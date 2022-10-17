Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. With several Bulldogs defenders departing Athens to become first-round picks in this past April's draft, Smith is now looked at as one of the leaders and best players on what is another stout unit. He's coming off a season of career highs in tackles (56), tackles for loss (9.0), sacks (3.5) and forced fumbles (three).

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 21

21 Year: Senior

Senior Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 235

: 235 Hometown : Savannah, Georgia



: Savannah, Georgia Interesting fact: No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2019 (247Sports Composite)

Position: No. 4 EDGE | Overall: No. 24

High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9994)

National: 1 | WDE: 1 | Florida: 1 | All-time: 20



High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), first-team All-USA (USA Today), first-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), second-team sophomore All-American (MaxPreps), 2016 All-State Class A-Private first-team defense (Georgia Sports Writers Association and the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Check out Nolan Smith's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks FF 2022 7

16 6.0 3.0 0 2021 14 56 9.0 3.5 3 2020 10 22 2.5 2.5 0 2019 14 18 2.5 2.5 0

College Accolades

Honors

2019: Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year (team awards banquet)

Notable statistics

2021 (vs. Michigan): Career-high seven QB pressures



Initial scouting report

"Smith has a relatively thin frame, which may limit his contributions at the point of attack. He does a good job using his hands to get off blocks and is relentless in pursuit. One area of his game that could improve is his overall strength and turning speed to power in his rush. The Georgia native shows good change of direction and first-step quickness." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards