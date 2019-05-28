NFL's top 100 value draft picks of all-time: Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Bart Starr lead the way

For as much as the NFL Draft is all about hitting on those early picks, we rightfully have a fascination with mid-to-late round selections who ultimately provide tremendous value.

We're 100 days away from the start of the 100th NFL regular season, so let's rank the top 100 value draft picks in NFL history. Players are listed with the team that drafted them.

1. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 199 overall, 2000

Six-time Super Bowl winner. Four-time Super Bowl MVP. Three-time NFL MVP.

2. Johnny Unitas, QB, Baltimore Colts

DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 102 overall, 1955

Five-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time NFL champion. Three-time NFL MVP.

3. Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Packers

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 200 overall, 1956

Five-time NFL champion. Five-time passer rating leader. Two-time NFL champion.

4. Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas Cowboys

DRAFTED: Round 10, No. 219 overall, 1964

Two-time Super Bowl champion. Four-time passer rating leader.

5. Deacon Jones, DE, Los Angeles Rams

DRAFTED: Round 14, No. 186 overall, 1961

Five-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

6. Rosey Brown, OT, New York Giants

DRAFTED: Round 27, No. 321 overall, 1953

Six-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time Second-Team All Pro.

7. Raymond Berry, WR, Baltimore Colts

DRAFTED: Round 20, No. 232 overall, 1954

Two-time NFL champion. Four-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time receptions and receiving yard leader. Two-time receiving touchdowns leader.

8. Andy Robustelli, DE, Los Angeles Rams

DRAFTED: Round 19, No. 228 overall, 1951

Six-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Second-Team All Pro. Two-time NFL champion.

9. Chris Hanburger, LB, Washington Redskins

DRAFTED: Round 18, No. 245 overall, 1965

Five-time First-Team All Pro. Nine-time Pro Bowler.

10. Willie Davis, DE, Green Bay Packers

DRAFTED: Round 15, No. 181 overall, 1956

Five-time NFL champion. Two-time Super Bowl champion. Five-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro.

11. Ken Houston, S, Houston Oilers

DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 214 overall, 1967

12-time Pro Bowler. 10-time Second-Team All Pro. Two-time First-Team All Pro.

12. Richard Dent, DE, Chicago Bears

DRAFTED: Round 8, No. 203 overall, 1983

Four-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Super Bowl winner. One-time NFL sacks leader. When he retired his 137.5 career sacks ranked third in NFL history.

13. Shannon Sharpe, TE, Denver Broncos

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 192 overall, 1990

Four-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time Super Bowl champion. Eight-time Pro Bowler.

14. Rayfield Wright, OT, Dallas Cowboys

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 182 overall, 1967

Three-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time Second-Team All Pro. Two-time Super Bowl champion.

15. Clyde Simmons, DE, Philadelphia Eagles

DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 233 overall, 1986

Two-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro. Finished his NFL career with 121.5 sacks.

16. Jim Ringo, C, Green Bay Packers

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 80 overall, 1953

Seven-time First-Team All Pro. 10-time Pro Bowler. Two-time Second-Team All Pro.

17. LeRoy Kelly, RB, Cleveland Browns

DRAFTED: Round 8, No. 110 overall, 1964

Six-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time rushing yard leader. Three-time rushing touchdown leader.

18. Joe Schmidt, LB, Detroit Lions

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 85 overall, 1953

Eight-time First Team All-Pro. Two-time NFL Defensive MVP. Two-time NFL champion.

19. Mike Webster, OC, Pittsburgh Steelers

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 125 overall, 1974

Nine-time Pro Bowler. Seven time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Super Bowl champion.

20. Gene Hickerson, OG, Cleveland Browns

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 78 overall, 1957

Five-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time NFL champion

21. Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 49ers

DRAFTED: Round 3, No .82 overall, 1979

Four-time Super Bowl champion. Three-time Super Bowl MVP. Three-time First-Team All Pro.

22. Larry Wilson, S, St. Louis Cardinals

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 74 overall, 1960

Eight-time Pro Bowler. Five-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. One-time NFL interceptions leader.

23. Jackie Smith, TE, St. Louis Cardinals

DRAFTED: Round 10, No. 129 overall, 1963

Five-time Pro Bowler. Second-team All-Pro. When he retired, he had the most receiving yards for a tight end in NFL history (7,918).

24. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 195 overall, 2010

Four-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving-yard leader. Two-time receptions leader.

25. Arnie Weinmeister, DT, Brooklyn Tigers

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 166 overall, 1945

Four-time First-Team All Pro with New York Giants.

26. Kevin Greene, OLB, Los Angeles Rams

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 113 overall, 1985

Five-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Two-time sacks leader. 160 career sacks.

27. Ken Riley, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 135 overall, 1969

Four-time All Pro. 65 career interceptions. Had two or more interceptions in 13 of his 14 seasons.

28. George Blanda, QB/PK, Chicago Bears

DRAFTED: Round 12, No. 119 overall, 1949

Four-time AFL All Star. Three-time AFL champion. Two-time AFL passing yards leader.

29. Dante Lavelli, WR, Cleveland Browns

DRAFTED: Round 12, No. 103 overall, 1946

Three-time Pro Bowler. Three-time NFL champion. Two-time First Team All-AAFC.

30. Dan Fortmann, OG, Chicago Bears

DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 78 overall, 1936

Seven-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time Pro Bowler. Three-time NFL champion.

31. Jack Christiansen, S, Detroit Lions

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 69 overall, 1951

Six-time All Pro. Two-time interceptions leader. Three-time NFL champion.

32. Seth Joyner, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

DRAFTED: Round 8, No. 208 overall, 1986

Three-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro.

33. Henry Jordan, DT, Cleveland Browns

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 52 overall, 1957

Seven-time All Pro. Five-time NFL champion. Two-time Super Bowl champion.

34. Pete Pihos, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 41 overall, 1945

Six-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time receptions leader. Two-time receiving yards leader. Two-time NFL champion.

35. Bob Hayes, WR, Dallas Cowboys

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 88 overall, 1964

Three-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving touchdowns leader.

36. Bobby Mitchell, HB/WR, Cleveland Browns

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 84 overall, 1958

Three time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving yard leader. One-time reception leader.

37. Zach Thomas, LB, Miami Dolphins

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 154 overall, 1996

Five-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro. Defensive Rookie of the Year.

38. Terrell Owens, WR, San Francisco 49ers

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 89 overall, 1996

Five-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time receiving yards leader. 15,934 career receiving yards.

39. Stan Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 54 overall, 1953

Seven-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro.

40. Bob Waterfield, QB, Cleveland/Los Angeles Rams

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 42 overall, 1944

Three-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL MVP. Two-time passing yard leader.

41. Steve Largent, WR, Seattle Seahawks

DRAFTED: Round 4, No 117 overall, 1976

Seven-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving yards leader.

42. Will Shields, OL, Kansas City Chiefs

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 74 overall, 1993

12-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Second-Team All Pro.

43. Sonny Jurgensen, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 43 overall, 1957

Five-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Five-time passing yards leader.

44. Hardy Nickerson, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 122 overall, 1987

Five-time Pro Bowler. Four-time First-Team All Pro.

45. Fran Tarkenton, QB, Minnesota Vikings

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 29 overall, 1961

Nine-time Pro Bowler. One-time NFL MVP. 47,003 career passing yards.

46. Cris Carter, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

DRAFTED: Round 4, supplemental pick, 1987

Eight-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time receiving yards leader. 13,899 career receiving yards.

47. Jared Allen, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 126 overall, 2004

Five-time Pro Bowler. Four-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time sacks leader.

48. Charles Haley, DE, San Francisco 49ers

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 96 overall, 1986

Five-time Pro Bowler. Five-time Super Bowl champion. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time NFC Defensive Player of the Year.

49. Norm Van Brocklin, QB, Los Angeles Rams

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 37 overall, 1949

Nine-time Pro Bowler. Three-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time NFL MVP.

50. Andre Reed, WR, Buffalo Bills

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 86 overall, 1985

Seven-time Pro Bowler. Three-time Second-Team All Pro. 13,198 career receiving yards.

51. Brett Favre, QB, Atlanta Falcons

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 33 overall, 1991

11-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time NFL MVP. Four-time passing touchdowns leader. Two-time passing yard leader.

52. Ray Nitschke, LB, Green Bay Packers

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 36 overall, 1958

Two-time First-Team All Pro. Five-time Second-Team All Pro. Five-time NFL champion. Two-time Super Bowl champion.

53. Dan Fouts, QB, San Diego Chargers

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 64 overall, 1973

Two-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time passing yards leader. Two-time passing touchdowns leader.

54. Harry Carson, LB, New York Giants

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 105 overall, 1976

Nine-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Second-Team All Pro.

55. Russ Grimm, OL, Washington Redskins

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 69 overall, 1981

Four-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time Super Bowl champion.

56. Jack Lambert, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 46 overall, 1974

Nine-time Pro Bowler. Six-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

57. Robert Mathis, DE, Indianapolis Colts

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 138 overall, 2003

Five-time Pro Bowler. One-time First-Team All Pro. One-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year; 123 career sacks.

58. Aeneas Williams, CB, Phoenix Cardinals

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 59 overall, 1991

Eight-time Pro Bowler. Four-time First-Team All Pro.

59. Joe Theismann, QB, Miami Dolphins

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 99 overall, 1971

Played for Washington Redskins. Two-time Pro Bowler. One-time NFL MVP.

60. Matt Birk, OC, Minnesota Vikings

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 173 overall, 1998

Six-time Pro Bowler. Two-time Second-Team All Pro.

61. Jack Ham, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 34 overall, 1971

Six-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Four-time Super Bowl champion.

62. Tony Canadeo, RB, Green Bay Packers

DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 77 overall, 1941

Two-time First-Team All Pro. One-time Second-Team All Pro.

63. Mel Blount, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 53 overall, 1970

Two-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. One-time interceptions leader.

64. Jackie Slater, OT, Los Angeles Rams

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 86 overall, 1976

Seven-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro.

65. Elvin Bethea, DE, Houston Oilers

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 77 overall, 1968

Eight-time Pro Bowler. Five-time All Pro. 105 career sacks.

66. Rich Gannon, QB, New England Patriots

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 98 overall, 1987

Played for Vikings, Redskins, Chiefs, and Raiders. Four-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL MVP.

67. Mike Singletary, LB, Chicago Bears

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 38 overall, 1981

Eight-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

68. Charlie Sanders, TE, Detroit Lions

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 74 overall, 1968

Seven-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro.

69. Richard Sherman, CB, Seattle Seahawks

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 154 overall, 2011

Four-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. One-time Second-Team All Pro.

70. Tom Jackson, LB, Denver Broncos

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 88 overall, 1973

Three-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro.

71. Jerry Mays, DE, Minnesota Vikings

DRAFTED: Round 11, No. 141 overall (by Minnesota Vikings; taken in fifth round by Dallas Texans); 1961

Played for Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. Six-time AFL All Star. Two-time First-Team All AFL. Six-time Second-Team All AFL.

72. Larry Allen, OL, Dallas Cowboys

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 46 overall, 1994

11-time Pro Bowler. Seven-time First-Team All Pro.

73. Cliff Branch, WR, Oakland Raiders

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 98 overall, 1972

Four-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving touchdowns leader. One-time receiving yards leader.

74. Jerry Kramer, OG, Green Bay Packers

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 39 overall, 1958

Five-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro. Five-time NFL champion. Two-time Super Bowl champion.

75. Dwight Stephenson, OC, Miami Dolphins

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 48 overall, 1980

Five-time Pro Bowler. Five-time First-Team All Pro.

76. La'Roi Glover, DT, St. Louis Rams

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 166 overall, 1996

Six-time Pro Bowler. Four-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time sacks leader. One-time NFC Defensive Player of the Year.

77. Terrell Davis, RB, Denver Broncos

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 196 overall, 1995

Three-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL MVP. Two-time Super Bowl champion.

78. Bruiser Kinard, OT, Brooklyn Dodgers

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 18 overall, 1938

Six-time First-Team All Pro.

79. Len Ford, DE, Los Angeles Dons

DRAFTED: Round 4 (AAFC), 1948

Played for Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers. Four-time First-Team All Pro. Three-time NFL champion.

80. Morten Andersen, K, New Orleans Saints

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 86 overall, 1982

Five-time First-Team All Pro. At time of retirement, he had made the most field goals in NFL history (565).

81. Wayne Walker, LB, Detroit Lions

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 45 overall, 1958

Three-time Pro Bowler. Three-time Second-Team All Pro.

82. Tommy McDonald, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 31 overall, 1957

Six-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time receiving touchdowns leader.

83. Curtis Martin, RB, New England Patriots

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 74 overall, 1995

Five-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. 14,101 career rushing yards.

84. John Stallworth, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 82 overall, 1974

Four-time Super Bowl champion. Three-time Pro Bowler. One-time First-Team All Pro.

85. Yale Lary, DB, Detroit Lions

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 34 overall, 1952

Nine-time Pro Bowler. Five-time All Pro. Three-time NFL champion.

86. Mike McCormack, OT, New York Yanks

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 34 overall, 1951

Played for Dallas Texans and Cleveland Browns. Time-time Second-Team All Pro.

87. Dave Wilcox, LB, San Francisco 49ers

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 29 overall, 1964

Seven-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro.

88. Harold Carmichael, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 161 overall, 1971

Four-time Pro Bowler. Three-time Second-Team All Pro.

89. Dick LeBeau, CB, Cleveland Browns



DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 58 overall, 1959

Played for Detroit Lions. Three-time Pro Bowler. Three-time Second-Team All Pro.

90. Bob St. Clair, OL, San Francisco 49ers

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 32 overall, 1953

Five-time Pro Bowler. Five-time First-Team All Pro. Four-time Second-Team All Pro.

91. Don Maynard, WR, New York Giants

DRAFTED: Round 9, No. 109 overall, 1957

Later played for New York Titans/Jets. Four-time AFL All Star. Two-time First-Team All AFL.

92. Marques Colston, WR, New Orleans Saints

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 252 overall, 2006

Never made a Pro Bowl or All Pro team. Finished with 9,752 career receiving yards and 72 touchdowns.

93. Rod Martin, LB, Oakland Raiders

DRAFTED: Round 12, No. 307 overall, 1977

Three-time Second-Team All Pro. One-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Super Bowl champion.

94. Larry Brown, RB, Washington Redskins

DRAFTED: Round 8, No. 191 overall, 1969

Four-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. One-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

95. Jason Taylor, OLB, Miami Dolphins

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 73 overall, 1997

Three-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year. One-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

96. Ronde Barber, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 66 overall, 1997

Five-time Pro Bowler. Three-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Second-Team All Pro.

97. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 75 overall, 2012

Six-time Pro Bowler. One-time passer rating leader. One-time pass touchdowns leader.

98. Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland Raiders

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 39 overall, 1965 (by Detroit Lions; also taken in 2nd round of AFL draft by Raiders)

Four-time Pro Bowler. One-time First-Team All Pro. One-time receptions leader. Two-time AFL All Star.

99. Jahri Evans, OG, New Orleans Saints

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 108 overall, 2006

Six-time Pro Bowler. Four-time First-Team All Pro.

100. Bob Kuechenberg, OL, Miami Dolphins

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 80 overall, 1969

Six-time Pro Bowler. Two-time First-Team All Pro. Two-time Super Bowl champion.