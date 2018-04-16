Player Blurb: Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Aggressive, punishing offensive lineman who played left tackle in college but should probably move to guard at the next level. Good, not great feet and lacks the grip-strength and anchoring power to control bigger defesnive linemen. Needs to add weight at the next level to max out his potential.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Dublin, California, Cappa was initially a defensive lineman before moving to tackle in his final high school season. After a redshirt season with Humboldt State, the tackle was named unanimous first-team All-GNAC as a freshman, an honor he repeated in each of his four years with the team. Cappa earned first-team Division II All-American honors as a senior as well. -- R.J. White