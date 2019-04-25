NFL Draft order 2019: Let's take a look at the full listings for all 32 teams
Find out which picks your team owns with the 2019 NFL Draft set to begin
Not all teams will be making the same number of picks. That much will be apparent when the 2019 NFL Draft finally kicks off in a matter of hours from Nashville, Tennessee. One team will pick three times (Oakland) in the first round, some will pick twice (New York Giants, Green Bay, Seatte), while others won't pick until Round 2 (New Orleans, Dallas, Cleveland, Kansas City) or even Round 3 (Chicago) -- provided don't do any more moving around before they're on the clock.
Some teams may have only five total picks in the draft (Seattle, Chicago) while others have a dozen total picks (New England, New York Giants again),
However many picks your favorite team has, and wherever they fall, the draft will be a critical part of building a championship contender for years to come, as it is every year. Read on to see which picks your team is scheduled to make once draft weekend begins.
Arizona Cardinals
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|1
|2
|33
|3
|65
|4
|103
|5
|139
|6
|174
|6
|179
|from Tampa Bay
|7
|248
|Compensatory
|7
|249
|Compensatory
|7
|254
|Compensatory
Atlanta Falcons
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|14
|2
|45
|3
|79
|4
|117
|4
|137
|Compensatory
|5
|152
|5
|172
|Compensatory
|6
|186
|7
|230
Baltimore Ravens
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|22
|3
|85
|3
|102
|Compensatory
|4
|113
|from Denver
|4
|123
|5
|160
|6
|191
|from Tennessee
|6
|193
Buffalo Bills
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|9
|2
|40
|3
|74
|4
|112
|4
|131
|from Kansas City
|5
|147
|5
|158
|from Pittsburgh through Oakland
|6
|181
|7
|225
|7
|228
|from Carolina
Carolina Panthers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|16
|2
|47
|3
|77
|3
|100
|Compensatory
|4
|115
|5
|154
|6
|187
Chicago Bears
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|3
|87
|4
|126
|5
|162
|7
|222
|from Denver through Philadelphia
|7
|238
Cincinnati Bengals
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|11
|2
|42
|3
|72
|4
|110
|5
|149
|6
|183
|6
|198
|from Dallas
|6
|210
|Compensatory
|6
|211
|Compensatory
|6
|213
|Compensatory
|7
|223
Cleveland Browns
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|2
|49
|3
|80
|4
|119
|5
|144
|from Jacksonville
|5
|155
|5
|170
|from New England
|6
|189
|7
|221
|from Jacksonville
Dallas Cowboys
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|2
|58
|3
|90
|4
|128
|4
|136
|Compensatory
|5
|165
|7
|241
Denver Broncos
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|10
|2
|41
|3
|71
|4
|125
|from Houston
|5
|148
|5
|156
|from Minnesota
|6
|182
|7
|237
|from Houston
Detroit Lions
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|8
|2
|43
|3
|88
|from Philadelphia
|4
|111
|5
|146
|6
|184
|6
|204
|from New England
|7
|224
|7
|229
|from Miami
Green Bay Packers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|12
|1
|30
|from New Orleans
|2
|44
|3
|75
|4
|114
|4
|118
|from Washington
|5
|150
|6
|185
|6
|194
|from Seattle
|7
|226
Houston Texans
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|23
|2
|54
|from Seattle
|2
|55
|3
|86
|5
|161
|6
|195
|7
|220
|from New York Giants through Denver
Indianapolis Colts
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|26
|2
|34
|from New York Jets
|2
|59
|3
|89
|4
|129
|4
|135
|Compensatory
|5
|164
|6
|199
|7
|240
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|7
|2
|38
|3
|69
|3
|98
|Compensatory from Los Angeles Rams
|4
|109
|6
|178
|7
|236
|from Baltimore
Kansas City Chiefs
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|2
|61
|2
|63
|from Los Angeles Rams
|3
|84
|from Seattle
|5
|167
|6
|201
|6
|214
|Compensatory
|7
|216
|from San Francisco
Los Angeles Chargers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|28
|2
|60
|3
|91
|4
|130
|5
|166
|6
|200
|7
|242
Los Angeles Rams
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|31
|3
|94
|3
|99
|Compensatory
|4
|133
|5
|169
|6
|203
|7
|251
|Compensatory
Miami Dolphins
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|13
|2
|48
|3
|78
|4
|116
|5
|151
|7
|233
|from Tennessee
|7
|234
|from Pittsburgh through Cleveland
Minnesota Vikings
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|18
|2
|50
|3
|81
|4
|120
|6
|190
|6
|209
|Compensatory
|7
|247
|Compensatory
|7
|250
|Compensatory
New England Patriots
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|32
|2
|56
|from Chicago
|2
|64
|3
|73
|from Detroit
|3
|97
|Compensatory
|3
|101
|Compensatory
|4
|134
|6
|205
|Compensatory
|7
|239
|from Philadelphia
|7
|243
|from Kansas City through San Francisco, Cleveland
|7
|246
|7
|252
|Compensatory
New Orleans Saints
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|2
|62
|5
|168
|6
|177
|from New York Jets
|6
|202
|7
|231
|from Cleveland
|7
|244
New York Giants
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|6
|1
|17
|from Cleveland
|2
|37
|3
|95
|from New England through Cleveland
|4
|108
|4
|132
|from New Orleans
|5
|142
|from San Francisco through Detroit
|5
|143
|5
|171
|Compensatory
|6
|180
|7
|232
|from Minnesota
|7
|245
|from Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|3
|3
|68
|3
|93
|from New Orleans
|4
|105
|6
|196
|from Chicago through Oakland
|7
|217
Oakland Raiders
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|4
|1
|24
|from Chicago
|1
|27
|from Dallas
|2
|35
|4
|106
|5
|140
|from New York Jets
|7
|218
|7
|235
|from Seattle
Philadelphia Eagles
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|25
|2
|53
|from Baltimore
|2
|57
|4
|127
|4
|138
|Compensatory
|5
|163
|6
|197
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|20
|2
|52
|3
|66
|from Oakland
|3
|83
|4
|122
|5
|141
|from Oakland
|6
|175
|from Oakland
|6
|192
|6
|207
|Compensatory from Arizona
|7
|219
|from Tampa Bay
San Francisco 49ers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|2
|2
|36
|3
|67
|4
|104
|6
|176
|6
|212
|Compensatory
Seattle Seahawks
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|21
|1
|29
|from Kansas City
|3
|92
|from Kansas City
|4
|124
|5
|159
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|5
|2
|39
|3
|70
|4
|107
|5
|145
|6
|208
|Compensatory from Philadelphia
|7
|215
|from Arizona
Tennessee Titans
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|19
|2
|51
|3
|82
|4
|121
|5
|157
|6
|188
|from Miami
Washington Redskins
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|15
|2
|46
|3
|76
|3
|96
|Compensatory
|5
|153
|5
|173
|Compensatory
|6
|206
|Compensatory
|7
|227
|7
|253
|Compensatory
