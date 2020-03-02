2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jordan Love leapfrogs Justin Herbert; Isaiah Simmons skyrockets up board
The 2020 NFL combine is over and our latest mock draft reflects as much, including a shakeup for the No. 3 QB spot
We've reached another milestone in the predraft process: The 2020 NFL combine is now in the books and, fair or not, how players performed in Indianapolis last week will impact their draft status. Our latest mock draft -- unofficially, we think this is version No. 26, dating back to September -- reflects as much.
As has been the case for much of this process, four quarterbacks go in Round 1, though the order has changed this week. We also see offensive and defensive linemen pushed up the board, which causes some of the best skill position players to drop to later in the round.
Alright, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Joe Burrow made it clear at the combine that he would play for the Bengals. That should end the speculation ... though we imagine it won't.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Unless the Redskins get blown away by a trade offer, they're taking Chase Young, who will have a Nick Bosa-type impact as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Isaiah Simmons told us at the combine that his versatility is what makes him so special, and it's hard to argue. He patterns his game after Tyrann Mathieu and Von Miller, though he also reminds us of Derwin James. Whatever player comp you use, the Lions' defense is vastly improved with him on it.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Turns out, Tristan Wirfs is somehow more athletic than any of us thought; at the combine he ran a 4.85, had a vertical of 36.5 inches, and oh by the way, he's one of the best players in this draft class. As an O-lineman, he can play either tackle position, and even kick inside to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Will Tua be healthy enough before the draft to prove that he can hold up at the next level? That's the biggest question of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the answer is yes, the Dolphins will have to trade up to get him. If the answer is no, Tua could fall and Miami would need a Plan B for their QB situation.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Jordan Love has had a good draft season, which is precisely what he needed after a forgettable 2019 campaign for the Aggies. Love's measurables are off the charts and it's not a stretch to think that some teams will like him more than Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Okudah might've been the most confident person in Indy last week -- and he has the tape to back it up. He's a top-5 talent who gets pushed down the board by a run on QBs, and the Panthers land one of the best players in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
The Cards need to beef up the O-line, but it's hard to pass up on Brown here, even if he didn't test particularly well at the combine. He's still the best defensive tackle in this draft class -- and one of the best players overall -- and he would upgrade a unit that wasn't even replacement level a season ago. Plus, 31-year-old Corey Peters, who led the unit with 805 snaps, has just one more year left on his deal.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Kinlaw dominated the Senior Bowl back in January and his athleticism, power and speed make him the best pass-rushing interior lineman in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Baker Mayfield can't spend Sundays running for his life; the Browns' O-line is an obvious area of need and Jedrick Willis is an obvious solution that problem. He hoped to run a sub-5.0 at the combine (Willis finished with a still-impressive 5.05) though he admitted to us that running that time was mostly for bragging rights. The man is a terror in the run game and will only continue to get better in pass protection.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Typically when you talk about freak athletes at the top of the draft, you're referring to cornerbacks, edge rushers and wideouts. We're 11 picks in and arguably the most athletic group so far is the three offensive linemen. Mekhi Becton is a mammoth of a man -- 6-foot-7, 364 pounds -- who also ran a mind-boggling 5.1 40-time. He's as light on his feet as someone 150 pounds lighter, and he told us in Indy that he can two-hand reverse dunk with no problem. Watching him move in space, we have no trouble believing him.
Round 1 - Pick 12
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
K'Lavon Chaisson might be only 254 pounds but he plays with such strength and leverage that he frequently marches offensive tackles that outweigh him by 50 pounds into the quarterback's lap. He needs to play with more consistency, but that will come with experience.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Herbert, like Love, has helped himself during the Senior Bowl and the combine, but if a team views Love as having more upside, Herbert could still be on the board here. Jacoby Brissett has one year left on his deal, and even if the Colts go after Philip Rivers, sitting for a year could be best-case scenario for Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Thomas is the fourth offensive linemen off the board, and he's the fourth offensive linemen to help himself with a strong combine performance. In Tampa Bay, he solidifies an offensive line that ranked in the bottom third in both pass protection and run blocking, according to Football Outsiders.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
This seems nuts -- the first wideout doesn't come off the board until the middle of Round 1 -- but this WR draft class is so incredibly deep that teams are addressing other needs early. Either way, this is great news for Drew Lock and the Broncos, who land the best route runner in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Falcons secondary is young, but they have to get better to compete in the NFC South; the unit was 25th against the pass, according to Football Outsiders. CJ Henderson is a long, cover corner who blazed a 4.39 at the combine, and he has the ability to lock down the opponent's best receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Cowboys could target a safety here -- and Xavier McKinney makes a ton of sense -- but if Lamb is on the board, even if Amari Cooper returns, Jerry Jones will think long and hard about grabbing him.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Jones had an outstanding season for the Cougars, an even better Senior Bowl week, and only helped himself at the combine too. And he has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL. In Miami, he'd be part of a rebuilding effort that would begin with protecting the new face of the franchise, Tua Tagovailoa.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Yes, we know, Henry Ruggs is still on the board. But GM Mike Mayock talked during the combine about how hard it is to predict how WRs will translate to the next level. Meanwhile, the Raiders very quietly had one of the best rookie draft classes last season and they'll look to build on that this spring. Queen flashed early and often during the national title game and those 60 minutes of football served as a microcosm of his 2019 season.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
D.J. Hayden was the Jags' most consistent cornerback, and the only one above replacement level, according to PFF. Jacksonville won't replace Jalen Ramsey with one player, but Diggs would be a step in the right direction. Stefon's brother and a former wide receiver, Trevon is a big, physical player who can stand up against the NFL's best route runners. He'd fit right into Jacksonville's secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Ruggs *only* managed a 4.27 40-time at the combine. This isn't why he "falls" to 21st here, but again, he's a victim of a run on other players and positions with not nearly the depth. But this is great news for the Eagles, who need help on defense but will find it hard to pass on Ruggs here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Gross-Matos is a high-upside edge rusher who has yet to scratch the surface on his potential. The Bills have needs at WR too, and they just missed out on Ruggs, but the class is so deep that they can find weapons later in the draft. Also: Jerry Hughes is 31, Shaq Lawson's contract is up and Trent Murphy's contract is set to expire after next season.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Devin McCourty had five interceptions last season, but he's also set to hit free agency in a few weeks. Even if the Pats bring back the 32-year-old, McKinney would be a natural fit to eventually move into the starting role. A versatile playmaker at Alabama, McKinney can line up just about anywhere.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Jefferson told us at the combine that he would surprise a lot of people with his speed and he went out and ran 4.43. At 6-1, 200 pounds, he dominated from the slot last season for the Tigers, but he can also play outside. Wherever he lines up, Jefferson would make New Orleans' offense even more potent.
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Linval Joseph was the Vikings' best defensive linemen but the unit ranked 30th against the run, according to Football Outsiders. Blacklock, meanwhile, is an explosive player with a great mix of power, quickness and strength. He requires -- and routinely beats -- double teams and is extremely disruptive along the line of scrimmage.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Raekwon McMillan and Sam Eguavoen both have one year left on their current deals and Jerome Baker's contract expires in two years. None rated better than average, according to Pro Football Focus' grades, and Murray, who has sideline-to-sideline speed and can take over games in the middle of the field, would give the Dolphins a much needed playmaker on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Gallimore is a fireplug with a non-stop motor who excels against both the run and the pass. The Seahawks, who have a history of bucking convention in Round 1, also have needs along the defensive line after the unit ranked 21st against the run and 30th in pass rushing last season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Ravens have needs at edge rusher and linebacker and Baun fills both needs (even if Matt Judon returns -- and the expectation is that he will be franchised). Baun weighed 238 pounds at the combine, which means he may be better suited for weakside linebacker at the next level. Wherever he lines up, Baun is a playmaker; he had 11.5 sacks and 55 QB pressures in 2019. This sounds like someone Wink Martindale can work with.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
No one was talking about Igbinoghene in December, but he landed on radars during Shrine Bowl week and he continues his ascent up draft boards now. He may not go this high in late April, but he's a proven cover corner playing in the nation's toughest conference who is also a rock in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Aiyuk didn't play in the Senior Bowl because of an injury, and his 4.5 40-time in Indy doesn't change that fact that he plays much faster. Aiyuk has just one year of productivity but he's a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball -- and he's only going to get better. Added bonus: He's dangerous in the return game too.
Round 1 - Pick 31
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Jackson is more athlete than polished left tackle at this point in his career, but that athleticism will serve him well in San Francisco's offense. Plus, he can spend a year behind 35-year-old Joe Staley, whose contract expires after the 2021 season.
Round 1 - Pick 32
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Chiefs defense improved steadily this season, right through the Super Bowl win. And while the secondary was pleasantly surprising at times, Kendall Fuller and Bashaud Breeland will be free agents in the spring. Fulton had an up-and-down 2019 campaign but is undoubtedly a first-round talent -- which was also the case a year ago when he considered leaving school early.
