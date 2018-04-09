Player Blurb: Arrion Springs, CB, Oregon

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smaller, decently twitchy outside cornerback who rebounded from a shaky 2016 with a strong 2017. Good in all areas -- speed, quickness, awareness -- but great in none.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of San Antonio, Texas, Springs played in 10 games as a true freshman, then started 12 games the following year, recording 53 total tackles with one sack, one interception, two forced fumbled and 12 passes defensed. He again racked up 12 passes defensed as a junior while making 39 tackles (3.5 for loss) and forcing one fumble.

Springs was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 as a senior, playing 13 games (12 starts) with 42 tackles (four for loss), one sack, one interception and a whopping 18 passes defensed, giving up 42 passes defensed over three years. His one pick as a senior came in the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State, and he had five games with multiple passes defensed. -- R.J. White