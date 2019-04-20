Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, picks, big board, team needs, multiple options for every selection

Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are now relics of the past in Pittsburgh rather than key pieces for a Super Bowl contender. A Bell heir is already in place in the form of James Conner, and the team has enough at receiver that this draft class should be largely about fortifying the defense, while adding a pass-catcher or two where it makes sense.

Below, you can check out which picks the Steelers currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso.

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 20

2 52

3 66 from Oakland 3 83

4 122

5 141 from Oakland 6 175 from Oakland 6 192

6 207 Compensatory from Arizona 7 219 from Tampa Bay

Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 8.8 7.8 16.6 1.8 21.6 2.4 21.5 21.3





Needs: WR/TE, EDGE, LB, DB

Pressing: N/A

Anyone who watched the Steelers last year knows they need help on the second level. The signings of Mark Barron and Steven Nelson should help, but it's not enough -- especially over the middle. Devin Bush is our most commonly-mocked player here, but Byron Murphy, Greedy Williams, and Deandre Baker pop up as well. Pittsburgh could also use some help for T.J. Watt on the edge, and another receiver to pair with JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington over the long-term. And there's always the Roethlisberger succession plan to worry about.

War room big board

The Steelers would likely love to land one of the top two inside linebackers or a top-tier edge rusher with their first pick, but it's likely those players will be off the board by No. 20. With 10 picks at their disposal, the Steelers have the flexibility to engineer a trade up if they want. Here's how I'd project the Steelers' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

LB Devin White, LSU (trade up) LB Devin Bush, Michigan (trade up) OLB Brian Burns, Florida State OLB Clelin Ferrell, Clemson TE Noah Fant, Iowa CB Byron Murphy, Washington CB Greedy Williams, LSU WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

CB Deandre Baker, Georgia

CB/S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

I think the Steelers could be looking at inside or outside linebacker at No. 20, but with all the clear Round 1 talent at both positions gone, they pivot to taking a receiving weapon at tight end in Fant. He's not going to be a blocking option like Jesse James, but he's a heck of a receiver who makes the offense more dynamic.

The Steelers start Day 2 with one of the excellent second-round options at free safety in Gardner-Johnson, who can also be an option as a slot corner if the defense sees that as a bigger need. There's enough receiver talent in the top 75 overall that the Steelers should feel comfortable waiting until the third round to take one, and here it's Butler who slips due to concerns about drops. It's also possible guys like Kelvin Harmon or J.J. Arecga-Whiteside are available at No. 66. The other third-rounder brings in some edge rush talent in Ximines, a small-schooler who will help the pass rush immediately and could develop into T.J. Watt's running mate.

Lamar brings great size at inside linebacker and provides the team some depth at a position of need. Powers is probably a reserve option at guard rather than someone who can fill the hole left by Ramon Foster's eventual departure, and I wouldn't be shocked to see the team pick a starter at the position earlier in the draft instead. The Steelers trade two of their sixth-rounders to get another pick in the fifth for Homer, who can serve as good depth behind Conner and has the ability to function as a starter if needed. Sheffield has the traits to shine but needs to be coached up before being relied upon, while Mack is more depth at tight end.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 ILB Devin Bush, Michigan

CB Deandre Baker, Georgia Round 2 S Darnell Savage, Maryland

WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State

Round 3 WR Andy Isabella, UMass

CB David Long, Michigan

ILB Bobby Okereke, Stanford

OLB Ben Banogu, TCU

Round 4 DE Anthony Nelson, Iowa

OL isaiah Prince, Ohio State Round 5 WR David Sills, West Virginia

S Saquan Hampton, Rutgers

Round 6 RB Bryce Love, Stanford

LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn

WR Diontae Johnson, Toldeo

TE Tommy Sweeney, Boston College

OL Nate Herbig, Stanford

TE Keenen Brown, Texas State Round 7 CB Jordan Brown, South Dakota State

ILB Emeke Egbule, Houston



