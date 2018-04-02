Player Blurb: Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State
NFL Draft analysis for Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Great size to be a downfield specialist. Sells double moves very well. Good burst and long speed to take the top off the defense. Limited YAC ability. Linear receiver.
College Recap:
Pringle was lowkey one of the Big 12's top explosive playmakers over the past couple of years. Initially a JUCO product, he led the Wildcats in receiving in each of the past two seasons. He also notched a kick return for a score in each of the past two seasons. -- Ben Kercheval
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up