Tagovailoa.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, we know, Henry Ruggs is still on the board. But GM Mike Mayock talked during the combine about how hard it is to predict how WRs will translate to the next level. Meanwhile, the Raiders very quietly had one of the best rookie draft classes last season and they'll look to build on that this spring. Queen flashed early and often during the national title game and those 60 minutes of football served as a microcosm of his 2019 season.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd D.J. Hayden was the Jags' most consistent cornerback, and the only one above replacement level, according to PFF. Jacksonville won't replace Jalen Ramsey with one player, but Diggs would be a step in the right direction. Stefon's brother and a former wide receiver, Trevon is a big, physical player who can stand up against the NFL's best route runners. He'd fit right into Jacksonville's secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs *only* managed a 4.27 40-time at the combine. This isn't why he "falls" to 21st here, but again, he's a victim of a run on other players and positions with not nearly the depth. But this is great news for the Eagles, who need help on defense but will find it hard to pass on Ruggs here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Gross-Matos is a high-upside edge rusher who has yet to scratch the surface on his potential. The Bills have needs at WR too, and they just missed out on Ruggs, but the class is so deep that they can find weapons later in the draft. Also: Jerry Hughes is 31, Shaq Lawson's contract is up and Trent Murphy's contract is set to expire after next season.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Devin McCourty had five interceptions last season, but he's also set to hit free agency in a few weeks. Even if the Pats bring back the 32-year-old, McKinney would be a natural fit to eventually move into the starting role. A versatile playmaker at Alabama, McKinney can line up just about anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Jefferson told us at the combine that he would surprise a lot of people with his speed and he went out and ran 4.43. At 6-1, 200 pounds, he dominated from the slot last season for the Tigers, but he can also play outside. Wherever he lines up, Jefferson would make New Orleans' offense even more potent.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Linval Joseph was the Vikings' best defensive linemen but the unit ranked 30th against the run, according to Football Outsiders. Blacklock, meanwhile, is an explosive player with a great mix of power, quickness and strength. He requires -- and routinely beats -- double teams and is extremely disruptive along the line of scrimmage.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Raekwon McMillan and Sam Eguavoen both have one year left on their current deals and Jerome Baker's contract expires in two years. None rated better than average, according to Pro Football Focus' grades, and Murray, who has sideline-to-sideline speed and can take over games in the middle of the field, would give the Dolphins a much needed playmaker on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Gallimore is a fireplug with a non-stop motor who excels against both the run and the pass. The Seahawks, who have a history of bucking convention in Round 1, also have needs along the defensive line after the unit ranked 21st against the run and 30th in pass rushing last season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th The Ravens have needs at edge rusher and linebacker and Baun fills both needs (even if Matt Judon returns -- and the expectation is that he will be franchised). Baun weighed 238 pounds at the combine, which means he may be better suited for weakside linebacker at the next level. Wherever he lines up, Baun is a playmaker; he had 11.5 sacks and 55 QB pressures in 2019. This sounds like someone Wink Martindale can work with.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 11th No one was talking about Igbinoghene in December, but he landed on radars during Shrine Bowl week and he continues his ascent up draft boards now. He may not go this high in late April, but he's a proven cover corner playing in the nation's toughest conference who is also a rock in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Aiyuk didn't play in the Senior Bowl because of an injury, and his 4.5 40-time in Indy doesn't change that fact that he plays much faster. Aiyuk has just one year of productivity but he's a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball -- and he's only going to get better. Added bonus: He's dangerous in the return game too.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 7th Jackson is more athlete than polished left tackle at this point in his career, but that athleticism will serve him well in San Francisco's offense. Plus, he can spend a year behind 35-year-old Joe Staley, whose contract expires after the 2021 season.