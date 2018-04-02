Player Blurb: Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Great size to be a downfield specialist. Sells double moves very well. Good burst and long speed to take the top off the defense. Limited YAC ability. Linear receiver.

College Recap:

Pringle was lowkey one of the Big 12's top explosive playmakers over the past couple of years. Initially a JUCO product, he led the Wildcats in receiving in each of the past two seasons. He also notched a kick return for a score in each of the past two seasons. -- Ben Kercheval