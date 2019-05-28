NFL's top 100 value draft picks of all-time: Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Bart Starr lead the way
These late-round picks provided historically awesome value to the teams that drafted them
For as much as the NFL Draft is all about hitting on those early picks, we rightfully have a fascination with mid-to-late round selections who ultimately provide tremendous value.
We're 100 days away from the start of the 100th NFL regular season, so let's rank the top 100 value draft picks in NFL history. Players are listed with the team that drafted them.
1. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 199 overall, 2000
Six-time Super Bowl winner. Four-time Super Bowl MVP. Three-time NFL MVP.
2. Johnny Unitas, QB, Baltimore Colts
DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 102 overall, 1955
Five-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time NFL champion. Three-time NFL MVP.
3. Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Packers
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 200 overall, 1956
Five-time NFL champion. Five-time passer rating leader. Two-time NFL champion.
4. Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas Cowboys
DRAFTED: Round 10, No. 219 overall, 1964
Two-time Super Bowl champion. Four-time passer rating leader.
5. Deacon Jones, DE, Los Angeles Rams
DRAFTED: Round 14, No. 186 overall, 1961
Five-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
6. Rosey Brown, OT, New York Giants
DRAFTED: Round 27, No. 321 overall, 1953
Six-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time Second-Team All Pro.
7. Raymond Berry, WR, Baltimore Colts
DRAFTED: Round 20, No. 232 overall, 1954
Two-time NFL champion. Four-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time receptions and receiving yard leader. Two-time receiving touchdowns leader.
8. Andy Robustelli, DE, Los Angeles Rams
DRAFTED: Round 19, No. 228 overall, 1951
Six-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Second-Team All Pro. Two-time NFL champion.
9. Chris Hanburger, LB, Washington Redskins
DRAFTED: Round 18, No. 245 overall, 1965
Five-time First-Team All Pro. Nine-time Pro Bowler.
10. Willie Davis, DE, Green Bay Packers
DRAFTED: Round 15, No. 181 overall, 1956
Five-time NFL champion. Two-time Super Bowl champion. Five-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro.
11. Ken Houston, S, Houston Oilers
DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 214 overall, 1967
12-time Pro Bowler. 10-time Second-Team All Pro. Two-time First-Team All Pro.
12. Richard Dent, DE, Chicago Bears
DRAFTED: Round 8, No. 203 overall, 1983
Four-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Super Bowl winner. One-time NFL sacks leader. When he retired his 137.5 career sacks ranked third in NFL history.
13. Shannon Sharpe, TE, Denver Broncos
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 192 overall, 1990
Four-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time Super Bowl champion. Eight-time Pro Bowler.
14. Rayfield Wright, OT, Dallas Cowboys
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 182 overall, 1967
Three-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time Second-Team All Pro. Two-time Super Bowl champion.
15. Clyde Simmons, DE, Philadelphia Eagles
DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 233 overall, 1986
Two-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro. Finished his NFL career with 121.5 sacks.
16. Jim Ringo, C, Green Bay Packers
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 80 overall, 1953
Seven-time First-Team All Pro. 10-time Pro Bowler. Two-time Second-Team All Pro.
17. LeRoy Kelly, RB, Cleveland Browns
DRAFTED: Round 8, No. 110 overall, 1964
Six-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time rushing yard leader. Three-time rushing touchdown leader.
18. Joe Schmidt, LB, Detroit Lions
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 85 overall, 1953
Eight-time First Team All-Pro. Two-time NFL Defensive MVP. Two-time NFL champion.
19. Mike Webster, OC, Pittsburgh Steelers
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 125 overall, 1974
Nine-time Pro Bowler. Seven time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Super Bowl champion.
20. Gene Hickerson, OG, Cleveland Browns
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 78 overall, 1957
Five-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time NFL champion
21. Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 49ers
DRAFTED: Round 3, No .82 overall, 1979
Four-time Super Bowl champion. Three-time Super Bowl MVP. Three-time First-Team All Pro.
22. Larry Wilson, S, St. Louis Cardinals
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 74 overall, 1960
Eight-time Pro Bowler. Five-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. One-time NFL interceptions leader.
23. Jackie Smith, TE, St. Louis Cardinals
DRAFTED: Round 10, No. 129 overall, 1963
Five-time Pro Bowler. Second-team All-Pro. When he retired, he had the most receiving yards for a tight end in NFL history (7,918).
24. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 195 overall, 2010
Four-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving-yard leader. Two-time receptions leader.
25. Arnie Weinmeister, DT, Brooklyn Tigers
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 166 overall, 1945
Four-time First-Team All Pro with New York Giants.
26. Kevin Greene, OLB, Los Angeles Rams
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 113 overall, 1985
Five-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Two-time sacks leader. 160 career sacks.
27. Ken Riley, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 135 overall, 1969
Four-time All Pro. 65 career interceptions. Had two or more interceptions in 13 of his 14 seasons.
28. George Blanda, QB/PK, Chicago Bears
DRAFTED: Round 12, No. 119 overall, 1949
Four-time AFL All Star. Three-time AFL champion. Two-time AFL passing yards leader.
29. Dante Lavelli, WR, Cleveland Browns
DRAFTED: Round 12, No. 103 overall, 1946
Three-time Pro Bowler. Three-time NFL champion. Two-time First Team All-AAFC.
30. Dan Fortmann, OG, Chicago Bears
DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 78 overall, 1936
Seven-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time Pro Bowler. Three-time NFL champion.
31. Jack Christiansen, S, Detroit Lions
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 69 overall, 1951
Six-time All Pro. Two-time interceptions leader. Three-time NFL champion.
32. Seth Joyner, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
DRAFTED: Round 8, No. 208 overall, 1986
Three-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro.
33. Henry Jordan, DT, Cleveland Browns
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 52 overall, 1957
Seven-time All Pro. Five-time NFL champion. Two-time Super Bowl champion.
34. Pete Pihos, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 41 overall, 1945
Six-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time receptions leader. Two-time receiving yards leader. Two-time NFL champion.
35. Bob Hayes, WR, Dallas Cowboys
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 88 overall, 1964
Three-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving touchdowns leader.
36. Bobby Mitchell, HB/WR, Cleveland Browns
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 84 overall, 1958
Three time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving yard leader. One-time reception leader.
37. Zach Thomas, LB, Miami Dolphins
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 154 overall, 1996
Five-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro. Defensive Rookie of the Year.
38. Terrell Owens, WR, San Francisco 49ers
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 89 overall, 1996
Five-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time receiving yards leader. 15,934 career receiving yards.
39. Stan Jones, OL, Chicago Bears
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 54 overall, 1953
Seven-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro.
40. Bob Waterfield, QB, Cleveland/Los Angeles Rams
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 42 overall, 1944
Three-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL MVP. Two-time passing yard leader.
41. Steve Largent, WR, Seattle Seahawks
DRAFTED: Round 4, No 117 overall, 1976
Seven-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving yards leader.
42. Will Shields, OL, Kansas City Chiefs
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 74 overall, 1993
12-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Second-Team All Pro.
43. Sonny Jurgensen, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 43 overall, 1957
Five-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Five-time passing yards leader.
44. Hardy Nickerson, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 122 overall, 1987
Five-time Pro Bowler. Four-time First-Team All Pro.
45. Fran Tarkenton, QB, Minnesota Vikings
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 29 overall, 1961
Nine-time Pro Bowler. One-time NFL MVP. 47,003 career passing yards.
46. Cris Carter, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
DRAFTED: Round 4, supplemental pick, 1987
Eight-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time receiving yards leader. 13,899 career receiving yards.
47. Jared Allen, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 126 overall, 2004
Five-time Pro Bowler. Four-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time sacks leader.
48. Charles Haley, DE, San Francisco 49ers
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 96 overall, 1986
Five-time Pro Bowler. Five-time Super Bowl champion. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time NFC Defensive Player of the Year.
49. Norm Van Brocklin, QB, Los Angeles Rams
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 37 overall, 1949
Nine-time Pro Bowler. Three-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time NFL MVP.
50. Andre Reed, WR, Buffalo Bills
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 86 overall, 1985
Seven-time Pro Bowler. Three-time Second-Team All Pro. 13,198 career receiving yards.
51. Brett Favre, QB, Atlanta Falcons
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 33 overall, 1991
11-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time NFL MVP. Four-time passing touchdowns leader. Two-time passing yard leader.
52. Ray Nitschke, LB, Green Bay Packers
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 36 overall, 1958
Two-time First-Team All Pro. Five-time Second-Team All Pro. Five-time NFL champion. Two-time Super Bowl champion.
53. Dan Fouts, QB, San Diego Chargers
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 64 overall, 1973
Two-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time passing yards leader. Two-time passing touchdowns leader.
54. Harry Carson, LB, New York Giants
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 105 overall, 1976
Nine-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Second-Team All Pro.
55. Russ Grimm, OL, Washington Redskins
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 69 overall, 1981
Four-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time Super Bowl champion.
56. Jack Lambert, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 46 overall, 1974
Nine-time Pro Bowler. Six-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
57. Robert Mathis, DE, Indianapolis Colts
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 138 overall, 2003
Five-time Pro Bowler. One-time First-Team All Pro. One-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year; 123 career sacks.
58. Aeneas Williams, CB, Phoenix Cardinals
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 59 overall, 1991
Eight-time Pro Bowler. Four-time First-Team All Pro.
59. Joe Theismann, QB, Miami Dolphins
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 99 overall, 1971
Played for Washington Redskins. Two-time Pro Bowler. One-time NFL MVP.
60. Matt Birk, OC, Minnesota Vikings
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 173 overall, 1998
Six-time Pro Bowler. Two-time Second-Team All Pro.
61. Jack Ham, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 34 overall, 1971
Six-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Four-time Super Bowl champion.
62. Tony Canadeo, RB, Green Bay Packers
DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 77 overall, 1941
Two-time First-Team All Pro. One-time Second-Team All Pro.
63. Mel Blount, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 53 overall, 1970
Two-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. One-time interceptions leader.
64. Jackie Slater, OT, Los Angeles Rams
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 86 overall, 1976
Seven-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro.
65. Elvin Bethea, DE, Houston Oilers
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 77 overall, 1968
Eight-time Pro Bowler. Five-time All Pro. 105 career sacks.
66. Rich Gannon, QB, New England Patriots
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 98 overall, 1987
Played for Vikings, Redskins, Chiefs, and Raiders. Four-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL MVP.
67. Mike Singletary, LB, Chicago Bears
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 38 overall, 1981
Eight-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
68. Charlie Sanders, TE, Detroit Lions
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 74 overall, 1968
Seven-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro.
69. Richard Sherman, CB, Seattle Seahawks
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 154 overall, 2011
Four-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. One-time Second-Team All Pro.
70. Tom Jackson, LB, Denver Broncos
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 88 overall, 1973
Three-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro.
71. Jerry Mays, DE, Minnesota Vikings
DRAFTED: Round 11, No. 141 overall (by Minnesota Vikings; taken in fifth round by Dallas Texans); 1961
Played for Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. Six-time AFL All Star. Two-time First-Team All AFL. Six-time Second-Team All AFL.
72. Larry Allen, OL, Dallas Cowboys
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 46 overall, 1994
11-time Pro Bowler. Seven-time First-Team All Pro.
73. Cliff Branch, WR, Oakland Raiders
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 98 overall, 1972
Four-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving touchdowns leader. One-time receiving yards leader.
74. Jerry Kramer, OG, Green Bay Packers
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 39 overall, 1958
Five-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro. Five-time NFL champion. Two-time Super Bowl champion.
75. Dwight Stephenson, OC, Miami Dolphins
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 48 overall, 1980
Five-time Pro Bowler. Five-time First-Team All Pro.
76. La'Roi Glover, DT, St. Louis Rams
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 166 overall, 1996
Six-time Pro Bowler. Four-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time sacks leader. One-time NFC Defensive Player of the Year.
77. Terrell Davis, RB, Denver Broncos
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 196 overall, 1995
Three-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL MVP. Two-time Super Bowl champion.
78. Bruiser Kinard, OT, Brooklyn Dodgers
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 18 overall, 1938
Six-time First-Team All Pro.
79. Len Ford, DE, Los Angeles Dons
DRAFTED: Round 4 (AAFC), 1948
Played for Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers. Four-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time NFL champion.
80. Morten Andersen, K, New Orleans Saints
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 86 overall, 1982
Five-time First-Team All Pro. At time of retirement, he had made the most field goals in NFL history (565).
81. Wayne Walker, LB, Detroit Lions
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 45 overall, 1958
Three-time Pro Bowler. Three-time Second-Team All Pro.
82. Tommy McDonald, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 31 overall, 1957
Six-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving touchdowns leader.
83. Curtis Martin, RB, New England Patriots
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 74 overall, 1995
Five-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. 14,101 career rushing yards.
84. John Stallworth, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 82 overall, 1974
Four-time Super Bowl champion. Three-time Pro Bowler. One-time First-Team All Pro.
85. Yale Lary, DB, Detroit Lions
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 34 overall, 1952
Nine-time Pro Bowler. Five-time All Pro. Three-time NFL champion.
86. Mike McCormack, OT, New York Yanks
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 34 overall, 1951
Played for Dallas Texans and Cleveland Browns. Time-time Second-Team All Pro.
87. Dave Wilcox, LB, San Francisco 49ers
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 29 overall, 1964
Seven-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro.
88. Harold Carmichael, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 161 overall, 1971
Four-time Pro Bowler. Three-time Second-Team All Pro.
89. Dick LeBeau, CB, Cleveland Browns
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 58 overall, 1959
Played for Detroit Lions. Three-time Pro Bowler. Three-time Second-Team All Pro.
90. Bob St. Clair, OL, San Francisco 49ers
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 32 overall, 1953
Five-time Pro Bowler. Five-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Second-Team All Pro.
91. Don Maynard, WR, New York Giants
DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 109 overall, 1957
Later played for New York Titans/Jets. Four-time AFL All Star. Two-time First-Team All AFL.
92. Marques Colston, WR, New Orleans Saints
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 252 overall, 2006
Never made a Pro Bowl or All Pro team. Finished with 9,752 career receiving yards and 72 touchdowns.
93. Rod Martin, LB, Oakland Raiders
DRAFTED: Round 12, No. 307 overall, 1977
Three-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Super Bowl champion.
94. Larry Brown, RB, Washington Redskins
DRAFTED: Round 8, No. 191 overall, 1969
Four-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
95. Jason Taylor, OLB, Miami Dolphins
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 73 overall, 1997
Three-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year. One-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
96. Ronde Barber, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 66 overall, 1997
Five-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro.
97. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 75 overall, 2012
Six-time Pro Bowler. One-time passer rating leader. One-time pass touchdowns leader.
98. Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland Raiders
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 39 overall, 1965 (by Detroit Lions; also taken in 2nd round of AFL draft by Raiders)
Four-time Pro Bowler. One-time First-Team All Pro. One-time receptions leader. Two-time AFL All Star.
99. Jahri Evans, OG, New Orleans Saints
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 108 overall, 2006
Six-time Pro Bowler. Four-time First-Team All Pro.
100. Bob Kuechenberg, OL, Miami Dolphins
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 80 overall, 1969
Six-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Super Bowl champion.
